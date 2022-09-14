ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, IL

Evanston may send social workers to talk with panhandlers

By Wbbm Newsradio Staff Report
(WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Evanston is considering putting social workers on the street to deal with the homeless population and complaints about panhandling.

One idea is to have social workers go out with cleaning teams.

Jonathan Nieusma is among aldermen who voiced support.

“I completely support having trained social workers  on the street as soon as we can get them there — to treat the underlying human problem,” he said. “That’s critical.”

The council members heard from the president of Street Plus, which provides cleaning and licensed social workers.

Evanston already has mental health crisis teams on the street.

