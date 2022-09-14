Read full article on original website
Friday in Portland: Oregonians to vote on gun control measure in November, OHS reduces cat adoption feesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: PDX begins installation of new hand-crafted wooden roof and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: SE Portland's Sunnyside neighborhood targeted by man smashing windshieldsEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: New tiny-home village aims to provide low-barrier housing for the homelessEmily ScarviePortland, OR
WWEEK
Are There Any Plans to Fix the Intersection of Doom?
Are there any plans to fix the Intersection of Doom at Southwest Beaverton Hillsdale Highway and Scholls Ferry and Oleson roads? It’s the intersection of about six different roads. The only thing good about it is Sesame Donuts. Hello, how about a roundabout? —Almost Died Getting a Maple Bar.
kptv.com
Fire spreads to 3 units in tri-plex in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Residents were forced from their homes in a tri-plex fire in southeast Portland on Saturday morning. Portland Fire & Rescue said at about 5:45 a.m. Saturday, crews responded to the tri-plex in the 14000 block of Southeast Division Street. When they arrived, all three units were fully involved, and they found the fire on the second floor.
Watch demolition of 656-foot-tall Oregon smokestack and boiler
Portland General Electric contractors demolished the 656-foot-tall stack and boiler at the Boardman Coal Plant in eastern Oregon at 10 a.m. Thursday. According to a press release from PGE, engineers and explosive specialists placed explosives at the base of the stack and around the supporting structure of the boiler. The explosives were triggered within seconds of each other, causing the stack and boiler to come down quickly.
Video: Explosive demolition of Boardman smokestack
A piece of history in Morrow County is, well, history.
WWEEK
A Storefront on North Interstate Avenue Has Never Held a Tenant
Address: 5826 N Interstate Ave. Square footage: 35,941 (includes apartments above) How long it’s been empty: Since it was built. Why it’s empty: Shhhhhh. As vacant spaces go, this one has a pretty tame story. No burst water pipe drove the tenant out. It has never been infested by rats. It isn’t owned by a hoarder who has filled it with old machinery. It’s not stuck in red tape at the Portland Bureau of Development Services.
kptv.com
North Portland business pleads with city after massive encampment grows
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A family is pleading for city officials to get a growing homeless encampment under control after they say they’ve dealt with stolen property, threats and massive financial losses in recent months. Family-owned Curt’s RV Storage has called N. Columbia Boulevard home for years. But one...
Thursday in Portland: PDX begins installation of new hand-crafted wooden roof and more
(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, Sept. 15 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Portland International Airport installing new hand-crafted wooden roof.
TravelPulse
The PNW’s Most Scenic Train Route Returns This Fall
One of the most scenic rail routes in the West, the Amtrak Cascades, is coming back into service between Seattle and Vancouver, British Columbia, on September 26. The Amtrak Cascades trains actually run parallel to the I-5 from Eugene, Oregon all the way up to Vancouver, B.C., but the route north of Seattle had been suspended due to border restrictions between Canada and the U.S, put in place amid the pandemic.
sunset.com
This Bucket List Train Ride Is Back – Here’s What to See en Route
One of the West’s most spectacular train routes, known as the Amtrak Cascades, which runs from Seattle up to Vancouver, was sadly suspended during the pandemic due to border-crossing restrictions. But, much to travelers’ delight it will reopen service on Sept. 26, with the caveat that the impending Amtrak strike doesn’t linger and hinder service, of course. The first train to Vancouver will depart Seattle at 7:45 a.m., stopping at five cities along the way, and arrive in Vancouver at 11:45 a.m.
‘It feels like lawlessness’: Portland neighborhood antagonized by man smashing windshields
Steve Magnuson was driving back to his Portland home after a quick trip to the grocery store around 4:45 p.m. Sept. 10. He had “9 Crimes” by Damien Rice playing in the car. The irony hit shortly after. He was driving down Hawthorne taking a right on Southeast...
WWEEK
Cheryle A. Kennedy, Chairwoman of the Grand Ronde Tribes, Describes a Vision for Willamette Falls
Every second, 30,849 cubic feet of water plunge over the edge of Willamette Falls. Among American waterfalls, that’s second in volume only to Niagara, even though the signature falls on the Willamette River is 130 feet shorter. Another difference: You can visit Niagara Falls. Willamette Falls is a lot...
drifttravel.com
15-Day National Parks & Legendary Rivers Cruise
American Cruise Lines proudly announces a brand new 15-Day National Parks & Legendary Rivers itinerary for 2023. Following successful product testing this year, the itinerary will be the country’s largest land-cruise package and the first-ever coupling of a river cruise with the mountain states’ national parks. Operating between Portland, Oregon, and Jackson, Wyoming, American’s National Parks & Legendary Rivers itinerary includes an 8-Day cruise, a special Jet Boat adventure in Hells Canyon, and a 7-Day land exploration through Glacier, Yellowstone, and Grand Teton National Parks. The National Parks & Legendary Rivers itinerary is available to book now. There is limited availability and it is sold as one commissionable itinerary and not sold separately.
Potential Tigard land swap details set for discussion
Metro to host upcoming meetings to narrow down sites, allowing River Terrace 2.0 into the urban growth boundary fasterMetro will soon narrow down potential sites for a first-of-its kind "land swap," which would allow the city of Tigard to expedite and expand the development of River Terrace, the rapidly expanding subdivision on the northern most part of the city. The proposal would allow a novel plan to allow River Terrace 2.0 to come into the urban growth boundary faster than normal, something that would allow for construction of a variety of different types of housing sooner than normal. ...
Bed Bath & Beyond store closure list includes one Oregon store: full list
The beleaguered home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond has announced plans to close about 150 stores around the country. This week, the company released a list of which 56 stores would close their doors by the end of 2022. The exact closing dates have not yet been announced. The...
Portland’s Polish Festival celebration canceled over homeless encampment safety concerns
Portland's Polish Festival is canceling its annual celebration, citing safety concerns.
My view: Bridge plan does nothing that three columnists promise
Writer: The Interstate Bridge Plan will make congestion worse and will hurt neighborhoods. Susan McLain, Lee Beyer and Annette Cleveland promise "the new I-5 bridge will be future compatible and climate-friendly." They cite a 1912 quote: "we should not build the bridge for today … but for the next 40 years." Yet the $5 billion Interstate Bridge Replacement they are touting does none of that. If built, the bridge will open in 2032. It will have just three through lanes and a single auxiliary lane for traffic to merge on/off the freeway. It will have variable rate tolls, charging...
Interstate 205 truck crash slows morning traffic near Vancouver
A truck crash slowed Vancouver traffic early Thursday morning.
Readers respond: Vote for an improved Oregon
I moved back to Oregon in the late 1990s for several reasons -- family, beautiful landscapes, moderate weather, and, I thought, smart, caring leaders. I am truly sick and tired of opening The Oregonian or turning on the local news to see another lead story of incompetence (city of Portland), greedy and self-centered politics (Morrow County and others), out-of-control crime and the suffering of seniors and the homeless.
Gunshots near homeless camp in SE Portland concern residents
"I checked the cameras and was just astonished how close they were to the house and they were right here on the front," a resident said.
WWEEK
Northwest Portlanders Fear Beavers Fans Will Take Their Parking Spots This Saturday
Who’s scared of rowdy college football fans? Northwest Portland residents, who see a threat to street parking. The Oregon State University Beavers are off to a fast start this football season, and they’re bringing the tailgate party to…Portland’s Alphabet District?. The Beavs face Montana State University...
