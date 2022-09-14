Louisville may have endured a big loss on the football field Saturday, but the city is going to bounce back in a major way this weekend as one of the city’s premier artists delivers new music. Months after delivering a new track with Diddy, Bryson Tiller has stepped back “Outside” with his latest single. Produced by Vinylz, Jack Uriah, Wow Jones and Neil Dominique, Tiller’s new single pulls from the classic “Whisper Song” by the Ying Yang Twins. Instead of flipping the infamous track and turning it into something that would put people in their feelings as the weather gets colder, he delivers more of an upbeat feel.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 9 DAYS AGO