ALABASTER – Evangel Christian School cruised to a 59-14 victory over Freedom Academy on Friday night, Sept. 16. “It was a good win for us tonight. I really was not expecting what we saw. We were expecting a dog fight and prepared for one, but our kids came out and played their tails off. We had one of the best crowds we’ve had since I’ve been there, and our players fed off that,” said Tim Smith, ECS head coach. “They have a good football team, we just played really well tonight.

ALABASTER, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO