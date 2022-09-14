Mac Jones practices, expects to play Sunday in Pittsburgh

After suffering a back injury in the season opener in Miami against the Dolphins that required X-rays and kept him from his postgame press conference, Mac Jones was back on the practice field and back at the press conference podium Wednesday at Gillette Stadium.

Jones was officially listed as a full participant in practice despite the back injury and then declared in his post-practice press conference that’s he’s good enough to go for Sunday’s game against the Steelers in Pittsburgh.

“Everything feels good,” Jones said. “Just keeping it warm and throwing the football.”

Jones said he’s been going through “the normal treatment plan” this week.

“I like to work with my guy Brian [Dolan, team physical therapist/athletic trainer]. He does a good job. That’s what we always do. Whatever hurts during the game just fix it and then play the next week.”

Asked specifically if he expected to play in Pittsburgh, Jones didn’t hesitate to nod in the affirmative.

“Yeah. Feel good,” he said.

Jones was one of five players listed on the Patriots’ practice participation and injury report on Wednesday.

While Jones was a full participant, linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley was on the other end of the spectrum, missing practice due to a toe injury.

Safety Adrian Phillips (ribs), running back Pierre Strong Jr. (shoulder), safety Joshuah Bledsoe (groin) and cornerback Shaun Wade (ankle) were all limited participation in the practice.