Woman arrested after report of armed burglary in Knoxville

By Hope McAlee
 3 days ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — A woman is facing multiple charges after a break-in occurred on Natchez Avenue, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

Police responded to the 1900 block of Natchez Avenue on Monday around 2:30 p.m. after a report that a woman had broken into the front window of an apartment.

A victim told police that he was inside the apartment when the suspect, identified as 22-year-old Jayda Biggs, attempted to kick in the door multiple times. An incident report states investigators observed a footprint under the door handle.

Police were told the suspect broke the window leading into the living room with a handgun. The victim explained to police that he then opened the front door and Biggs pushed her way inside while wielding a black Glock handgun before ripping a necklace off of his neck.

Police said the victim was able to escape down the apartment stairs and into the parking lot when the suspect’s gun malfunctioned.

FBI agents search Oak Ridge business amid ongoing investigation

Biggs was found in the parking lot next to her vehicle which had marijuana in clear view, police said. A K-9 alerted police to the presence of narcotics.

Police located two handguns, approximately 14 grams of marijuana, a bag containing six grams of suspected THC wax, drug paraphernalia, a digital scale and an unlabeled pill bottle containing oxycodone pills.

Biggs is facing multiple charges including aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, possession of a firearm with the intent to go armed and several drug charges. A preliminary hearing has been set for Oct. 21.

