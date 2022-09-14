FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Three Dog Bakery is hosting a Puppy Shower for Homeward Animal Shelter to celebrate two recently born litters. The puppies will be in the Three Dog Bakery store (465 32nd Ave E in West Fargo) for a meet and greet from 4 – 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20. Due to the age of the puppies, they ask during this event that no other dogs be in the store to keep the puppies safe and healthy.

FARGO, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO