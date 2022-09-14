ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harvey, IL

Harvey mayor caught in firefight on North Side as his security opens fire on possible robbers

By Sun Times Media Wire
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 3 days ago

CHICAGO — Someone in Harvey Mayor Christopher Clark’s security detail opened fire while responding to a possible robbery in Old Town Wednesday afternoon, but it was unclear whether anyone was hit by gunfire.

The incident happened around 1:55 p.m. in the 700 block of West North Avenue, according to a police spokeswoman who couldn’t provide additional information.

A law enforcement source said Clark’s security detail saw a person being robbed and tried to intervene. Someone in Clark’s detail fired shots, but it wasn’t immediately clear if the alleged robbers also opened fire or whether anyone was hurt.

No ambulance was called for the incident, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

No one was reported in custody.

A spokesman for Clark’s office didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

This is a developing story.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire & Chicago Sun-Times 2022. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Comments / 5

JJ
3d ago

He lives there another news source said. The mayor of Harvey can’t stand his own hood and lives in North Chicago? He even was reported shooting at the enemies. What’s he doing in North Chicago as mayor of Harvey after lunch time? Just getting picked up for work? You Democrats are all crooked and the media hides the facts! Bs! And have body guards? Why? Take up Marshall Arts you whimps!

Reply(1)
5
 

