Read full article on original website
Related
numberfire.com
Chargers' Justin Herbert undergoes X-rays on midsection
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert underwent X-rays on his midsection following Thursday's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Chargers head coach Brandon Staley said Justin Herbert is "dealing with something in his abdomen," but he added that the quarterback is "ok" and a lingering issue is unlikely. Herbert will benefit from the extra days off heading into a Week 3 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but the X-ray results should provide a clearer sense of his status moving forward.
numberfire.com
NFL Betting Guide: Week 2
Do you think you know a lot about NFL football? Try regularly picking five games against the spread. Even with all the information, advanced stats, and people attempting, elite sports bettors are lucky to get about 53% to 54% of -110 (even probability) bets correctly. It's essentially flipping a coin.
numberfire.com
Julio Jones (knee) participating in Buccaneers practice Friday
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones (knee) returned to practice on Friday. Jones sat out the first two practices of the week, but his return on Friday indicates that he is on track to play in Sunday's Week 2 game against the New Orleans Saints. Chris Godwin (hamstring) is not expected to play, so Jones should see an uptick in targets and snaps. The veteran wideout caught 3 passes on 5 targets for 69 yards in his Buccaneers debut.
numberfire.com
Atlanta's Damien Williams (ribs) ruled out in Week 2
Atlanta Falcons running back Damien Williams (ribs) will not play in Week Two's contest against the Los Angeles Rams. Williams will sit out on Sunday after missing most of Week One's game with a ribs injury. Expect Cordarrelle Patterson to play a feature role versus a Rams' defense rated 29th by numberFire's power rankings.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
numberfire.com
C.J. Uzomah (hamstring) doubful for Jets in Week 2
New York Jets tight end C.J. Uzomah is considered doubtful to play Sunday in the team's WEek 2 game against the Cleveland Browns. Uzomah practiced in full on Wednesday, which indicated he was 100 percent. On Thursday he received a limited tag due to a hamstring ailment, and on Friday he sat out entirely. Now, the 8th-year pro will likely miss Sunday's contest. Uzomah's absence would lead to an unquestioned lead role for Tyler Conklin, and rookie Jeremy Ruckert could see some more work.
numberfire.com
Patrick Mahomes (wrist) cleared for Chiefs on Thursday night
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (wrist) has been cleared to play in Thursday night's Week 2 game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Mahomes turned in back-to-back full practices and was removed from the injury report, but it's not like there was any concern to begin with. The Chiefs' star quarterback went off for 360 yards and 5 touchdowns in Week 1 while completing 30-of-39 passes. He will have a great chance to turn in another fantastic performance on Thursday night in a game that has the highest over/under of the week (53.5, per numberFire's NFL Heat Map).
NFL hot tix and pix: Dak Prescott injury scares Week 2 bettors away from Dallas Cowboys
Quarterback injuries can have a major impact on point spreads. It's one reason why bettors have fleed from the Dallas Cowboys.
numberfire.com
George Kittle (groin) GTD for 49ers in Week 2
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (groin) will be a game-time decision for Week 2 versus the Seattle Seahawks, per general manager John Lynch. "With a player like George, you wait right up until game time," Lynch said. "We’ll hold out hope that George is ready." Kittle hasn't practiced all week and the 49ers play in the second set of afternoon games on Sunday, so fantasy managers should be looking into alternative plans at tight end. Ross Dwelley and Tyler Kroft will split work again versus the Seahawks if Kittle is ruled out.
RELATED PEOPLE
Miami Dolphins at Baltimore Ravens: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 2 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 2 matchup between the Miami Dolphins and Baltimore Ravens.
numberfire.com
Tee Higgins (personal) questionable for Bengals versus Cowboys
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (personal) is questionable to play Week 2 against the Dallas Cowboys. Higgins suffered a concussion in Week 1, but he was able to turn in a limited session on Wednesday before missing Thursday's practice for a personal reason. He returned for a full practice on Friday and should be able to play in Sunday's Week 2 game against the Cowboys. Tyler Boyd figures to be the primary beneficiary if Higgins winds up not being able to play. Prior to exiting the Bengals' opener, Higgins hauled in both of his targets for 27 yards.
numberfire.com
Luke Maile in Guardians' Saturday lineup for Game 2
Cleveland Guardians catcher Luke Maile is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Minnesota Twins. In Game 2 of the doubleheader, Maile is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Twins starter Josh Winder. Our models project Maile for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1...
numberfire.com
Randy Arozarena sitting on Saturday for Tampa Bay
Tampa Bay Rays oufeilder Randy Arozarena is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Texas Rangers. Arozarena is being replaced in left feild by Dvaid Peralta versus Rangers starter Jon Gray. In 586 plate appearances this season, Arozarena has a .266 batting average with a .781...
Comments / 0