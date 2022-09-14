ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Comments / 111

keke wiley
6d ago

This really has nothing to do with my nephew passing away and is very inappropriate that you'd post this negative information just to have a storyline in total disregard that we are still grieving the loss of our loved one. Perfection doesn't exist, AT ALL!! At the end of the day.. He is no longer here with us but we still love him unconditionally whether he has a criminal record or not. One question though.. How would you feel looking at this the day after you've lost your loved one? God Bless you sweetie and I 🙏 that you get all that you've set out to gain in your career. My nephew will still Rest In Paradise❤️❤️❤️ And he will not only remembered for his past mistakes NOT NOW AND NOT EVER! WE LOVE YOU LIL REGGIE, 💕💔♥️💋🙏

Reply(18)
39
Tracy
6d ago

why is his criminal history relevant to him passing away in the accident smh prayers for everyone involved, an may this young man rest in peace 🕊️🕊️

Reply
15
Frankie Williams
6d ago

whatever he did in his past is in the past let it be that do not have anything to do with the car accident y'all need to leave people stuff in the past and let it be

Reply(3)
19
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mycbs4.com

Man accused of exposing himself on Gainesville-Hawthorne trail

Alachua County — Gainesville Police accuse 33-year-old Jonathan Dow of exposing himself on the Gainesville-Hawthorne trail. Police say on September 11th a runner said Dow looked at her, while exposed, seated along the trail. Police are charging Dow with a felony, because he has a prior conviction for exposing...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Caregiver arrested for elderly abuse at Gainesville senior facility

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Gainesville police arrested 24-year-old Daja Rutledge for elder abuse at Charter Senior Living on Southwest 62nd Boulevard on Monday. Police say the victims were a 80-year-woman and a 82-year-old woman under the care of Rutledge. One witness told police they saw Rutledge covering the nose and mouth...
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Two girls charged after Buchholz fight

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – According to Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, two 14-year-old girls have been arrested and charged with felonies following a Friday morning fight. Gabrielle Monds, 14, was charged with Possession of an Electronic Weapon (stun gun) on School Property, and Gerniyah Greene, 14, was charged with Battery on a Public Education Employee and Possession of an Electronic Weapon (stun gun) on School Property.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Accidents
Gainesville, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Gainesville, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Gainesville, FL
Accidents
mycbs4.com

Deputies investigate multiple shootings minutes apart in Gainesville

The Alachua County Sheriff's Office continues investigating two shootings in East Gainesville. Deputies say the shootings took place six minutes apart. After picking up his daughter Sunday night, Justin Fleming came home to a frightful sight. "We saw a bunch of police everywhere, and they were walking around, and they...
GAINESVILLE, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala man jailed after female victim says he attacked her inside home

A 58-year-old Ocala man was arrested after he was accused of attacking a woman inside a local residence and preventing her from leaving to get help. On Thursday, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office corporal and sergeant arrived at the incident location. A man, identified as Keith Bernard Hardison, met them at the front door.
OCALA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Motorcycle Crash#Murder#Convicted Felon#High School Football
mycbs4.com

GPD responds to back-to-back shootings

According to Gainesville Police Department (GPD), they responded to two different shootings that occurred at residences within hours of each other early yesterday morning. GPD says at around 3:54 am, there were multiple calls reporting that there were shots fired around 1000 block of NE 26th Terrace. The victim told GPD her and her family were asleep when she heard shots being fired at her home.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Deadly Crash in Gilchrist County

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - State troopers are investigating a crash that a killed man from Bell in Gilchrist County. A van was headed west on county road 340 near the intersection of U.S. highway 129 around 11 a.m. The van drove through the intersection and t-boned a car headed south...
GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL
Zoey Fields

Arrests the Clay County Sheriff’s Office won’t show you

Every day the Clay County Sheriff’s Office website keeps a running list, the “daily bulletin,” of arrests that have occurred. But some names don’t appear on the online arrest log – or mugshots on the inmate list – due to how the sheriff’s department tries to comply with exemptions in the state’s Sunshine law.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Hawthorne Middle High School threat under investigation

HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a threatening comment made by a public school student on social media, they are also dispelling some rumors. Sheriff’s deputies are investigating after Hawthorne Middle High School students reported another student who made comments that were threatening. At...
HAWTHORNE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wuft.org

Snapchat drug ring suspects dodge trial by accepting plea deals

Three Gainesville men accused of operating a drug-trafficking ring using Snapchat avoided trial Monday after negotiating last-minute plea deals. Authorities began investigating the group after a late-night shootout at Cabana Beach — an apartment complex popular with University of Florida students. Two of the defendants, Montayvious McKinnon and Tremayne...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

One dead and one behind bars after drug deal gone wrong

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A drug deal turned into a robbery then, into a murder at Greenway trail located off of Banyan and Almond roads on Monday. Marion County Sheriffs Deputies said they were called to the scene where they found 18-year old Cameron Cole Dalzell dead from gunshot wounds.
MARION COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Scam Alert: Columbia County warns residents about calls from fake deputies

LAKE CITY, Fla. – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is advising residents to be aware of a telephone scam sweeping the community. The sheriff’s office shared the issue Saturday morning in a Facebook post. According to deputies, residents are receiving calls from someone falsely representing themselves as being with the sheriff’s office. The caller threatens to arrest the individual for missing a court date and then demands financial payment in lieu of arrest.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
floridasportsman.com

Just realized I screwed up the other listing..........

Should have been $100 for both of them.....together. I was unclear on that. They are at the farm in Palatka where we can load them with the tractor. Very thick bases so set one way they would be great steel targets. Flipped the other way they could be fire pits...
PALATKA, FL
WCJB

Gainesville neighborhoods covered in antisemitic flyers, again

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Multiple neighborhoods in Gainesville were papered with hateful flyers over the weekend in an apparent repeat of an incident earlier this year. Residents found their property littered with bags of corn kernels attached to flyers containing antisemitic messages. Gainesville Police Department officials say they received multiple complaints about the flyers on Saturday.
GAINESVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy