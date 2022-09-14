CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire lawmakers on Thursday approved emergency aid for those residents hardest hit by drastically higher electric bills. The proposal passed by the House and Senate scales back the plan proposed by Gov. Chris Sununu in June to use $60 million in surplus money to give all ratepayers a $100 automatic credit. Instead, lawmakers targeted $35 million to those earning from 60% to 75% of the state’s median income, which is $75,000 to $93,000 per year for a family of four.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO