Nav Unveils ‘Demons Protected By Angels’
Two years ago, Nav took another step forward in his young career with the release of Good Intentions. Serving as the follow-up to 2019’s Bad Habits, the 18-track featured a number of heavy hitters, including Future, Gunna, Young Thug, Travis Scott and the late Pop Smoke. The project shot to the top of the chart and earned Nav’s second Billboard 200 number one album. Shortly after its release, he returned with the deluxe edition, Brown Boy II, featuring Quavo and Lil’ Duke.
Lil’ Kim Drops Remix To Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘Plan B’
Lil’ Kim has officially dropped a remix to Megan Thee Stallion’s “Plan B.”. The Queen Bee teased her link up with Megan in August by sharing a photo of the pair toasting glasses. Buzz of an impending collaboration between the two had begun, but there wasn’t any confirmation until Funkmaster Flex premiered the track on Hot 97.
Naomi Ackie Stars As Whitney Houston In The First ‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’ Trailer
As Sony Pictures rolls out The Woman King starring Viola Davis, the studio has delivered the first trailer for the highly-anticipated film, I Wanna Dance With Somebody. Starring Naomi Ackie, the film will highlight the highs and the lows of the legendary vocalist Whitney Houston. “I Wanna Dance with Somebody...
Westside Boogie Teases ‘More Black Superheroes’ Deluxe
Westside Boogie is riding high following the release of his sophomore studio album, More Black Superheroes. With production from Dart, Keyel and several others, the project touches on the rising artist’s battles with depression, working through generational trauma, life in Los Angeles and much more. Along the way, he taps in with Smino, Snoop Dogg, Shelley FKA DRAM and many others.
Latto And JT Hop On Glorilla’s ‘F.N.F’
Within the last few months, a number of records have made the case for the mythical “Song of the Summer” title. Leading the way, Burna Boy’s “Last Last” has managed to infiltrate nearly every day party and festival set. Not far behind, Bad Bunny has served up a trio of records that have seemingly lived on the charts since the temperature rose above 75 degrees Fahrenheit. In the mix with all of these aforementioned records is Glorilla and Hitkidd’s “F.N.F.”
Santigold Returns With ‘Spirituals’
After a four-year absence, Santigold has returned with her fourth studio album, Spirituals. On the surface, Spirituals is a solo effort devoid of features. Despite largely recording the album by herself during the COVID-19 pandemic, it does include production contributions from SBTRKT, Boys Noize, Illangelo and Don McKinney. “There are...
Lil Kim’s ‘Plan B’ Remix Removed From Streaming Services
It appears that Lil’ Kim’s “Plan B” remix is no longer available on streaming services. Hours after the song was posted online and promoted by Hot 97’s Funkmaster Flex, a message appeared on YouTube. “This video is no longer available due to a copyright claim...
Bryson Tiller Delivers ‘Outside’
Louisville may have endured a big loss on the football field Saturday, but the city is going to bounce back in a major way this weekend as one of the city’s premier artists delivers new music. Months after delivering a new track with Diddy, Bryson Tiller has stepped back “Outside” with his latest single. Produced by Vinylz, Jack Uriah, Wow Jones and Neil Dominique, Tiller’s new single pulls from the classic “Whisper Song” by the Ying Yang Twins. Instead of flipping the infamous track and turning it into something that would put people in their feelings as the weather gets colder, he delivers more of an upbeat feel.
Nick And Vanessa Lachey Set Release Date For ‘Love Is Blind’ Season Three
Love Is Blind is back for a third trip down the aisle. Earlier today, Nick and Vanessa Lachey announced that the show would return for a third season on October 19, 2022. The first four episodes will arrive on the 19th. One week later, episodes five through seven will debut. Lastly, episodes eight through ten along with the reunion will premiere on November 9, 2022.
Zyah Belle Delivers ‘Yam Grier’
Debut albums can be scary and downright frightening at times for both fans and listeners. Fans may wonder if their favorite artists can carry the momentum of their classic mixtapes and successful singles to a full-length project. Meanwhile, artists may have a sense of anxiety after working their entire career for this moment in the sun. With her debut album, Zyah Belle seemingly left all of those fears out of the recording studio. In the opening second of her debut, full-length album, Yam Grier, she sings “Baby, I told you before. You ain’t got nothing to be scared of.”
