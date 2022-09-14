Read full article on original website
Suicide awareness in Luzerne County
HUNLOCK CREEK, Pa. — An event in Luzerne County brought awareness to suicide and ways to prevent it. Nearby business 'Buy Under the Sun' hosted the event at the Garden Drive-In in Hunlock Creek. There were vendors, raffles, and games plus community resources available for those who might be...
16 To The Rescue: Frankie
JIM THORPE, Pa. — This 10-year-old kitty needs the most special family to take him home. Frankie has been living at Carbon County Friends of Animals for more than a year, and because of his age, rescue workers are hopeful that changes very soon. Frankie was found abandoned in...
Flames damage barn in Wyoming County
NICHOLSON, Pa. — Flames damaged a barn in Wyoming County. Crews were called to the place along Route 407 in Nicholson around 6:30 p.m. Saturday night. When crews arrived, there was smoke pouring from the barn and bales of hay on fire. There is no word yet on what...
Troopers ID remains found in 2012
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — There are new developments in a cold case in Luzerne County. Troopers say remains found nearly ten years ago are those of a teenager who went missing four decades earlier. Human remains were found in a wooded area of Newport Township near Nanticoke in November of...
'The Office' actor returns to Lackawanna County
DICKSON CITY, Pa. — An actor from a beloved television sitcom based at a fictional paper company in Scranton, Pennsylvania, made a stop in Dickson City Friday afternoon. Actor Brian Baumgartner portrayed 'Kevin' in the American version of 'The Office.'. His character is perhaps best known for spilling an...
Possible water rescue in Susquehanna County
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. — There was a large presence of state police and rescue units in Great Bend Township along the Susquehanna River Friday afternoon. State police blocked off more than a five-mile section of Harmony Road, which runs right along the Susquehanna River, for a possible water rescue.
First NEPA Fair ready to go in Lackawanna County
DICKSON CITY, Pa. — Tents and displays were going up on the grounds of the Circle Drive-In in Dickson City on Thursday morning. Vendors are just one part of the first NEPA Fair. People we spoke with say they were excited to have another fair to sell their items...
Sayre Man Dead in Explosion at Wysox Plant
Numerous media outlets are reporting the death of a Sayre man in an industrial accident in Bradford County. According to the reports, 39-year-old Jeremy Lanzo was fatally injured in an explosion at Eureka Resources on Route 6 in Wysox Township in Bradford County on Tuesday, September 13. The Lehigh County...
Blunt object used to strike man in Bradford County
Wysox, Pa. — A Bradford County woman allegedly struck a man in the back of the head with a blunt object during a fight. The assault took place near the 100 block of Tulip Lane when a fight broke out between three people, police said. Erica Christi Coolbaugh, 22, of Wysox hit one of the people with the object as they fought, according to the affidavit. Swelling and bruising could...
Emergency department closed for services in Berwick
BERWICK, Pa. — A sign on the emergency room entrance reads closed at Berwick Hospital Center. "I think it's a shame. I really do there are a lot of people who depend on the Berwick hospital," said Keith Knight, Mifflin. The sign at the hospital owned by Priyam Sharma...
Autopsy released for Wysox water plant death
WYSOX, BRADFORD COUNTY (WETM) — The autopsy report for a Sayre man that died on Tuesday at a Wysox water treatment plant has been released by the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office. According to the report, Jeremy J. Lanzo, 39, was pronounced dead at the Lehigh Valley Hospital on Sept. 13, at 2:13 p.m, with the […]
WOLF
Two suspects wanted for damaging private pool, reward offered for their arrest
TOBYHANNA, MONROE COUNTY - (WOLF) — The Pocono Mountain Regional Police are looking to identify two suspects they say damaged Association property at the E-Pool and Pavilion inside a private, gated community. Security camera footage shows one suspect throwing lawn chairs into the pool at A Pocono Country Place...
Man who fired at police headed to prison
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A man will spend time behind bars for shooting at police officers in Luzerne County. David Folweiler pleaded guilty on Thursday to attempted murder and was sentenced to nine to 18 years in prison. Investigators say Folweiler approached a marked Pittston police car last January...
Missing man out of Susquehanna County
The Pennsylvania State Police are asking for assistance in locating Tyler Barber.
Paranormal expo in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — A paranormal expo took place in Scranton Saturday. Transcendent: Paranormal Expo & Vendor Fair presented by Wyoming Valley Ghost Tours was held at the Scranton Cultural Center at The Masonic Temple. There were several paranormal investigators and researchers who gave speeches at the event, as well...
Game night for Little Eric's Foundation
PLAINS, Plains Township — A casino night to fight childhood cancer took place in Luzerne County Saturday night. The Holiday Inn in Plains Township played host to the event, benefitting Little Eric's Foundation. Blackjack, poker, craps, roulette, and horse racing, as well as door prizes and raffle prizes, were...
Police looking for Apalachin man
The Broome County Sheriff's Office is currently looking for Justin Smith on an outstanding warrant.
