Northwest suburb provides financial assistance to struggling families: 'Times are tough'

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- Thousands of people living in one northwest suburban village will soon be getting a some free financial help.

$200 gift cards are on their way to 14,000 households in Elk Grove.

Mayor Craig Johnson said the village wants to help ease the financial burdens many residents are facing.

"Times are tough. Gas is expensive. Come down some, but it’s still lot of expense," he said.

"Foods not come down at all that’s up there and kids are back in school some people are still buying school supplies for kids."

The cards can be used at gas stations, grocery stores and other retailers, but the mayor is encouraging people to use them locally to support businesses in Elk Grove.

Johnson said the $3 million initiative is being funded directly by the village.

"We are not borrowing money to pay for this," he emphasized. "We are not printing money to pay for this. This is your money."