Coi Leray Goes Off On ‘Fly Sh!t’
Coi Leray is back! Weeks after delivering a snippet on Instagram that had everyone talking, the New Jersey native has returned with the full version of “Fly Sh!t.” As the snippet showed, the rising artist has hit a stride when it comes to her flows and confident style. Whether its referencing NBA superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo or gloating about the luxury lifestyle she lives, every line from her latest single either feels quotable or aspirational.
Symba Recruits Pusha T, Roddy Ricch & More For ‘Results Take Time’
Symba is only hours away from releasing one of his most highly anticipated projects, Results Take Time. This Friday, the California native will tap in with DJ Drama, Pusha T, Key Glock, 2 Chainz and Roddy Ricch for his latest project. Not to be forgotten, the 16-track LP will feature contributions from RMR, Fridayy, Kali, Rayven Tyler and IIAN RICH.
Netflix Delivers The ‘Glass Onion’ Teaser
It’s Christmas in September! Months before its holiday release, Netflix unveiled the first Glass Onion: A Knives Out teaser. In just 95 seconds, Rian Johnson takes viewers out to Greece for anything but an island getaway. Instead, Daniel Craig takes the reigns as Detective Benoit Blanc. “You’re invited to...
Tinie Tempah, Unknown T & More Star In Amazon’s ‘Jungle’ Trailer
“Top Boy meets Euphoria,” one fan wrote. “I can’t wait to see that,” another fan wrote. Viewers around the world are understandably excited about Amazon Prime Video’s newest series, Jungle. Starring some of the biggest names in U.K.’s rap scene like Unknown T and Tinie Tempah, the series will explore how far some will take to get by, survive and hopefully thrive. Along the way, violence, temptation and more will pave a treacherous path.
Hulu Renews ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ For Sixth And Final Season
All good things must come to an end. Queen Sugar, Top Boy, Atlanta and several other series of the late 2010s are on the way to airing their final seasons. Now, it appears that The Handmaid’s Tale will add to that lengthy list. Hulu has announced that the critically-acclaimed series has been renewed for a sixth season. It will also be the show’s final season.
Snoop Dogg, Shante Broadus Launch Luxury Scarf Line
Snoop Dogg and his wife, Shante Broadus, have unveiled their latest business venture. By way of the Broadus Collection by Shante & Snoop, the couple has launched a luxury scarf line. With six scarf patterns in two different sizes, the Broadus Collection’s scarves “will protect your hair and lock in moisture during sleep, exercise, and everyday use.”
Young Devyn Teases ‘Outside’ Single With Fivio Foreign
Young Devyn is ready to hop back “Outside” with her new single featuring Fivio Foreign. The rising New York artist teased the artwork and single earlier this week via Instagram. “It’s time,” Young Devyn wrote. “Outside” is set to arrive just in time for the rising...
Disney Previews ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Footage At D23
If you’re a fan of all things Disney, D23 is like the Super Bowl. Last night, the first trailer of Halle Bailey’s The Little Mermaid premiered. This morning, Disney rolled out new trailers for Andor and The Mandalorian. Now, everyone’s focus has shifted toward the most highly-anticipated Marvel film of the year, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
50 Cent Announces End Of Partnership With Starz
All good things must come to an end. Nearly a decade ago, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson teamed up with Starz to launch a new series called Power. After a successful run with Power, the launch of BMF and a number of spin-off projects, it appears that he will take his talents elsewhere. In a recent Instagram post, the New York native revealed that his partnership with the premium cable network would end on September 17, 2022.
Review Roundup: Here’s What Everyone Is Saying About The Final Season Of ‘Atlanta’
Starring: Donald Glover, Lakeith Stanfield, Brian Tyree Henry, Zazie Beetz. Teaser: “What’s so great in Atlanta that you can’t just leave it behind?” Atlanta: The Final Season premieres September 15 on FX. Trailer. Critics’ Chatter. “After the globe-trotting tales of Season 3 and the expanding...
