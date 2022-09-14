Read full article on original website
Red Sox reportedly moving on from Kevin Plawecki
The Boston Red Sox continue to shake up their 2022 roster in preparation for 2023, with the team designating veteran backup catcher Kevin Plawecki for assignment.
Yankees: 3 reasons why New York will win 2022 World Series
The New York Yankees have not won a World Series crown since 2009. Their rosters have been one of the most talented over the last several years, but they have failed to translate it to consistent wins in the postseason. This time around though, it could be a different story.
Red Sox To Select Frank German
The Red Sox are going to select the contract of right-handed pitcher Frank German today, according to Christopher Smith of MassLive.com. He will take the roster spot of catcher Kevin Plawecki, whose designation for assignment was reported last night. German, 24, came over to the Red Sox from the Yankees...
New York Yankees schedule, TV info
The New York Yankees schedule will carry this team through a 2022 MLB season with expectations set upon this team
New York Knicks Land Ben Simmons In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
In any workplace, the ability to get along with others is important. If you don’t possess it, you’ll have to be especially talented to thrive. NBA franchises are no exception. With that said, some people are just that talented. If you’re elite in your field, someone will overlook...
Royals take 4-game losing streak into matchup against the Red Sox
Kansas City Royals (57-87, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Boston Red Sox (70-74, fifth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Brady Singer (8-4, 3.21 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 131 strikeouts); Red Sox: Rich Hill (7-6, 4.56 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 86 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -159, Royals +136;...
MLB Odds: Royals vs. Red Sox prediction, odds and pick – 9/17/2022
The Kansas City Royals and Boston Red Sox will continue their weekend series at Fenway Park with a Saturday afternoon matchup. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Royals-Red Sox prediction and pick, laid out below. The Kansas City...
Red Sox promote infield prospect Matthew Lugo to Double-A Portland
In a series of minor-league transactions made on Friday, the Red Sox promoted infield prospect Matthew Lugo from High-A Greenville to Double-A Portland. Lugo, 21, will start at second base and bat sixth in his Double-A debut as the Sea Dogs go up against the Somerset Patriots at TD Bank Ballpark on Friday night.
Michael Kay: Aaron Judge will turn heads with new free agency demands
New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge has faced questions about his free agency this week, though some would argue he has important matters to deal with right now. Yankees commentator Michael Kay claims that Judge is seeking significantly more than his previous offer from the team itself. New York offered...
Red Sox get shut out for second time this month in 9-0 loss to Royals
The Red Sox failed to score a run in their loss to the Royals on Saturday afternoon. Boston fell to Kansas City, 9-0, at Fenway Park to drop to 70-75 on the season. Rich Hill, making his 23rd start of the year for the Sox, was tagged for nearly half of those runs. The veteran left-hander surrendered four earned runs on eight hits and zero walks to go along with four strikeouts over 4 2/3 innings of work.
