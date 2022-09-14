Read full article on original website
Dylan Alcott reveals what he will say to Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle if he meets them at the Queen's funeral: 'I hope he is doing alright'
Australian of the Year Dylan Alcott says he is planning on saying 'G'day' to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the Queen's funeral on Monday. The 2022 Australian of the Year was of one ten 'ordinary Australians' who were invited to be part of the official proceedings to farewell the Her Majesty at London's Westminster Abbey.
