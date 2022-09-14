NATCHEZ — Ashleigh Johnson, after getting her acceptance letter to attend her dream school at Belmont University in Nashville, traded in her dream for a new one. This fall, Johnson starts classes at a prestigious new music program called the Los Angeles Academy for Artists and Music Production, or LAAMP for short. The program launched in Santa Monica, California, in October 2021, with only 45 in-person students. This year, Johnson was one of 48 students accepted into the program internationally with others taking online classes, she said.

