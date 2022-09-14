ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Still the wrong way to pick judges

Thirty-six years ago, I published an opinion piece in the New York Times called “The Wrong Way to Pick Judges.” Based on my own experience, I criticized the Reagan administration’s decision to begin a process of formal ideological screening of judicial candidates. That policy began to alter the system for selecting judges and promised to transform the nature of the federal judiciary.
