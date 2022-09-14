Harvey mayor caught in firefight on North Side as his security opens fire on possible robbers

CHICAGO — Someone in Harvey Mayor Christopher Clark’s security detail opened fire while responding to a possible robbery in Old Town Wednesday afternoon, but it was unclear whether anyone was hit by gunfire.

The incident happened around 1:55 p.m. in the 700 block of West North Avenue, according to a police spokeswoman who couldn’t provide additional information.

A law enforcement source said Clark’s security detail saw a person being robbed and tried to intervene. Someone in Clark’s detail fired shots, but it wasn’t immediately clear if the alleged robbers also opened fire or whether anyone was hurt.

No ambulance was called for the incident, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

No one was reported in custody.

A spokesman for Clark’s office didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

This is a developing story.

