Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Forsyth County Blotter: Drug arrests, drag racing charges highlight Sheriff’s activityJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Man charged with murdering his mother in Forsyth County homeJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Eli Manning makes stop in Forsyth County for store grand openingJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Saints "never quit" attitude gets them the win against the FalconsTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Women’s Volleyball: No. 10 Ohio State continues winning streak, bests No. 10 BYU, No. 5 Georgia Tech in Georgia Tech ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
fox5atlanta.com
Pregnant patients scramble to find new providers due to Atlanta Medical Center closure
ATLANTA - At 32 weeks pregnant, Eva Bozeman learned this week she will no longer be able to deliver her baby with the medical providers at Atlanta Medical Center. Citing financial issues with the hospital, Wellstar Health System announced Sept. 1 that it would close AMC, effective Nov. 1. "Immediately...
Longtime manager of Atlanta rapper Ludacris facing murder charges after shooting outside restaurant
ATLANTA — Channel 2 Action News has learned Chaka Zulu, longtime manager for rapper Ludacris and co-founder of Disturbing Tha Peace record label has been charged with murder and a list of other charges. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel 2′s Michael Seiden spoke...
Mother wants answers after daughter’s hair ripped from scalp at school
ATLANTA — A local mother wants answers after she said her daughter was attacked at school. Kennethia Brown told Channel 2 Action News another student, pulled her daughter’s hair from her scalp during a fight. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The incident, happened...
howafrica.com
21-Year-Old Becomes The First Woman With Autism To Open Beauty Bar in Georgia
Aaliyah Alicia Thompson, a 21-year-old African American woman from Stockbridge, Georgia, has made history as the first woman with autism in the country to open her very own beauty bar. She recently opened Aaliyah’s Beauty Bar in Clayton County (just 15 miles from Atlanta) to provide hair and beauty care services.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox5atlanta.com
Authorities request help finding missing DeKalb County puppies
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - One of the three puppies taken during a break-in at a metro-Atlanta animal shelter has been found safe in a nearby backyard, but now the hunt is on to find the other dogs stolen early Friday morning. Sophie Felix's sharp eyes are why the not-so-pint-sized puppy...
fox5atlanta.com
State to provide $130 million for more Grady Hospital beds to fill void left by Atlanta Medical Center closure
ATLANTA - Gov. Brian Kemp announced a package Thursday to provide $130 million for more beds in Grady Memorial Hospital in response to Wellstar Health Systems' decision to close Atlanta Medical Center. If Atlanta Medical Center closes, Grady Hospital will be the only level one trauma center in the city.
fox5atlanta.com
Midtown shooting survivor's family credits Atlanta Medical Center with saving his life
ATLANTA - Family members of the sole survivor of a triple shooting in Midtown say their loved one would be dead if it weren't for Atlanta Medical Center. On Aug. 22, Midtown went into lockdown when police say Raissa Kengne opened fire at an apartment complex and office building. Authorities arrested Kengne at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, about two hours after the shooting was reported.
fox5atlanta.com
New father attacked, beaten on Roswell walking trail
The man was found unconscious near Roswell Area Park. He had serious injuries from blunt force trauma, officials said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WXIA 11 Alive
Police Body Cam: Shocking Encounters Ep. 7
CAUGHT ON CAMERA! Atlanta's Police take on the most wanted and dangerous criminals in the city. They are part of a special breed of officers called the Titan Unit.
Man found shot dead in metro Atlanta neighborhood, police investigating
HENRY COUNTY, Ga — Police are investigating after a man was found shot dead in a Stockbridge neighborhood early Saturday afternoon. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Stockbridge Police Department told Channel 2 Action News, they responded to the intersection of Monarch Village way and...
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta police investigating shots fired on Peachtree Street in Midtown
ATLANTA - Atlanta police say they are working to identify the suspect who fired shots Saturday morning along Peachtree Street in Midtown. Officers were called around 6:15 a.m. to 1240 W Peachtree Street where they say they found a vehicle that had been damaged by gunfire. "Upon arrival, officers found...
Police: 2-year-old rushed to hospital after being shot by another child
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — Police are investigating after a 2-year-old was shot accidently by another child. On Saturday, the LaGrange Police Department responded to the 100 block of Old Airport Rd. after getting a call about a 2-year-old being shot. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS 46
1 dog found after 3 stolen at PAWS Atlanta animal shelter
DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) - One of the three dogs stolen after a break-in at PAWS Animal shelter in Decatur was found Friday night after someone posted on the Nextdoor app. PAWS Atlanta, which runs the shelter on Covington Highway in Decatur, posted about the news on Facebook early Saturday morning.
Investigation finds federal violations at local hospital after teen’s death
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — A Douglasville mother says her son was dismissed from a local emergency room and denied care, that may have saved his life. Tosha Nettles said she understands the pandemic truly tested metro Atlanta hospitals as personal worked long hours around a news and deadly virus. But Nettles said her son’s COVID symptoms were mistaken for an attitude problem when she took Tyler Fairley 17-year-old to Wellstar Douglas last year.
With Atlanta Medical Center closing, a $200 million aid package for Grady Hospital is under discussion
The now famous tagline reads, “Atlanta can’t live without Grady.” With Wellstar Health System planning to close Atlanta Medical Center (AMC) in less than two months, the question is whether or not Grady Health System can continue to serve Atlanta without some help from the feds? With Wellstar Health System planning to close Atlanta Medical […] The post With Atlanta Medical Center closing, a $200 million aid package for Grady Hospital is under discussion appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Grieving dad, ‘neighborhood hero’ fatally shot at Mechanicsville sports bar
Terence “Favors” Denson was putting all his energy into improving his Mechanicsville community after losing his 15-year-old son to gun violence in June. But his efforts were halted after he was shot and killed Thursday at a neighborhood bar.
Atlanta woman ends up in hospital, needs surgery after walk on beach
FORT MORGAN, Ala. (CNN) — An Atlanta woman is raising awareness about beach safety after a trip ended up sending her to hospital. Sally Dixon and her sisters traveled to Fort Morgan in August for a girls trip and walked down to the beach to dip her toes in the water.
fox5atlanta.com
Police investigating after man grazed by bullet in NW Atlanta
ATLANTA - Investigators are working to learn what led up to a shooting that sent one man to the hospital Saturday morning. According to Atlanta police, officers were called around 9:30 a.m. to the 200 block of Fairburn Road regarding a person shot. At the scene, police found an adult male who they say appeared to have been grazed by a bullet. That person was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
Thousands gather to pay respects as second fallen Cobb deputy laid to rest
DALLAS, Ga. — Deputy Marshall Samual Ervin Jr., the second of two Cobb County deputies shot and killed in the line of duty last week, has been laid to rest. Ervin and Deputy Jonathan Koleski were gunned down on September 8 as they tried executing an arrest warrant in Marietta.
fox5atlanta.com
Parent pleads guilty to deadly beating of 7-year-old child, trying to cover up her death
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - An East Point resident pleaded guilty to the 2016 murder of her child, according to the Fulton County District Attorney's Office. Milan Wash pleaded guilty to ninth counts, including murder, cruelty to children and concealing the death of their child, Kamarie Wash. Prosecutors accused Milan Wash...
Comments / 0