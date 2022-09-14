ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arrest made in connection to kidnapping and carjacking incidents in Cheektowaga

By Anthony Reyes
 3 days ago
An arrest has been made in connection to kidnapping and carjacking incidents in Cheektowaga.

Cheektowaga police announced that 18-year-old Josue Lubala was arrested and charged with:

  • First-degree robbery
  • First-degree attempted robbery
  • Second-degree kidnapping
  • Two counts of second-degree menacing
  • Two counts of criminal possession of a weapon

Police said the first incident occurred on Tuesday morning. A 38-year-old woman reported being kidnapped in Town Park and driven to the city. Lubala allegedly approached the woman, opened her car door, and while wielding a knife ordered her to the passenger seat and drove away with the woman and child in the car. According to police, Lubala allegedly drove to Wick Street in Buffalo where he allowed the woman and child to gather their belongings and gave the woman $5 for the bus before he pulled away.

The second alleged incident occurred Wednesday morning. Police said officers responded to another possible carjacking in progress in the parking lot of the Alexander Community Center at the west end of Town Park. A 29-year-old woman allegedly reported that a man who fit Lubala's description entered the driver's seat of the running vehicle she was in and ordered her at knifepoint to stay in the vehicle. She allegedly pulled the keys from the ignition, jumped out of the car and ran toward the building. Lubala allegedly exited the car and ran southbound on Alexander Avenue and was apprehended and taken into custody on Walden Avenue.

Polcie said Lubala was arrested in June for a similar armed carjacking in Cheektowaga. He was held for arraignment.

Artavia Anderson
3d ago

This world is getting sicker and sicker by the minute. Ladies be careful and if you don't have felonies go practice your second amendment right. Everyone please be safe and watch everything.

IN THIS ARTICLE
