Read full article on original website
Related
LeBron James, Chris Paul call out NBA’s suspension of Suns owner Sarver
NBA superstars LeBron James and Chris Paul took to Twitter on Wednesday to share their thoughts on the league’s punishment of Robert Sarver, the owner of the Phoenix Suns and WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury, following its investigation into allegations of workplace misconduct against him. The league on Tuesday suspended...
Suns vice chairman Jahm Najafi calls for team owner Robert Sarver's resignation
Here is an ''open letter'' released Thursday by Phoenix Suns vice chairman Jahm Najafi calling for the resignation of majority owner Robert Sarver, who has been suspended for one year and fined $10 million for ''workplace misconduct and organizational deficiencies" found during an 10-month NBA investigation of his 18-year tenure as team owner. Najafi is...
'Our league definitely got this wrong': LeBron James and other NBA figures respond to Robert Sarver decision
LeBron James and Chris Paul have criticized the NBA for the punishment handed down to Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver, who this week was fined $10 million and suspended for a year after an independent investigation found he engaged in hostile, racially insensitive and inappropriate behavior.
Yardbarker
Former Knicks Head Coach Jeff Hornacek Returns to Utah
It's probably not the New York Knicks/Utah Jazz transaction many in Manhattan were hoping for, but it's here nonetheless. Utah finalized its new coaching staff under first-year man Will Hardy on Thursday, one that includes former Knicks boss Jeff Hornacek as a "coaching consultant." He'll help lead the Jazz into the post-Donovan Mitchell era, joining assistants Bryan Bailey, Alex Jensen, and Lamar Skeeter.
RELATED PEOPLE
Major Sponsor Threatens To Leave Suns If Robert Sarver Remains Owner
On Thursday night, Phoenix Suns vice chairman and minority owner Jahm Najafi called for majority owner Robert Sarver's resignation. Less than 24 hours later, the team's jersey patch partner issued a similar statement. PayPal announced on Friday that it will not renew its sponsorship with the Suns if Sarver continues...
PayPal Poised to End Suns Sponsorship Unless Sarver Steps Down
The company has one year remaining on its deal with the Phoenix organization.
NBA Players Union Exec Wants Suns’ Sarver Banned for Life
Tamika Tremaglio believes that Sarver should never hold a managerial position within the league again following the investigation's findings.
FOX Sports
Adam Silver banned Donald Sterling. What's different about Robert Sarver?
Eight years ago, Adam Silver stood in front of a room filled with reporters and delivered an impassioned, unyielding rebuke of then-LA Clippers owner Donald Sterling, setting the tone for his tenure as NBA commissioner. Silver, who had been in the job for only three months at the time, banned...
NBA・
IN THIS ARTICLE
ESPN
Phoenix Suns' Sam Garvin granted authority to act as interim governor during Robert Sarver's suspension, sources say
Phoenix Suns vice chairman and minority owner Sam Garvin has been authorized by NBA commissioner Adam Silver to act with the authority of the team's interim governor during majority owner Robert Sarver's suspension, sources tell ESPN. Silver authorized Garvin's possession of that authority Wednesday night, and Garvin will continue to...
PayPal says it will no longer sponsor Phoenix Suns if Sarver remains owner
PayPal said Friday that the company will no longer sponsor the Phoenix Suns if owner Robert Sarver remains part of the franchise when his suspension ends. And the National Basketball Players Association later made its stance clear, with executive director Tamika Tremaglio telling ESPN that NBA players want Sarver banned for life.
Yardbarker
John Hollinger Explains Why The NBA Can't Simply Kick Robert Sarver Out Of The League: "It Will Likely Be Up To Sponsors, Minority Owners, The Media And Even The Players To Do The League Office’s Dirty Work From Here"
NBA commissioner Adam Silver has been under fire in recent hours after the sanctions against Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver were revealed. Many believe the league should have been harder on Sarver given all the bad things that he said and allowed to happen within the Phoenix Suns organization over the past 18 years.
Phoenix Suns Vice Chairman Calls for N-Word-Dropping Owner’s Resignation
The owner of the second-biggest stake in the Phoenix Suns—behind only its embattled managing partner Robert Sarver—on Thursday night called for Sarver’s resignation in an open letter to the team’s employees, denouncing the “lewd, misogynistic and racist conduct” described in the report released Tuesday by the NBA. “I cannot in good judgment sit back and allow our children and future generations of fans to think that this behavior is tolerated because of wealth and privilege,” said Jahm Najafi, the Suns’ vice chairman and a private equity investor. The culmination of a 10-month investigation, the NBA’s report outlined how Sarver had,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Chris Paul Calls Out The NBA And His Team’s Owner
Many people were wondering what would happen if players from the Phoenix Suns addressed the current situation with Robert Sarver. It looks like we are about to find out. Sarver, the owner of the Suns, was fined $10 million and suspended for an entire year from the league due to racist and sexist comments he made over the years.
Popculture
Blue Jays Player Gets Support From Teammates After Facing Body Shaming From Social Media
The Toronto Blue Jays are giving support to one of their own players. Alejandro Kirk, the catcher for the Blue Jays, was the victim of body shaming after a video was posted of him scoring from first on a double from Teoscar Hernández double on Tuesday night. Matthew Ross, a weekend host on TSN radio in Montreal, tweeted the video and said that Kirk scoring is "embarrassing for the sport" and "feeds negative stereotypes" about baseball players. Kirk is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 245 pounds, which is not the prototypical size of a professional athlete. But Kirk's teammate Alek Manoah was not having anyone hate on him.
MLB・
NBA players' union head wants lifetime ban for Phoenix Suns owner
The executive director for the National Basketball Players Association — the NBA's labor union — called for a lifetime ban of Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver, who was recently suspended for one year over workplace misconduct. The big picture: Executive Director Tamika Tremaglio told ESPN that she was...
Questions loom as White Sox bid for series win vs. Tigers
The Chicago White Sox collected a victory on Saturday, but they had to rearrange their starting staff during their weekend
CNBC
PayPal threatens to sever partnership with Phoenix Suns if owner Sarver returns
PayPal CEO Dan Schulman said the company would not renew its sponsorship with the Phoenix Suns if owner Robert Sarver returns from his one-year suspension. An NBA investigation found that Sarver committed multiple workplace violations, including the harassment of female employees. PayPal joins Chris Paul and Lebron James in criticizing...
Comments / 0