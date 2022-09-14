ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Are There Any Plans to Fix the Intersection of Doom?

Are there any plans to fix the Intersection of Doom at Southwest Beaverton Hillsdale Highway and Scholls Ferry and Oleson roads? It’s the intersection of about six different roads. The only thing good about it is Sesame Donuts. Hello, how about a roundabout? —Almost Died Getting a Maple Bar.
Fire spreads to 3 units in tri-plex in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Residents were forced from their homes in a tri-plex fire in southeast Portland on Saturday morning. Portland Fire & Rescue said at about 5:45 a.m. Saturday, crews responded to the tri-plex in the 14000 block of Southeast Division Street. When they arrived, all three units were fully involved, and they found the fire on the second floor.
Watch demolition of 656-foot-tall Oregon smokestack and boiler

Portland General Electric contractors demolished the 656-foot-tall stack and boiler at the Boardman Coal Plant in eastern Oregon at 10 a.m. Thursday. According to a press release from PGE, engineers and explosive specialists placed explosives at the base of the stack and around the supporting structure of the boiler. The explosives were triggered within seconds of each other, causing the stack and boiler to come down quickly.
A Storefront on North Interstate Avenue Has Never Held a Tenant

Address: 5826 N Interstate Ave. Square footage: 35,941 (includes apartments above) How long it’s been empty: Since it was built. Why it’s empty: Shhhhhh. As vacant spaces go, this one has a pretty tame story. No burst water pipe drove the tenant out. It has never been infested by rats. It isn’t owned by a hoarder who has filled it with old machinery. It’s not stuck in red tape at the Portland Bureau of Development Services.
North Portland business pleads with city after massive encampment grows

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A family is pleading for city officials to get a growing homeless encampment under control after they say they’ve dealt with stolen property, threats and massive financial losses in recent months. Family-owned Curt’s RV Storage has called N. Columbia Boulevard home for years. But one...
The PNW’s Most Scenic Train Route Returns This Fall

One of the most scenic rail routes in the West, the Amtrak Cascades, is coming back into service between Seattle and Vancouver, British Columbia, on September 26. The Amtrak Cascades trains actually run parallel to the I-5 from Eugene, Oregon all the way up to Vancouver, B.C., but the route north of Seattle had been suspended due to border restrictions between Canada and the U.S, put in place amid the pandemic.
This Bucket List Train Ride Is Back – Here’s What to See en Route

One of the West’s most spectacular train routes, known as the Amtrak Cascades, which runs from Seattle up to Vancouver, was sadly suspended during the pandemic due to border-crossing restrictions. But, much to travelers’ delight it will reopen service on Sept. 26, with the caveat that the impending Amtrak strike doesn’t linger and hinder service, of course. The first train to Vancouver will depart Seattle at 7:45 a.m., stopping at five cities along the way, and arrive in Vancouver at 11:45 a.m.
15-Day National Parks & Legendary Rivers Cruise

American Cruise Lines proudly announces a brand new 15-Day National Parks & Legendary Rivers itinerary for 2023. Following successful product testing this year, the itinerary will be the country’s largest land-cruise package and the first-ever coupling of a river cruise with the mountain states’ national parks. Operating between Portland, Oregon, and Jackson, Wyoming, American’s National Parks & Legendary Rivers itinerary includes an 8-Day cruise, a special Jet Boat adventure in Hells Canyon, and a 7-Day land exploration through Glacier, Yellowstone, and Grand Teton National Parks. The National Parks & Legendary Rivers itinerary is available to book now. There is limited availability and it is sold as one commissionable itinerary and not sold separately.
Potential Tigard land swap details set for discussion

Metro to host upcoming meetings to narrow down sites, allowing River Terrace 2.0 into the urban growth boundary fasterMetro will soon narrow down potential sites for a first-of-its kind "land swap," which would allow the city of Tigard to expedite and expand the development of River Terrace, the rapidly expanding subdivision on the northern most part of the city. The proposal would allow a novel plan to allow River Terrace 2.0 to come into the urban growth boundary faster than normal, something that would allow for construction of a variety of different types of housing sooner than normal. ...
My view: Bridge plan does nothing that three columnists promise

Writer: The Interstate Bridge Plan will make congestion worse and will hurt neighborhoods. Susan McLain, Lee Beyer and Annette Cleveland promise "the new I-5 bridge will be future compatible and climate-friendly." They cite a 1912 quote: "we should not build the bridge for today … but for the next 40 years." Yet the $5 billion Interstate Bridge Replacement they are touting does none of that. If built, the bridge will open in 2032. It will have just three through lanes and a single auxiliary lane for traffic to merge on/off the freeway. It will have variable rate tolls, charging...
Readers respond: Vote for an improved Oregon

I moved back to Oregon in the late 1990s for several reasons -- family, beautiful landscapes, moderate weather, and, I thought, smart, caring leaders. I am truly sick and tired of opening The Oregonian or turning on the local news to see another lead story of incompetence (city of Portland), greedy and self-centered politics (Morrow County and others), out-of-control crime and the suffering of seniors and the homeless.
