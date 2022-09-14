ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cass County, MO

Suspect vehicle overturned on I-49 during police chase: Cass County Sheriff’s Office

By Bill Lukitsch
The Kansas City Star
 3 days ago

A police pursuit through the southern Kansas City suburbs on Wednesday morning ended after sheriff’s deputies used a traffic maneuver that caused the fleeing vehicle to overturn and crash on Interstate 49, the Cass County sheriff’s department said in a statement Wednesday.

Major Kevin Tieman, a sheriff’s office spokesman, said deputies were searching for 43-year-old James E. Dean Jr. on an active warrant near East 267th Street and Anaconda Road. Around 9:30 a.m., the deputies spotted the suspect and saw him flee in a vehicle, Tieman said.

The police chase went from Harrisonville north along I-49. Officers with the Peculiar and Belton police departments assisted with attempts to stop the vehicle with the use of tire deflation devices, Tieman said.

The fleeing suspect allegedly swerved toward police officers to avoid the stop sticks. Afterward, Tieman said, sheriff’s deputies used a Tactical Vehicle Intervention maneuver that caused the fleeing vehicle to skid and overturn on the highway, Tieman said.

The driver, identified as Dean, was taken into police custody “without further incident” and transported to the hospital for a medical evaluation, Tieman said.

Dean, of Cleveland, Missouri, was wanted for an alleged probation violation stemming from a separate felony case of resisting arrest. Criminal charges against him from the police chase were pending on Wednesday, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Kansas City Star

