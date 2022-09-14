Read full article on original website
KDRV
Biden administration targets Oregon coast for wind power generation
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Biden administration on Thursday announced plans to develop floating platforms off the Oregon coast that could create wind-generate electricity to power millions of homes. The administration is looking to create enough energy with the floating platform technology that generates up to 15 gigawatts of power,...
Carbon From Electricity in Washington, Oregon and Idaho Rose Between 2016 and 2020
SALEM — While 43 states produced cleaner energy, seven states, including Washington, Oregon and Idaho, emitted more pounds of heat-trapping greenhouse gases per megawatt-hour in 2020 than four years earlier. The “carbon intensity” of electricity generated in Washington state increased 15% in 2020 compared to 2016, by far the...
The race to become Oregon’s next governor: week in review
Tossup. That’s the latest outlook for the Oregon governor’s race issued by The Cook Political Report on Friday, and it is a downgrade for Democrat Tina Kotek and other members of her party who hope to hold onto the state’s highest office. A Republican has not occupied...
thatoregonlife.com
Oregonians Could Face a 14.6% Rent Increase Next Year
Some Oregonians will face a 14.6 percent rental increase next year, the highest since rental caps were instituted in 2019. The new numbers are a major blow to residents who are already struggling to survive in one of the worst housing shortages in the country. The signs of the crisis...
Oregon Wildlife Officials say Wolf Population is Increasing
Oregon wildlife officials said Tuesday they have identified a new family of wolves in the northern Cascade Mountains, bringing the total number of known wolf groups in the region to three. The state Department of Fish and Wildlife confirmed the new family of wolves with two adults and two pups....
Readers respond: Vote for an improved Oregon
I moved back to Oregon in the late 1990s for several reasons -- family, beautiful landscapes, moderate weather, and, I thought, smart, caring leaders. I am truly sick and tired of opening The Oregonian or turning on the local news to see another lead story of incompetence (city of Portland), greedy and self-centered politics (Morrow County and others), out-of-control crime and the suffering of seniors and the homeless.
CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: Whitaker Holes serves as high desert outpost
John Orville Whitaker came to Central Oregon hoping to take advantage of the homestead boom Whitaker Holes is located five miles east of Millican and seven miles west of Brothers near Highway 20. This was the site of Whitaker post office, which was established on March 28, 1911. It was named for John Orville Whitaker, who settled in the vicinity. He was born on April 17, 1883. His parents were early settlers in Benton County, Oregon. He came to Central Oregon hoping to take advantage of the homestead boom, although he did not patent a claim. A post office...
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Thursday 9/15 – Another Illegal Grow Bust Near Wolf Creek, Rabies Discovered In Josephine County, Wild Fire Updates
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Josephine Co. Sheriff’s Office Serve Marijuana Search Warrant – Another Illegal Grow Bust Near Wolf Creek. On September 13, 2022, the...
4.4 magnitude quake recorded west of Coos Bay
A 4.4 magnitude earthquake shook off the coast of Oregon early Thursday morning.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Manulife (formerly Hancock) Properties in Northeast Oregon Reopen for Day use Thursday, Sept. 15
LA GRANDE – (Release from the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife) Manulife (formerly Hancock) properties in NE Oregon will reopen for day use this Thursday, Sept. 15. Day use hours are 4 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fire danger has eased slightly but remains high. Fire restrictions remain in...
Explosive demolition brings down Oregon's last coal-fired power plant
BOARDMAN, Ore. — The Boardman Coal plant, which had become Oregon's last remaining coal-fired power plant by the time it was shut down two years ago, got an explosive final sendoff Thursday morning. Demolition crews set off explosives at 10 a.m. Thursday to bring down the facility's towering 656-foot...
ohsu.edu
New statewide COVID-19 forecast raises concern about flu
A vigorous return of influenza may outpace COVID-19 in driving hospitalizations in Oregon over the fall and winter, according to the latest statewide biweekly forecast from Oregon Health & Science University. The latest forecast continues to show a steady decline in the number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in Oregon....
KATU.com
Poll: Most Oregon voters want Measure 110 to remain
PORTLAND, Ore. — A new poll shows a controversial drug law in Oregon still has strong support statewide. Oregonians overwhelmingly voted 'yes' on Measure 110 in November 2020 to decriminalize the use of small amounts of hard drugs and open up money for addiction treatment. Backers of the ballot measure hailed it as a revolutionary move for the United States. Two years later, those same supporters are pleading for patience while high-profile critics and opponents are already wanting to repeal the law.
ijpr.org
New survey shows Southern Oregonians agree on scale of homelessness crisis
The survey was funded by three Southern Oregon healthcare groups, seeking to gauge public opinion on the homelessness crisis. It was conducted by the Moore Information Group, which surveyed 400 residents across Curry, Douglas, Jackson, Josephine and Klamath counties. The results showed around 90% of people think homelessness is an...
Community colleges host expungement events, step up role in helping Oregonians clear their criminal records
When Forrest Beesley first learned about an Oregon City clinic that would help him remove old charges from his criminal record for free, he wanted to know if it was a prank. Was this one of those T.V. shows where bounty hunters convince their marks they’ve won a prize, only to ambush and arrest them, Beesley asked Amanda Wall, community relations manager for the Clackamas Workforce Partnership running the Clean Slate Clackamas clinic.
Oregon officials report new uptick in mail about election fraud conspiracies
The current batch of letters comes as county clerks prepare for the November election. This story is part of a project called Democracy Day, in which newsrooms across the country are shining a light on threats to democracy. For the clerks who handle elections in most Oregon counties, September and...
Watch demolition of 656-foot-tall Oregon smokestack and boiler
Portland General Electric contractors demolished the 656-foot-tall stack and boiler at the Boardman Coal Plant in eastern Oregon at 10 a.m. Thursday. According to a press release from PGE, engineers and explosive specialists placed explosives at the base of the stack and around the supporting structure of the boiler. The explosives were triggered within seconds of each other, causing the stack and boiler to come down quickly.
thatoregonlife.com
Top 10 Best Places To Live In Oregon, Best Cities And Best Places To Live
There are a lot of reasons to love Oregon: from scenic coastlines along the Pacific, mountains that reach into the sky, gorgeous sunsets, thousands of miles of hiking and biking trails, and pristine lakes and rivers, it’s easy to see why people are looking for the best places to live in Oregon. From Oregon’s high desert regions in the east full of hot springs and wildlife, to the lush forested areas along the coast, from big cities to small remote towns, there are a lot of choices for great spots to settle down in Oregon. Here’s our list of top 10 best cities to live in, in Oregon.
WWEEK
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Hired Longtime Hillsboro Company to Ferry Migrants to Martha’s Vineyard
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis used an aviation company founded in Hillsboro to ferry undocumented immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard. Vertol Systems Company Inc. operated out of Oregon for over two decades before moving to Florida in October 2021. Florida flew two planes full of largely Venezuelan immigrants to the tiny...
Florida paid Oregon company to fly migrants out of state, records show
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration last week paid an aviation company $615,000 as part of a new program to relocate undocumented immigrants out of the state, according to state records. Records show the company, Vertol Systems Company Inc., was paid on Sept. 8. A week later, DeSantis took credit...
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
