West Fargo, ND

VCSU receives 600k grant to address teacher shortage

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (VCSU/NewsDakota.com) – Valley City State University (VCSU) has received a $600,000 grant from the North Dakota Department of Public Instruction to help prepare more teachers to fill critical teaching needs across the state. The grant will fund the VCSU Grow Your Own Scholarship Program. This program...
VALLEY CITY, ND
West Fargo child care center saved under new management

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s been a turbulent time for childcare in North Dakota. With closings, worker shortages and long wait lists. It’s a problem that’s unfortunately seen more downs than ups. However, that’s not the case with one daycare in West Fargo that almost saw a closure for 100 families.
Bus aide given leave of absence for slapping child who spit on them

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A bus aide has been given a leave of absence after slapping a Fargo Public School student with special needs on a bus Thursday afternoon. Valley Bus, who runs the buses for the district, says the incident happened after the student spit on the aide.
FARGO, ND
Education
Parents excited about Burgum’s childcare plan

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Any parent will tell you that childcare is expensive. That’s why Governor Doug Burgum has introduced a plan that would help lower the costs. Kenzie Kelly loves her kids. But she says sometimes they can be spendy. “We’re fortunate to have our kids in a...
FARGO, ND
Update: Power restored to thousands in West Fargo

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An estimated 6,670 CCEC members in West Fargo were experiencing a power outage as of 3:30 PM Thursday. As pf 4:15 PM, power has been restored. The cause was an equipment malfunction at the substation. For more information on the outage, click here.
Maplewood Park in West Fargo vandalized

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Maplewood Park in West Fargo has fallen victim to vandalism. Fortunately, the West Fargo Park District says the spray paint was cleaned up by the Park Maintenance team. They were able to get a majority off today. Their team is now working...
WEST FARGO, ND
FPD looking for woman related to fireworks left at Gladys Ray Shelter

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police are looking for Barbara Poitra. At 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Fargo Police responded to a report of a suspicious package found by staff of the Gladys Ray Shelter located in the 1500 block of 1st Avenue South. The Red River Valley SWAT Bomb Squad was deployed and the package (identified as parts of commercial grade fireworks) was safely collected for disposal.
FARGO, ND
ARREST/FIRE REPORT- SEPTEMBER 17, 2022

The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Dawn Toyia Thompson, 37, of Climax, for 3rd-Degree Drug Possession of Schedule 1 or 2 Narcotics in a School/Park/Public Housing Zone.
CROOKSTON, MN
ND National Guard sendoff ceremony

Around 12-hundred people turned out for a sendoff ceremony this week for 155 National Gard soldiers ready to deploy to southwest Asia. The soldiers are assigned to the 191st Military Police Company headquartered in Fargo with a detachment in Grand Forks. The yearlong mission is in support of U.S Central Command’s Operation Spartan Shield.
FARGO, ND
Downtown runner saved by complete stranger

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It started out just like any other run for Jenika Rufer, as she jogged down a trail in familiar territory. However, she later noticed an unfamiliar follower, as a man had continued to tail her on a bike, before circling her and harassing her.
FARGO, ND
Education
Moorhead Mayor joins WDAY Midday to give updates to City's community center, share thoughts on Fargo's proposed pedestrian bridge

(Moorhead, MN) -- Moorhead Mayor Shelly Carlson joined WDAY Midday to share multiple updates regarding a proposed community center within the city, along with giving some comments on plans for a pedestrian bridge being discussed in Fargo. Mayor Carlson says renderings of the proposed community center are now available for...
MOORHEAD, MN
“Puppy Shower” planned for Homeward Animal Shelter

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Three Dog Bakery is hosting a Puppy Shower for Homeward Animal Shelter to celebrate two recently born litters. The puppies will be in the Three Dog Bakery store (465 32nd Ave E in West Fargo) for a meet and greet from 4 – 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20. Due to the age of the puppies, they ask during this event that no other dogs be in the store to keep the puppies safe and healthy.
FARGO, ND
Suspicious bag near Fargo Homeless Shelter contained fireworks

(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department says a suspicious bag found near a Fargo homeless shelter contained commercial fireworks parts. Officers responded to the location Wednesday afternoon and called in the Red River Valley Bomb Squad. No bomb materials were found. The fireworks were properly disposed of and no...
FARGO, ND
Battle of the Badges Blood Drive

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -The Fargo Fire Department will compete against the Fargo Police Department in the second annual “Battle of the Badges Blood Drive” on Thursday, Sept. 29. This friendly competition between the two departments will be held from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the...
FARGO, ND
Grand Forks family grieving after the death of 9-year-old daughter

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Grand Forks family is grieving after the death of nine-year-old Alanah Barnett. Alanah was taken off life-support on Wednesday. “I feel like I am bawling but I can’t even cry anymore.” said Alecia Barnett, Alanah’s mother. According to Barnett, Alanah...
Traffic slowed as crews clean up gravel truck tipped near 52nd Ave. S.

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Traffic is down to one lane on the road off 52nd Ave. S. near Walmart in south Fargo. A gravel truck carrying a load tipped on its side on 38th St. S. while turning to go south. The driver, who was uninjured, told Valley News Live, that it might have been loaded to the one side, causing it to tip. The truck is one of several taking loads to a nearby field for future use.
FARGO, ND

