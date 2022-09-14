ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Susquehanna County, PA

Comments / 6

Related
Newswatch 16

Suicide awareness in Luzerne County

HUNLOCK CREEK, Pa. — An event in Luzerne County brought awareness to suicide and ways to prevent it. Nearby business 'Buy Under the Sun' hosted the event at the Garden Drive-In in Hunlock Creek. There were vendors, raffles, and games plus community resources available for those who might be...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

16 To The Rescue: Frankie

JIM THORPE, Pa. — This 10-year-old kitty needs the most special family to take him home. Frankie has been living at Carbon County Friends of Animals for more than a year, and because of his age, rescue workers are hopeful that changes very soon. Frankie was found abandoned in...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Flames damage barn in Wyoming County

NICHOLSON, Pa. — Flames damaged a barn in Wyoming County. Crews were called to the place along Route 407 in Nicholson around 6:30 p.m. Saturday night. When crews arrived, there was smoke pouring from the barn and bales of hay on fire. There is no word yet on what...
WYOMING COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Troopers ID remains found in 2012

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — There are new developments in a cold case in Luzerne County. Troopers say remains found nearly ten years ago are those of a teenager who went missing four decades earlier. Human remains were found in a wooded area of Newport Township near Nanticoke in November of...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lackawanna County, PA
Crime & Safety
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Montrose, PA
Susquehanna County, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Susquehanna County, PA
County
Lackawanna County, PA
Newswatch 16

'The Office' actor returns to Lackawanna County

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — An actor from a beloved television sitcom based at a fictional paper company in Scranton, Pennsylvania, made a stop in Dickson City Friday afternoon. Actor Brian Baumgartner portrayed 'Kevin' in the American version of 'The Office.'. His character is perhaps best known for spilling an...
DICKSON CITY, PA
Newswatch 16

Possible water rescue in Susquehanna County

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. — There was a large presence of state police and rescue units in Great Bend Township along the Susquehanna River Friday afternoon. State police blocked off more than a five-mile section of Harmony Road, which runs right along the Susquehanna River, for a possible water rescue.
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Remains found identified as teen missing since 1969

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police have announced human remains discovered in Luzerne County are of a teen who went missing in 1969. According to state police, human remains discovered in November 2012 off Alden Mountain Road have been identified as those of a Wilkes-Barre teenager who went missing four decades earlier. Pennsylvania State Police […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Cruelty#Ofc#Emaciation#Foster Home
WNBF News Radio 1290

Sayre Man Dead in Explosion at Wysox Plant

Numerous media outlets are reporting the death of a Sayre man in an industrial accident in Bradford County. According to the reports, 39-year-old Jeremy Lanzo was fatally injured in an explosion at Eureka Resources on Route 6 in Wysox Township in Bradford County on Tuesday, September 13. The Lehigh County...
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Blunt object used to strike man in Bradford County

Wysox, Pa. — A Bradford County woman allegedly struck a man in the back of the head with a blunt object during a fight. The assault took place near the 100 block of Tulip Lane when a fight broke out between three people, police said. Erica Christi Coolbaugh, 22, of Wysox hit one of the people with the object as they fought, according to the affidavit. Swelling and bruising could...
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. man killed in chemical explosion: reports

A Pennsylvania man died following a workplace accident Tuesday morning, according to reports from WNEP and Fox 56. Citing the Lehigh County Coroner’s report, Fox 56 said Jeremy J. Lanzo, 39, of Sayre, was working at a water treatment facility on Route 6 in Wysox when a chemical explosion occurred.
SAYRE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Youtube
WBRE

Autopsy released for Wysox water plant death

WYSOX, BRADFORD COUNTY (WETM) — The autopsy report for a Sayre man that died on Tuesday at a Wysox water treatment plant has been released by the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office. According to the report, Jeremy J. Lanzo, 39, was pronounced dead at the Lehigh Valley Hospital on Sept. 13, at 2:13 p.m, with the […]
WYSOX TOWNSHIP, PA
Newswatch 16

Man who fired at police headed to prison

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A man will spend time behind bars for shooting at police officers in Luzerne County. David Folweiler pleaded guilty on Thursday to attempted murder and was sentenced to nine to 18 years in prison. Investigators say Folweiler approached a marked Pittston police car last January...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Paranormal expo in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — A paranormal expo took place in Scranton Saturday. Transcendent: Paranormal Expo & Vendor Fair presented by Wyoming Valley Ghost Tours was held at the Scranton Cultural Center at The Masonic Temple. There were several paranormal investigators and researchers who gave speeches at the event, as well...
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Game night for Little Eric's Foundation

PLAINS, Plains Township — A casino night to fight childhood cancer took place in Luzerne County Saturday night. The Holiday Inn in Plains Township played host to the event, benefitting Little Eric's Foundation. Blackjack, poker, craps, roulette, and horse racing, as well as door prizes and raffle prizes, were...
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, PA
birchrestaurant.com

17 Best Restaurants In Scranton, PA (Photos & Maps)

Scranton, Pennsylvania is known for many things. Railroads, rivers, coal, and a top notch university may all come to mind when we think of Scranton. Most people of a certain age probably think of Dunder- Mifflin Paper Company. The famed but fictional Scranton-based company that is the setting for the hit show The Office. But what about food?
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Newswatch 16

Wilkes-Barre Scranton, PA
32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Wilkes-Barre local news

 https://www.wnep.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy