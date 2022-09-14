Read full article on original website
10 people are forced to relocate after fire
BANGOR — Almost a dozen people escaped an apartment house fire Saturday when smoke quickly escalated to flames. Around 10:40 a.m. Saturday the Bangor Fire Department received several reports of smoke at 345 Union Street adjacent to Charles Street. Assistant fire chief Andrew Emery says ten people made it...
Trails End Festival interview
BANGOR – Cody McEwen, the director of the Trails End Festival in Millinocket, came on the Good Morning Maine show today to detail the event. McEwen, also on the Town Council board, gave hosts Emma Smith and Joe Cortese a rundown of the festival – which will include classic aspects of the event, as well as new inclusions.
Candidates encourage people to head to the polls in November
ORRINGTON — Saturday republican candidates rallied together to motivate people to get out and vote. Republican speakers condemned President Biden for past vaccine mandates and governor Janet Mills Administration policies. Several candidates talked about problems surrounding inflation and heating fuel cost. Former governor Paul Lepage said he fears there...
Ronald McDonald house to host second annual Purses with Purpose event
BANGOR — The Ronald McDonald house will be hosting its second annual Purses with Purpose Luncheon and Auction on Sept. 22nd. The event will be taking place downtown at the Bangor Arts Exchange between 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Participants will have the opportunity to enjoy hors d’oeuvres while...
Bangor Humane Society shortened hours temporarily
BANGOR– The Bangor Humane Society is asking for the public’s patience as they move to a limited schedule after a Covid outbreak amongst their staff. The Bangor Humane Society is usually open 12 to 6 p-m six days a week to match humans with their new best fur friend but right now, they will only be open from 12 to 3pm.
Boston man arrested on drug charges after concerned citizens trigger MDEA investigation
ROCKLAND — A Boston man is in custody in Knox County after being arrested in connection with the distribution of cocaine through Knox and Waldo counties. The MDEA says residents of several areas in Waldo and Knox County reported suspected illegal activities that concerned them. That triggered an investigation and then the arrest of 29-year-old Bernard Holmes-Fox, as well as the identification of other local and out-of-state drug traffickers.
Hawks come back to force overtime, take 2-1 victory over Old Town
HERMON – It was a long, grinded-out victory, but at the final buzzer, Hermon picked up a well-deserved victory over Old Town, 2-1. Both the Hawks and Coyotes would enter the half scoreless after some terrific goalie play from Hermon’s Lydia Baron and Old Town’s Amara Francis. Late in the third, Kayleigh Wagner would knock in the first goal of the game, putting the Coyotes up 1-0.
After finishing as 2021 runners up, Bapst boys soccer off to blazing start in 2022
BANGOR – It’s been a heck of a start to the year for John Bapst boys’ soccer. After making it to the Class B North Championship game last fall, just to come up short, the Crusaders are firing on all cylinders to start 2022- rattling off four straight wins to open the season.
Stearns/Schenck adds two goals in the second half to down Crusaders 3-1
BANGOR – After a 1-1 first half, Stearns field hockey added a goal in the third and fourth quarters to take a 3-1 lead and victory over John Bapst. It’s their second win of the season and second in a row after beating Mattanawcook 2-1 on Monday. They’ll look to cash in on three in a row when they host Hermon next Monday.
Edward Little defense keeps Brewer at bay in second half for 22-20 victory
BREWER – It came down to the wire, but in the end, Edward Little headed back south with a 22-20 victory over Brewer. With the game knotted at 14 to start the half, Brewer picked up two straight rushing first downs courtesy of Jaxon Gross. However, Edward Little would force a fumble a few plays later and pick the ball up in their own territory.
MDI downs Brewer in three sets to record second consecutive sweep
BREWER – MDI volleyball recorded their second straight three-set victory in Brewer on Thursday night after a dominant third set. The Trojans and Witches were tied at 22 in the second set, before MDI scored three straight points to take a 2-0 lead. In the third set, MDI would cash in on 12 straight points behind the service from Addy Boyce, and that led them to victory in the third set and in the match.
Broncos dominant on defense to pick up their first victory of the year over MCI 35-6
PITTSFIELD – It was only 8-6 at halftime, but Hampden Academy came to play on both sides of the ball in the second half to take their first win of the year, a 35-6 victory at MCI. Jack Johsnon found Dylan Bubar on the far side of the field...
Hermon dominates Trojans for third straight win to open 2022
HERMON – It was all coming up Hermon on Thursday night during their 11-0 victory over MDI. The Hawks led 6-0 early in the second half, before pouring in four goals in a quick span to blow the game open with a 10-0 lead. They’d knock in one more to make it an 11-0 victory, their third of the year.
