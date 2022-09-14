BREWER – MDI volleyball recorded their second straight three-set victory in Brewer on Thursday night after a dominant third set. The Trojans and Witches were tied at 22 in the second set, before MDI scored three straight points to take a 2-0 lead. In the third set, MDI would cash in on 12 straight points behind the service from Addy Boyce, and that led them to victory in the third set and in the match.

BREWER, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO