ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elk Grove, CA

Northwest suburb provides financial assistance to struggling families: 'Times are tough'

By Mai Martinez
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WO41P_0hvbuNFr00

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- Thousands of people living in one northwest suburban village will soon be getting a some free financial help.

$200 gift cards are on their way to 14,000 households in Elk Grove.

Mayor Craig Johnson said the village wants to help ease the financial burdens many residents are facing.

"Times are tough. Gas is expensive. Come down some, but it’s still lot of expense," he said.

"Foods not come down at all that’s up there and kids are back in school some people are still buying school supplies for kids."

The cards can be used at gas stations, grocery stores and other retailers, but the mayor is encouraging people to use them locally to support businesses in Elk Grove.

Johnson said the $3 million initiative is being funded directly by the village.

"We are not borrowing money to pay for this," he emphasized. "We are not printing money to pay for this. This is your money."

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!

Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX40

Program for free organic waste pail extended

(KTXL) — The city of Sacramento extended the kitchen pail giveaway through Oct. 14, due to high demand. Since July 1, Sacramento residents have been required to separate organic waste from their garbage and throw it into their green bins. While a kitchen pail is not required to recycle organics, it is used to help […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Elk Grove, CA
Government
Elk Grove, CA
Society
Local
California Society
City
Elk Grove, CA
Local
California Government
KCRA.com

High-wage semiconductor campus coming to Sacramento region

Hundreds of high-wage jobs could be coming to Rancho Cordova in a move that's being billed as the largest high-wage jobs project in the Sacramento region's history. Solidigm, a U.S.-based subsidiary of global semiconductor company SK hynix, Inc., announced it has selected this city for its global research and development campus.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

In emotional return, Mosquito Fire evacuee finds home still standing

FORESTHILL (KPIX) -- The Mosquito Fire, California's largest wildfire of the year, is still raging in the Sierra Nevada foothills. Since it flared to life on Sept. 6, it is only 20% contained and has forced more than 11,000 people to flee their homes.Leaving her family's temporary lodging in Roseville, Jamie Knutsen heads back to her home in Foresthill, Placer County for the first time in 10 days.Knutsen and her family were forced to evacuate when the Mosquito Fire overran the canyon by their property.  As Knutsen made the 45-minute drive, she mentally prepared for the worst."It's like I have...
FORESTHILL, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Times#Elk Grove Village#Wbbm Newsradio#Audacy#Wbbm Newsradio Facebook
rosevilletoday.com

Roseville PD advises: Take precautions when using Zelle

Roseville, Calif. – It happens daily. Someone somewhere has become victim of a scam. You may even know someone that has lost a lot of money to scammers, maybe it’s even a family member. You might be thinking, “I would never fall for a scam.” Criminals today, however, are sophisticated, relentless and conniving.
ROSEVILLE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
gettingaroundsac.blog

Sac kill those sharrows on I St

Next sharrows location to address is I Street between 10th Street and 9th Street. The bike lane present to the east disappears in this block, with Cesar Chavez Plaza on the south and Old City Hall on the north, before picking up again west of 9th Street. Not having my tape measure out (and I’d have to measure late night when there is no traffic), it isn’t clear why this one block does not have a bike lane. It may be that the curb extension is too wide, or it may be that the general purpose (car) lanes are not configured correctly. If lanes, then it is an easy problem to fix, just re-stripe the lanes and add a bike lane. If the curb extension, then that would require a bit of infrastructure work. I fully support curb extensions, nearly all intersections should have them, but in some places the city has installed them incorrectly and caused issues for bicycle facilities. This is not, as many places are, a case for removing parking, but for designing the street correctly. Of course ultimately there should be no three-lane one-way traffic sewers in the city, and right of way should be reallocated to a separated (protected) bikeway and wider sidewalks.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Tens of thousands expected to attend annual Lodi Grape Festival

LODI, Calif. — The familiar sight of large tractors and trucks funneling in and out of the farmlands surrounding the city of Lodi has returned, according to Lodi resident Mark Armstrong. “I live in an area where I know the grape harvest has started because the picker machines go...
LODI, CA
UPI News

More than 6,000 people lose power in Sacramento area

Sept. 15 (UPI) -- More than 6,000 homes and businesses were affected by a sudden power outage in Sacramento on Thursday afternoon. A representative from the Sacramento Municipal Utility District told KCRA 3 that it was dealing with a "bad cable issue." Power was expected to be restored during the...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Citrus Heights Union Bank robbed, suspect on the run

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — Union Bank on Sunrise and Kingwood in Citrus Heights was robbed Thursday afternoon, according to police. The Citrus Heights Police Department says no one was injured in the incident and that the suspect fled the scene, before officers arrived, with an undisclosed amount of money.
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
23K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy