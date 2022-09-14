Read full article on original website
Stop at a gas station leads to $100K lottery win in Springfield
“You never, ever think that anything like that is going to happen to you,” the winner said in the news release.
KYTV
A fire destroys a house southeast of Ozark, Mo.
NEAR OZARK, Mo. (KY3) -Investigators are trying to find the cause of a fire that destroyed a house Friday morning. Firefighters were called at 4:00 to the 600 block of Avionics Avenue, north of Ozark Mountain Aviation. Four departments assisted the Ozark Fire Protection District including Nixa, Logan-Rogersville, Highlandville, and...
KYTV
A motorcyclist is in the hospital after a crash south of Willard, Mo.
NEAR WILLARD, Mo. (KY3) -A crash between a car and a motorcycle has sent one person to the hospital. The crash happened just after 6:30 Thursday morning between Springfield and Willard. A Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper says the motorcycle driver turned into the path of the car as he attempted to turn off of northbound U.S. 160 onto Farm Road 123.
KYTV
Businesses and walkers alike are excited for MoDOT’s upcoming Glenstone Avenue pedestrian safety project
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Construction for new safety precautions for pedestrians is coming in 2023 across much of Glenstone Avenue. MoDOT officials said for Glenstone Avenue, expect new traffic patterns, stop signs, sidewalks, crosswalks, and more on roughly eight miles of roadway. Kristi Bachman with MoDOT said they are excited...
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Restaurants in Springfield, MO (Photos and Maps)
Fall Events at the Branson Landing

The weather is finally changing and that means fall is almost here. Find out what all the Branson Landing has to offer as we make our way into the cooler months!. Stay up-to-date with Ozarks Live by following us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok!
There’s a Missouri Food Truck Festival Happening We Need to Copy
I'm not normally a fan of copying other people's ideas, but I'll make an exception in this case. There's a very popular food truck festival happening in Missouri this weekend and we completely need to do this in the Quincy/Hannibal area. The Missouri Food Truck Fest is happening for the...
Ozarks First.com
Fall Events at the Branson Landing
The weather is finally changing and that means fall is almost here. Find out what all the Branson Landing has to offer as we make our way into the cooler months!. Stay up-to-date with Ozarks Live by following us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok!
Fall festivals this weekend! 7 weekend events you don’t want to miss
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield is a city that has visitors from all over the world. But what is there to do in the Queen City of the Ozarks? We’ve collected a few places to see, eat, and experience. Where to go: Springfield always has something going on. From the First Friday Art Walk, the first […]
KYTV
SPONSORED The Place: OZARKS DEALS - 1/2 Off Tickets at Trepidations Haunted Attractions
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Check out Trepidations Haunted Attraction in Seligman, MO if you’re looking for a night of fright this spooky season. For more information, visit: https://www.ozarksdeals.com.
sgfcitizen.org
James River Church demolishes historical structures, despite MSU archaeologist’s plea
James River Church Thursday morning demolished a two-story house with historical significance that dates to about 1864, despite a request from a local archaeologist to preserve the structure or, at least, pause destruction. In addition, a small brick building nearby that likely was once slave quarters was apparently also demolished.
Longer trains lead to delays in ambulance response
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Just before the pandemic, the nation’s railroads laid off tens of thousands of people to save money, cutting 30% of their workforces. On top of that, the big carriers have been looking at cutting the remaining train crew numbers in half to only one person on the whole train. There is even […]
Leslie’s Market brings Hispanic history to the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Tomorrow marks the start of Hispanic Heritage Month and throughout the month we’re celebrating Hispanic culture and contributions. Here in Springfield, there is a supermarket that is more than just a store. It’s a look into Mexican culture and food. Leslie’s Mexican Supermarket has an abundance of items, from authentic Mexican food […]
Liberty Utilities denies billing error as families face shut-off notices
As Liberty Utilities customers cut back on electric and water usage, they say their bills have only multiplied under the utility monopoly.
houstonherald.com
Woman seriously injured in crash on Highway 95 north of Mountain Grove
A Mountain Grove woman sustained serious injuries Thursday morning in accident about 14 miles north of her hometown, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Tpr. Zayne Tate said a southbound 2019 Nissan Rogue driven by Norma C. Snyder, 78, crossed the center of Highway 95 and struck a northbound 2013 Ford Flex operated by Jessica A. Berhorst, 32, of Mountain Grove, at about 8:15 a.m. Tate said Snyder lost control, traveled off the left side of the road, overturned and struck a fence, coming to rest on the roadway.
‘My son instantly vomited and had a nosebleed’; Mother speaking out of potential harm in spicy chip challenge
A mother in the Ozarks said she thinks the extremely spicy Paqui chips that are part of a social media trend should have more restrictions on who can buy them.
KYTV
9/11 Memorial Stair Climb takes place at Plaster Stadium
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Hundreds of people will be climbing the stairs of Plaster Stadium Saturday to commemorate the firefighters who made the ultimate sacrifice on 9/11. After the airplanes struck the twin towers, firefighters climbed 110 stories to save others. The 9/11 memorial stair climb honors their memory by symbolically completing their journey. Once participants complete the climb, they will ring a bell and say the name of a hero that didn’t make it home.
KYTV
McDonald’s, Tyson Foods donates 40,000 pounds of protein to Ozarks Food Harvest
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - Ozarks Food Harvest received a 40,000-pound donation of protein from McDonald’s and Tyson Foods to help children, families and seniors facing hunger across southwest Missouri. Tyson Foods made their donation in honor of McDonald’s $15,000 donation to The Food Bank’s Hungerthon event this...
KYTV
Police identify victim of deadly crash on I-44 in Springfield on Thursday
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police identified the victim of a deadly crash that slowed traffic on I-44 in Springfield. Michael Brandon Smith, 30, of Nixa, Mo., died in the crash. The Springfield Police Department, the investigating agency, said the accident took place around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday during the rush hour and backed-up traffic in both directions for up to five miles for several hours.
933kwto.com
Fatal Shooting in Springfield
Police responded to the area of Lyon and Main in Springfield Friday morning at 10 am. Upon arrival, they found a man dead of a gunshot wound in his vehicle. Police do know the identity of the victim, but have not released it yet. Police believe this was an isolated...
KYTV
“Dear Springfield, you win, I’m done:” Springfield business owner fed up with repeated thefts
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Chris Cox, owner of Springfield business The Bonsai Guy, posted on Facebook that he is closing his business due to repeated thefts. In the post, he said, “Dear Springfield, you win. I’m done.” He returned from the weekend’s Japanese Fall Festival in Springfield and realized he was missing an estimated $6,000 worth of items. The items included bonsai trees and some irreplaceable mementos from lifelong friends and mentors.
