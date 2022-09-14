Law expert speaks on Alex Jones Infowars trial in Waterbury, explains difference between criminal and civil trials

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A local law expert shared his thoughts on the Infowars Alex Jones trial on Sandy Hook currently underway in Waterbury and explained the difference between a civil trial and a criminal trial.

Quinnipiac Law Professor Ryan O’Neill said in a civil trial the jury is trying to understand if someone violated the law and if there is a violation of civil law.



The jury will attempt to figure out whether the victims or plaintiffs suffered any damage. If the jury decides damage was suffered, they have to decide how much damage that was and put it in terms of dollars, according to Prof. O’Neill.

O’Neil said because of a specific statute called the Connecticut Unfair Trade Practices Act, there’s no cap in the amount of punitive damages or money victims’ families can be awarded.

“Ordinarily ct caps punitive damages except when it’s under the Connecticut unfair trade practices act – which is one the claims that the plaintiffs in this case brought and the judge has already declared Alex Jones liable,” said Prof. O’Neill.

Quinnipiac Law Professor Ryan O’Neill described the first two days of the Alex Jones trial as interesting and emotional.

He also described the demeanor of judge Barbara Bellis and says what you see on tv, is what you get in person.

“She is incredibly intelligent, knows the law very well and she’s tough… and I think everyone has seen that,” said Prof. O’Neill.

O’Neill said these jurors have a tough task in the days ahead having to decide the value of someone’s emotional distress.

