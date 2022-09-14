ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ninnekah, OK

Arrest warrant: Former Ninnekah superintendent accused of trying to smother fiancée with pillow, raping her

By Kaitor Kay/KFOR, Kaylee Douglas/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fczcY_0hvbufwp00

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. ( KFOR ) – An arrest warrant shows an embattled former superintendent of Ninnekah Public Schools is in trouble with the law once again for allegedly trying to smother his significant other with a pillow.

Michael Todd Bunch, 50, was arrested in 2018 for allegedly trying to smother his girlfriend with a pillow at Bunch’s home in Lindsay. However, Bunch was acquitted.

Oklahoma superintendent accused of trying to smother his girlfriend with pillow

Now, he faces a new allegation of attempted strangulation as well as rape by instrumentation.

According to the report, the victim reported the incident occurred in June at the Omni Hotel in Oklahoma City.

She told officers that they were in town for a work event, but Bunch allegedly became irate once they returned to the hotel for the night.

Ninnekah Schools placed on probation for how they handled student allegations of sex abuse against former basketball coach

The woman said he was upset after they ran into someone she had dated previosly.

Once inside their room, she attempted to go to bed, but she told investigators he climbed on top of her and sexually and physically assaulted her.

During the altercation, the victim screamed and someone else called security for the commotion.

Once security arrived at the room, Bunch left and returned to his home in Lindsay.

Bunch’s fiancée told officers that there had been physical altercations between them before, but never to this extent.

Now, an arrest warrant has been issued for Bunch on complaints of Rape by Instrumentation and Assault and Battery by Strangulation.

Ninnekah superintendent involved in sexual abuse lawsuit has teaching license reinstated, but faces pending revocation hearing

The Ninnekah Public Schools Board of Education voted to suspend former superintendent Todd Bunch after he was named in a lawsuit from several former female basketball players who allege that he and others failed to act after their coach, Ronald Akins , was sexually inappropriate with them.

KFOR reached out to the school district and they sent the following:

“Since he is no longer affiliated with the district, we are not going to comment.”

Dr. Ashley Davis , Current Superintendent, Ninnekah Public Schools

News 4’s Kaitor Kay is headed to Grady County for the story Wednesday night at 10.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 4

Related
okcfox.com

Father accidentally shoots 2 children in southwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating a shooting in southwest Oklahoma City on Friday evening that left two children in the hospital. Reports say a father was cleaning his gun when it discharged, striking two children. A 6-year-old and a 9-year-old boy were taken to the hospital with non-life...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ninnekah, OK
Crime & Safety
Oklahoma City, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Ninnekah, OK
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
City
Lindsay, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Michael Todd#Violent Crime#Ninnekah Public Schools#The Omni Hotel
KXII.com

Woman charged with murder in connection to Ardmore shooting

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - A 27-year-old Ardmore woman has been charged with 2nd degree murder after police say she shot and killed a man trying to steal a truck. It happened late last month in the neighborhood on John Road, just off of Myall Road. According to the press release...
ARDMORE, OK
Essence

Inmate Suing Oklahoma Jail Over ‘Baby Shark’ Torture Claim Found Dead In Same Facility

Lawyer Calls Alleged ‘Baby Shark’ Torture Victim’s Death ‘Convenient’. Over the weekend, an Oklahoma County inmate was found dead in his jail cell. The inmate was a plaintiff in a lawsuit against the county alleging that in 2019, he and other inmates were tortured. The inmates claim that that jail employees forced them to listen to the children’s song “Baby Shark” on repeat for hours.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
guthrienewsleader.net

Guthrie man pleads guilty in 2020 double shooting in Walmart parking lot

Arthur Lee Cloud of Guthrie pleaded guilty in Logan County District Court to three criminal counts related to a double shooting in the Guthrie Walmart parking lot in 2020. According to court records, Cloud entered a guilty plea to an amended charge of Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon and was sentenced to 10 years in the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, with the last seven years suspended, conditioned on his good behavior. He originally faced a charge of Shooting with Intent to Kill.
GUTHRIE, OK
KFOR

KFOR

37K+
Followers
15K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy