WECT
First responders extinguish structure fire at Stoney Road, currently under investigation
CASTLE HAYNE, N.C. (WECT) - Crews with the New Hanover County Fire and the Wilmington Fire Department extinguished a structure fire that occurred at Stoney Road, containing it around 5 p.m. on Thursday. According to fire officials, the fire started behind a storage building and quickly spread to other storage...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Crews complete traffic pattern change along South Front Street
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Work has been completed on a traffic pattern change in downtown Wilmington. The intersection of Front Street and Dock Street was converted to an all-way stop this week, in order to improve safety for vehicles and pedestrians. Officials say a recent traffic study indicated this...
WECT
Brunswick Co. completes installation of parking signs for veterans
BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County has announced that they have completed the installation of 30 reserved parking signs at the government center in Bolivia. These signs, marked “Veteran Parking Only,” are intended to honor local veterans for their service to the county and country. Per the release,...
wfxb.com
Meet “Toast” from Kind Keeper Animal Rescue
Leanne Dornseif from Kind Keeper Animal Rescue introduces us to Toast, who may be the smallest of the litter but the cutest, at Kind Keeper Animal Rescue. The shelter is located at 1500 LD Drive in North Myrtle Beach. Toast is 9 weeks old and is ready for his forever home.
Part of Second Avenue Pier falls into ocean in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Part of the Second Avenue Pier fell into the ocean Wednesday morning in Myrtle Beach. The debris washed ashore between 22nd and 24th avenues south, according to the city. Crews brought in machinery to remove the debris from the water.They were finished by about 10:30 a.m. The end of the […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
WPD offering students chance for hands-on CSI experience
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department CSI Unit is holding a free event next Thursday for middle and high school students across the Cape Fear. Fingerprinting, ballistics, photography and chemical processing will all be discussed at the event. The event is part of national forensic science week...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Brunswick Little Theater presents ‘Over the River and Through the Woods’ next month
SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — Brunswick Little Theatre presents Over The River and Through The Woods, directed by John D’Amato, co-directed by Maria-Luisa Winslow. In a press release, a synopsis of the performance was given. “Nick Cristano is living the life of a modern young professional in New York...
ATF officials warn NC gun owners to lookout for stolen ammo
ATF officials are warning gun owners in North Carolina to be on the lookout for stolen ammo that was taken from shipping containers in Raleigh, Durham and Wilmington.
WECT
Vehicle fire on Grand View Drive closed northbound lanes of Highway 17
HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (WECT) - A vehicle fire on Grand View Drive closed the northbound lanes of Highway 17 as first responders attempted to smother the flames on September 14 in the evening. The lanes were cleared after Pender County fire officials extinguished the fire and traffic resumed. The cause of...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Officials tour damage still remaining from Hurricane Florence
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Yesterday marked four years since Hurricane Florence made landfall near Wrightsville Beach, destroying homes and businesses across the Cape Fear. A lot has changed since the storm, but some impacts are still visible. A bus tour carried local officials around Brunswick, New Hanover and Pender...
myhorrynews.com
Coroner IDs victims in Horry County plane crash
Two North Carolina men were killed in Wednesday's plane crash in Horry County, authorities said. Terry Druffell, 66, and Barrie McMurtrie, 72, both from Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina, died at the scene from injuries they sustained in the crash, according to a news release from the Horry County Coroner's Office.
WECT
Woman killed on Highway 130 near Brunswick County in vehicle vs pedestrian accident
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A woman was struck and killed by a vehicle on Highway130 near Brunswick County on September 14. According to State Highway Patrol, Gayle Ann Penny was killed immediately upon impact after the driver of a vehicle, Cesar Ramos, reportedly hit her. Highway Patrol said they are...
Car rolls over in crash along George Bishop Parkway
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A car rolled over Thursday morning in a crash along George Bishop Parkway. The crash happened at about 8:30 a.m. Thursday near Theatre Drive. No one was transported to the hospital at the time, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. Lanes of traffic were blocked as of 9 a.m., according […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Navassa Police seeking partnership with Leland Police Animal Services Unit
NAVASSA, NC (WWAY) — The police department in the Town of Navassa is seeking help. Police Chief Darryll DeCotis told Navassa Town Council on Thursday night that the department is seeking a partnership with the Leland Police Department’s Animal Services Unit. Navassa has six officers and only one...
WECT
First Alert Forecast: a weekend to be outdoors, tropics stay busy
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you this Saturday! Yes, a “Locals’ Summer” weekend is here and your First Alert Forecast is great! Low humidity accompanied by seasonable temperatures and low rain chances will grant the go for all outdoor activities!. Temperatures are expected to catch...
This Legendary Sandwich Shop Is Reopening in Myrtle Beach
This legendary sandwich shop is reopening after it closed earlier this year.Yelp. A legendary sandwich shop is reopening in Myrtle Beach after it closed earlier this year, according to a report by WPDE News. Many people have already caught wind of the news on social media and are excited about having the opportunity to dine at the restaurant again!
ATF: Ammunition stolen from shipping containers in North Carolina
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Large amounts of ammunition were stolen recently from freight line shipping containers in North Carolina, according to federal officials. The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives alerted firearms dealers that a sizable amount of Winchester 9mm ammunition was taken from containers in Wilmington, Raleigh and Durham, news outlets report. […]
4 displaced by mobile-home fire near Longs
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Fire damaged a mobile near Longs late Tuesday morning, leaving four people displaced, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. HCFR crews were dispatched at 11:10 a.m. to the fire in the 2000 block of Plantation Drive. No one was hurt, but four people living in the home are getting assistance […]
1 person shot during fight at sports bar on North Kings Highway
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was shot and another person suffered minor injuries Tuesday afternoon after a single gunshot was fired during a fight at a sports bar on North Kings Highway, according to an Horry County police report. It happened at about 4:30 p.m. at the Backyard Sports Bar and Grill in […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Citizen forum held on Dam Restoration Project in Boiling Spring Lakes
BOILING SPRING LAKES, NC (WWAY) – The City of Boiling Spring Lakes held a citizens forum on Thursday, to update residents on the bond referendum that would help rebuild or restore dams destroyed by Hurricane Florence. The engineering firm McGill presented the final design plans for the dam restoration...
