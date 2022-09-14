ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

KDRV

Biden administration targets Oregon coast for wind power generation

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Biden administration on Thursday announced plans to develop floating platforms off the Oregon coast that could create wind-generate electricity to power millions of homes. The administration is looking to create enough energy with the floating platform technology that generates up to 15 gigawatts of power,...
OREGON STATE
thatoregonlife.com

Oregonians Could Face a 14.6% Rent Increase Next Year

Some Oregonians will face a 14.6 percent rental increase next year, the highest since rental caps were instituted in 2019. The new numbers are a major blow to residents who are already struggling to survive in one of the worst housing shortages in the country. The signs of the crisis...
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Vote for an improved Oregon

I moved back to Oregon in the late 1990s for several reasons -- family, beautiful landscapes, moderate weather, and, I thought, smart, caring leaders. I am truly sick and tired of opening The Oregonian or turning on the local news to see another lead story of incompetence (city of Portland), greedy and self-centered politics (Morrow County and others), out-of-control crime and the suffering of seniors and the homeless.
OREGON STATE
Central Oregonian

CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: Whitaker Holes serves as high desert outpost

John Orville Whitaker came to Central Oregon hoping to take advantage of the homestead boom Whitaker Holes is located five miles east of Millican and seven miles west of Brothers near Highway 20. This was the site of Whitaker post office, which was established on March 28, 1911. It was named for John Orville Whitaker, who settled in the vicinity. He was born on April 17, 1883. His parents were early settlers in Benton County, Oregon. He came to Central Oregon hoping to take advantage of the homestead boom, although he did not patent a claim. A post office...
BROTHERS, OR
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Thursday 9/15 – Another Illegal Grow Bust Near Wolf Creek, Rabies Discovered In Josephine County, Wild Fire Updates

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Josephine Co. Sheriff’s Office Serve Marijuana Search Warrant – Another Illegal Grow Bust Near Wolf Creek. On September 13, 2022, the...
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Labor Market#Pandemic#Covid 19
ohsu.edu

New statewide COVID-19 forecast raises concern about flu

A vigorous return of influenza may outpace COVID-19 in driving hospitalizations in Oregon over the fall and winter, according to the latest statewide biweekly forecast from Oregon Health & Science University. The latest forecast continues to show a steady decline in the number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in Oregon....
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Poll: Most Oregon voters want Measure 110 to remain

PORTLAND, Ore. — A new poll shows a controversial drug law in Oregon still has strong support statewide. Oregonians overwhelmingly voted 'yes' on Measure 110 in November 2020 to decriminalize the use of small amounts of hard drugs and open up money for addiction treatment. Backers of the ballot measure hailed it as a revolutionary move for the United States. Two years later, those same supporters are pleading for patience while high-profile critics and opponents are already wanting to repeal the law.
OREGON STATE
ijpr.org

New survey shows Southern Oregonians agree on scale of homelessness crisis

The survey was funded by three Southern Oregon healthcare groups, seeking to gauge public opinion on the homelessness crisis. It was conducted by the Moore Information Group, which surveyed 400 residents across Curry, Douglas, Jackson, Josephine and Klamath counties. The results showed around 90% of people think homelessness is an...
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Community colleges host expungement events, step up role in helping Oregonians clear their criminal records

When Forrest Beesley first learned about an Oregon City clinic that would help him remove old charges from his criminal record for free, he wanted to know if it was a prank. Was this one of those T.V. shows where bounty hunters convince their marks they’ve won a prize, only to ambush and arrest them, Beesley asked Amanda Wall, community relations manager for the Clackamas Workforce Partnership running the Clean Slate Clackamas clinic.
OREGON CITY, OR
The Oregonian

Watch demolition of 656-foot-tall Oregon smokestack and boiler

Portland General Electric contractors demolished the 656-foot-tall stack and boiler at the Boardman Coal Plant in eastern Oregon at 10 a.m. Thursday. According to a press release from PGE, engineers and explosive specialists placed explosives at the base of the stack and around the supporting structure of the boiler. The explosives were triggered within seconds of each other, causing the stack and boiler to come down quickly.
PORTLAND, OR
thatoregonlife.com

Top 10 Best Places To Live In Oregon, Best Cities And Best Places To Live

There are a lot of reasons to love Oregon: from scenic coastlines along the Pacific, mountains that reach into the sky, gorgeous sunsets, thousands of miles of hiking and biking trails, and pristine lakes and rivers, it’s easy to see why people are looking for the best places to live in Oregon. From Oregon’s high desert regions in the east full of hot springs and wildlife, to the lush forested areas along the coast, from big cities to small remote towns, there are a lot of choices for great spots to settle down in Oregon. Here’s our list of top 10 best cities to live in, in Oregon.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

