Boston, MA

MLB Trade Rumors

Red Sox To Select Frank German

The Red Sox are going to select the contract of right-handed pitcher Frank German today, according to Christopher Smith of MassLive.com. He will take the roster spot of catcher Kevin Plawecki, whose designation for assignment was reported last night. German, 24, came over to the Red Sox from the Yankees...
Royals take 4-game losing streak into matchup against the Red Sox

Kansas City Royals (57-87, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Boston Red Sox (70-74, fifth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Brady Singer (8-4, 3.21 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 131 strikeouts); Red Sox: Rich Hill (7-6, 4.56 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 86 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -159, Royals +136;...
Yardbarker

Red Sox promote infield prospect Matthew Lugo to Double-A Portland

In a series of minor-league transactions made on Friday, the Red Sox promoted infield prospect Matthew Lugo from High-A Greenville to Double-A Portland. Lugo, 21, will start at second base and bat sixth in his Double-A debut as the Sea Dogs go up against the Somerset Patriots at TD Bank Ballpark on Friday night.
Red Sox get shut out for second time this month in 9-0 loss to Royals

The Red Sox failed to score a run in their loss to the Royals on Saturday afternoon. Boston fell to Kansas City, 9-0, at Fenway Park to drop to 70-75 on the season. Rich Hill, making his 23rd start of the year for the Sox, was tagged for nearly half of those runs. The veteran left-hander surrendered four earned runs on eight hits and zero walks to go along with four strikeouts over 4 2/3 innings of work.
