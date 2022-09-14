ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA
Atlanta, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Authorities request help finding missing DeKalb County puppies

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - One of the three puppies taken during a break-in at a metro-Atlanta animal shelter has been found safe in a nearby backyard, but now the hunt is on to find the other dogs stolen early Friday morning. Sophie Felix's sharp eyes are why the not-so-pint-sized puppy...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Midtown shooting survivor's family credits Atlanta Medical Center with saving his life

ATLANTA - Family members of the sole survivor of a triple shooting in Midtown say their loved one would be dead if it weren't for Atlanta Medical Center. On Aug. 22, Midtown went into lockdown when police say Raissa Kengne opened fire at an apartment complex and office building. Authorities arrested Kengne at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, about two hours after the shooting was reported.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta police investigating shots fired on Peachtree Street in Midtown

ATLANTA - Atlanta police say they are working to identify the suspect who fired shots Saturday morning along Peachtree Street in Midtown. Officers were called around 6:15 a.m. to 1240 W Peachtree Street where they say they found a vehicle that had been damaged by gunfire. "Upon arrival, officers found...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

1 dog found after 3 stolen at PAWS Atlanta animal shelter

DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) - One of the three dogs stolen after a break-in at PAWS Animal shelter in Decatur was found Friday night after someone posted on the Nextdoor app. PAWS Atlanta, which runs the shelter on Covington Highway in Decatur, posted about the news on Facebook early Saturday morning.
DECATUR, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Investigation finds federal violations at local hospital after teen’s death

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — A Douglasville mother says her son was dismissed from a local emergency room and denied care, that may have saved his life. Tosha Nettles said she understands the pandemic truly tested metro Atlanta hospitals as personal worked long hours around a news and deadly virus. But Nettles said her son’s COVID symptoms were mistaken for an attitude problem when she took Tyler Fairley 17-year-old to Wellstar Douglas last year.
DOUGLASVILLE, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

With Atlanta Medical Center closing, a $200 million aid package for Grady Hospital is under discussion

The now famous tagline reads, “Atlanta can’t live without Grady.” With Wellstar Health System planning to close Atlanta Medical Center (AMC) in less than two months, the question is whether or not Grady Health System can continue to serve Atlanta without some help from the feds? With Wellstar Health System planning to close Atlanta Medical […] The post With Atlanta Medical Center closing, a $200 million aid package for Grady Hospital is under discussion appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police investigating after man grazed by bullet in NW Atlanta

ATLANTA - Investigators are working to learn what led up to a shooting that sent one man to the hospital Saturday morning. According to Atlanta police, officers were called around 9:30 a.m. to the 200 block of Fairburn Road regarding a person shot. At the scene, police found an adult male who they say appeared to have been grazed by a bullet. That person was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
ATLANTA, GA

