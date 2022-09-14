Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Natchez Democrat
NAMI Walks Your Way: Mental health awareness fundraiser hosted on the bluff
NATCHEZ — The National Alliance on Mental Illness and other groups who stand behind suicide prevention and mental health walked Saturday on the Natchez Bluff to raise money and awareness of the cause. Supporters of NAMI-Four Rivers and mental health started showing up to the bandstand as early as...
Natchez Democrat
VIDEO RECAP: Missed Natchez Adams School District’s homecoming parade? See some of it here
NATCHEZ — The Natchez Adams School District celebrated a 2022 Homecoming Parade through downtown Natchez on Friday afternoon. The parade included students from elementary up to high school with members of each school’s homecoming court. The parade also included guests, the Wilkinson County High School Wildcats, Natchez police...
Passions raised when Mississippi mayor expresses frustration over paying for animal shelter that has declined animal control officer for last 3 months
Reaction on social media was swift and passionate to a story in The Natchez Democrat, which reported Natchez Mayor’s Dan Gibson’s comments about an issue over a lack of a place for the city’s animal control officer to take animals he picks up while doing his job.
Natchez Democrat
Joy Roberts Smith
NATCHEZ – Services for Joy Roberts Smith, 85, of Natchez who died Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, in Natchez will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Immanuel Baptist Church with Brother Dillon Wickliffe officiating. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Natchez Democrat
Bessie Mae Williams Prater
Natchez- Funeral Services for Bessie Mae Williams Prater, 90, of Natchez, who died Wednesday, September 14, 2022, in Natchez will be held on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church with Rev. Anthony Colenburg officiating. Burial will follow at Natchez National Cemetery under...
Natchez Democrat
‘Bashing the shelter is not a solution’: Reaction to mayor’s comments about Natchez animal shelter swift, passionate
NATCHEZ — Reaction on social media was swift and passionate to a story in The Natchez Democrat, which reported Natchez Mayor’s Dan Gibson’s comments about an issue over a lack of a place for the city’s animal control officer to take animals he picks up while doing his job.
Natchez Democrat
Big winner: Natchez man’s ticket earns thousands in Mississippi lottery
The weather may be cooling down for some, but for one Natchez man things are heating up after winning thousands of dollars in the Mississippi lottery. A Natchez man won $2,600 in the Wednesday, Sept. 7, Cash 4 evening drawing. The winning ticket was sold at the 61 Hill Food...
listenupyall.com
Natchez historic preservation board reviews efforts to restore Nellie’s brothel
NATCHEZ, Miss. – The owner of the Natchez house that operated as Nellie’s brothel assured city preservation officials that he’s trying to stabilize the dilapidated structure. At a meeting Wednesday of the Natchez Preservation Commission, J.T. Robinson was warned that the city could take legal action forcing...
RELATED PEOPLE
Natchez Democrat
Courthouse Records: Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022
Bobby Maples Jr. v. John McCready. Estate of Bobby Clay Scott. Heirship of Gwendolyn White et al. Estate of Omar Villalobos Cavazos. Kizzy Robinson v. Zachary Robinson. Christine Easton Walls and Bruce Walls. (Joint Complaint for Divorce) Marriage license applications:. Aaron C. Lewis, 60, Natchez to Bessie M. Bates (Hunt),...
Natchez Democrat
Natchez man gets 20 years for manslaughter in Monroe County
ABERDEEN — A Natchez man who was convicted of leading police on a high-speed chase resulting in a head-on collision that killed a Starkville man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison. Eric William Patton of Natchez pleaded guilty to manslaughter in Monroe County Circuit Court on Thursday.
Woman shot inside Northpark Mall
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman was shot inside Northpark Mall in Ridgeland on Saturday, September 17. Ridgeland Police Chief Brian Myers said the woman pulled a gun on the owner of a popcorn store inside the mall around 5:00 p.m. The owner shot back at the woman after what Myers believes may have been […]
Natchez Democrat
Applications being accepted for MS State Trooper academy
BROOKHAVEN — Is there room in your future to be a Mississippi State Trooper?. Trooper First Class Craig James of Mississippi Highway Patrol Public Affairs said applications are now being accepted for the Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop M training academy, which starts in late January of 2023. The application...
IN THIS ARTICLE
2 children in custody for threats against Brookhaven schools
BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – A 12-year-old and an 11-year-old are in custody after threats were made against Brookhaven School District campuses on Thursday, September 15. The Daily Leader reported the threat was made on social media, leading to what Police Chief Kenneth Collins called “mass hysteria.” The threat was shared by students, then adults. In […]
Natchez Democrat
Music in Santa Monica: Natchezian accepted into music program in the Golden State
NATCHEZ — Ashleigh Johnson, after getting her acceptance letter to attend her dream school at Belmont University in Nashville, traded in her dream for a new one. This fall, Johnson starts classes at a prestigious new music program called the Los Angeles Academy for Artists and Music Production, or LAAMP for short. The program launched in Santa Monica, California, in October 2021, with only 45 in-person students. This year, Johnson was one of 48 students accepted into the program internationally with others taking online classes, she said.
Natchez Democrat
Crime Reports: Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022
Melvin Lavon Green, 65, Phillip West Road, Natchez, on charge of four counts of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $339.78 on first count, $345.00 on second count, $366.00 on third count, and $378.25 on fourth count. Arrests — Wednesday, Sept. 7. Jameka Shenae Fields, 29,...
Natchez Democrat
Mississippi Gaming Commission grants license to new owners of Natchez casino
The Magnolia Bluffs Casino in Natchez will have new ownership effective Oct. 3. Saratoga Casino Holdings, LLC (SCH) has been issued a gaming license by the Mississippi Gaming Commission to operate Magnolia Bluffs Casino Hotel in NatchezThe closing date to complete the acquisition of the casino and hotel from Casino Holding Investment Partners, LLC (CHIP) is Oct. 2.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Natchez Democrat
Doris Thomas Polk
Funeral services for Doris Thomas Polk, 74, of Vidalia, LA will be held Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at 11 a.m. from Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church Concordia Park, Vidalia under the directions of Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday. Burial will follow at Whitehall Cemetery in Vidalia. Pastor Christopher Robinson will officiate. Visitation and Order of Eastern Star ceremonies will be held Friday evening from 4 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.
Natchez Democrat
Don Patrick Paige
FERRIDAY – Funeral services for Don Paige,55, of Ferriday, who died Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in West Monroe, LA, will be held Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Rose Hill Baptist Church with Pastor Eddie Schiele officiating. Burial will follow at the Paige Cemetery under the direction...
Natchez Democrat
Benny Nix, Jr.
FAYETTE — Services for Benny Nix, Jr, 59, of Fayette, MS who died Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, at Jefferson County Hospital in Fayette, MS will be on the grounds of Pine Grove Baptist Church in Fayette, MS on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at 1 p.m. with Bishop Stanley Searcy Sr. officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home.
Natchez Democrat
Velmon Marie Smith Nichols Bolin
ROXIE – Funeral services for Velmon Marie Smith Nichols Bolin, 62, of Roxie, who died Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, in Roxie will be held Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Salem Missionary Baptist Church in Fayette with Pastor Titus A. White officiating. Burial will follow at the...
Comments / 2