This really has nothing to do with my nephew passing away and is very inappropriate that you'd post this negative information just to have a storyline in total disregard that we are still grieving the loss of our loved one. Perfection doesn't exist, AT ALL!! At the end of the day.. He is no longer here with us but we still love him unconditionally whether he has a criminal record or not. One question though.. How would you feel looking at this the day after you've lost your loved one? God Bless you sweetie and I 🙏 that you get all that you've set out to gain in your career. My nephew will still Rest In Paradise❤️❤️❤️ And he will not only remembered for his past mistakes NOT NOW AND NOT EVER! WE LOVE YOU LIL REGGIE, 💕💔♥️💋🙏
why is his criminal history relevant to him passing away in the accident smh prayers for everyone involved, an may this young man rest in peace 🕊️🕊️
whatever he did in his past is in the past let it be that do not have anything to do with the car accident y'all need to leave people stuff in the past and let it be
