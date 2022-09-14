ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

KYTV

A fire destroys a house southeast of Ozark, Mo.

NEAR OZARK, Mo. (KY3) -Investigators are trying to find the cause of a fire that destroyed a house Friday morning. Firefighters were called at 4:00 to the 600 block of Avionics Avenue, north of Ozark Mountain Aviation. Four departments assisted the Ozark Fire Protection District including Nixa, Logan-Rogersville, Highlandville, and...
OZARK, MO
KYTV

A motorcyclist is in the hospital after a crash south of Willard, Mo.

NEAR WILLARD, Mo. (KY3) -A crash between a car and a motorcycle has sent one person to the hospital. The crash happened just after 6:30 Thursday morning between Springfield and Willard. A Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper says the motorcycle driver turned into the path of the car as he attempted to turn off of northbound U.S. 160 onto Farm Road 123.
WILLARD, MO
Springfield, MO
Springfield, MO
Missouri State
Missouri Traffic
birchrestaurant.com

14 Best Restaurants in Springfield, MO (Photos and Maps)

You have come to the right place if you are looking for the best restaurants in Springfield, MO. We’ve compiled a list of 15 of the best places to eat in town, from burger joints to Mexican eateries. We have you covered no matter what you’re in the mood...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Ozarks First.com

Fall Events at the Branson Landing

The weather is finally changing and that means fall is almost here. Find out what all the Branson Landing has to offer as we make our way into the cooler months!. Stay up-to-date with Ozarks Live by following us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok!
BRANSON, MO
KOLR10 News

Longer trains lead to delays in ambulance response

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Just before the pandemic, the nation’s railroads laid off tens of thousands of people to save money, cutting 30% of their workforces. On top of that, the big carriers have been looking at cutting the remaining train crew numbers in half to only one person on the whole train. There is even […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Leslie’s Market brings Hispanic history to the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Tomorrow marks the start of Hispanic Heritage Month and throughout the month we’re celebrating Hispanic culture and contributions. Here in Springfield, there is a supermarket that is more than just a store. It’s a look into Mexican culture and food. Leslie’s Mexican Supermarket has an abundance of items, from authentic Mexican food […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
houstonherald.com

Woman seriously injured in crash on Highway 95 north of Mountain Grove

A Mountain Grove woman sustained serious injuries Thursday morning in accident about 14 miles north of her hometown, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Tpr. Zayne Tate said a southbound 2019 Nissan Rogue driven by Norma C. Snyder, 78, crossed the center of Highway 95 and struck a northbound 2013 Ford Flex operated by Jessica A. Berhorst, 32, of Mountain Grove, at about 8:15 a.m. Tate said Snyder lost control, traveled off the left side of the road, overturned and struck a fence, coming to rest on the roadway.
MOUNTAIN GROVE, MO
KYTV

9/11 Memorial Stair Climb takes place at Plaster Stadium

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Hundreds of people will be climbing the stairs of Plaster Stadium Saturday to commemorate the firefighters who made the ultimate sacrifice on 9/11. After the airplanes struck the twin towers, firefighters climbed 110 stories to save others. The 9/11 memorial stair climb honors their memory by symbolically completing their journey. Once participants complete the climb, they will ring a bell and say the name of a hero that didn’t make it home.
BATTLEFIELD, MO
KYTV

Police identify victim of deadly crash on I-44 in Springfield on Thursday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police identified the victim of a deadly crash that slowed traffic on I-44 in Springfield. Michael Brandon Smith, 30, of Nixa, Mo., died in the crash. The Springfield Police Department, the investigating agency, said the accident took place around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday during the rush hour and backed-up traffic in both directions for up to five miles for several hours.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
933kwto.com

Fatal Shooting in Springfield

Police responded to the area of Lyon and Main in Springfield Friday morning at 10 am. Upon arrival, they found a man dead of a gunshot wound in his vehicle. Police do know the identity of the victim, but have not released it yet. Police believe this was an isolated...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

“Dear Springfield, you win, I’m done:” Springfield business owner fed up with repeated thefts

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Chris Cox, owner of Springfield business The Bonsai Guy, posted on Facebook that he is closing his business due to repeated thefts. In the post, he said, “Dear Springfield, you win. I’m done.” He returned from the weekend’s Japanese Fall Festival in Springfield and realized he was missing an estimated $6,000 worth of items. The items included bonsai trees and some irreplaceable mementos from lifelong friends and mentors.
SPRINGFIELD, MO

