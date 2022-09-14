Read full article on original website
TVGuide.com
NBC Fall TV Lineup 2022-2023: New Shows and Trailers
Excuse us while we dry our eyes just thinking about This Is Us being missing from the NBC schedule after the show ended its six-season run. But despite the Mandy Moore-sized hole in our hearts, NBC is the real MPV this season after saving Magnum P.I. from CBS's scrap pile this spring. The reboot of the classic detective show will have a new home on NBC, which rescued Magnum from cancellation and picked it up for two more seasons.
ABC’s Reveals ‘Big Sky’ Sneak Peek, ‘Abbott Elementary’ Guest Stars at TCA (TV News Roundup)
ABC announced a slew of news regarding their fall programming at the Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour on September 14, headlined by guest star announcements for the second season of recently-anointed Emmy-winner “Abbott Elementary.” Read below for a summary of ABC’s announcements from the TCA press conferences. GUEST STARS Debuting on Wednesday, September 21, the second season of Quinta Brunson‘s hit show will feature recurring guest roles from actor Leslie Odom Jr., Lauren Weedman and Keyla Monterroso Mejia. Odom Jr. will play Draemond, the owner of a batch of charter schools in the area who visits Abbott. Weedman will play Kristin...
NFL・
Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Donnie Wahlberg Set First-Look Unscripted TV Deal With Lionsgate
Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg and Donnie Wahlberg have signed a three-year first-look deal for unscripted projects with Lionsgate Television. The deal will see the couple produce and develop unscripted and reality projects, documentaries, short form productions, and non-fiction podcasts via their newly formed company, Work Baby Productions. Lionsgate company Pilgrim Media will provide development support and the production services entity for sold projects under the terms of the deal. “Our focus as a couple, and as partners, is to bring light to projects that we are passionate about,” said Wahlberg and McCarthy Wahlberg. “Our new partners at Pilgrim and Lionsgate share...
Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni Fight Off a Thief — and Nearly Kiss — at 2022 Emmys
The two Law & Order stars took the Emmys stage to present the award for lead actor in a comedy series — but not before putting their detective skills to work Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni had to put their detective skills to work in an unlikely place. On Monday, the two Law & Order: Special Victims Unit stars were in attendance for the 74th annual Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. All was going well until an unidentifiable person in an all-black outfit snagged an Emmy from backstage. Fortunately for the...
The Brady Bunch stars make a very Brady reunion on Emmys 2022 red carpet
Barry Williams, Mike Lookinland, Susan Olsen, Christopher Knight, and Eve Plumb showed up for TV's big night. A bunch of Bradys rolled up to the Emmys 2022 red carpet Monday night for the 74th annual awards ceremony. Barry Williams, Mike Lookinland, Susan Olsen, Christopher Knight, and Eve Plumb — who...
BET
Queen Sugar Series Finale: Omar Dorsey And Tina Lifford Reminisce On Favorite Moments From Past Seasons
Aug. 31st marked the 20th anniversary of BET’s award-winning, youth-led talk show, ‘Teen Summit.’ Discover just how impactful this classic still is in this new clip. In a conversation with BET.com, Winfrey and Reginald Hudlin also chat about their new documentary, Sidney, which is about Sidney Poitier’s life and career.
ETOnline.com
Melanie Lynskey and Husband Jason Ritter Have an Emmys Date Night
Melanie Lynskey and husband Jason Ritter had a parents' night out! The couple arrived on the carpet at the 74th annual Primetime Emmy Awards for a glammed-up date night. The Yellowjackets star dazzled in a light green, tulle Christian Siriano gown and completed her look with a silver clutch, while Ritter looked dapper in a black tuxedo and bowtie.
NYLON
See Every Look From The 2022 Emmy Awards
The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards have arrived, and all eyes are on the stars of the silver screen. After a couple of touch-and-go years, there’s a a sense of normalcy in the air — and on the red carpet. It’s been a banner year for television, with fan-favorite...
Fall TV preview: Premiere dates for every new and returning show in 2022
All of the key dates for your fall TV viewership needs in one place. This past Sunday, Americans everywhere celebrated an unofficial holiday few are aware of: the return of Fall TV season. Traditionally falling on the first Sunday of the NFL regular season, viewers across the nation observe Fall...
Collider
Timothy Olyphant to Star in Steven Soderbergh's Limited Series 'Full Circle'
In January 2020 it was announced that director Steven Soderbergh had signed a multi-year overall deal with HBO and HBO Max, the deal includes a first look deal on films while also developing television series for the platforms. Soderbergh’s relationship with HBO has gone on to include the hit feature No Sudden Move and his latest project, Full Circle which was announced last year, has cast Timothy Olyphant.
'And the Emmy goes to... ' These are the most iconic moments from TV's biggest night
The 2022 Emmy Awards (Sept. 12) are fast approaching. To prepare for the big night, here's a look at some of the most iconic moments from Emmys past.
Jerrod Carmichael Wins First Emmy For ‘Rothaniel’ Special; “I Made Something That Was Of Great Personal Consequence To Me”
Jerrod Carmichael nabbed his first Emmy award for his HBO comedy special Rothaniel. The comedian beat Ali Wong: Don Wong, The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers The Globe – Hungary For Democracy, Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo) and Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special win the Emmy for Outstanding Writing For A Variety Special. “I wanted to win, I’m happy I won. Thank you very much,” he said on stage, wearing Puff Daddy’s fur jacket. “I made something that was of great personal consequence to me and this definitely contributes to the meaning of it. I’m not a sore winner,...
Bill Hader Was One Of The Only People Wearing A Mask Inside The 2022 Emmy Awards, And He Skipped The Red Carpet Too
Looks like the Barry star was thinking about protecting himself from COVID-19 at the ceremony.
See all the stars at the 2022 Emmy Awards
As usual, the stars stunned on the red carpet at the 74th annual Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater in L.A. on Monday night — and EW had front row seats to all the glitz, glamour, and award-worthy looks. Check out all the celebs (like Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series winner Zendaya) in our red carpet arrivals gallery, ahead!
AdWeek
Disney+: What’s Coming in October 2022
Jump into fall with some exciting new content from Disney+. Marvel and Star Wars content are at the top of the list for October, as new episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and Andor continue to air. They are joined with the first seasons of Spider-Man: The New Animated Series and The Spectacular Spider-Man, Werewolf by Night, Marvel’s Hulk: Where Monsters Dwell and the premiere of Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi.
HBO's The Last of Us drops first footage of Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey fighting for their lives
This isn't the last of The Last of Us. It's just beginning. The debut footage of Game of Thrones veterans Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey in HBO's The Last of Us, based on the high-selling video game series, has dropped. And fans are already going wild for the anticipated TV adaptation.
Christopher Meloni Carries Mariska Hargitay on His Back After the Emmys in Adorable Photo
Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay reunited on Monday night at the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards!. After attending the award show together, the actor shared photos on his Twitter of the duo, giving fans a glimpse of how the night escalated. The first black-and-white photo captured Meloni and Hargitay at...
Bachelor in Paradise season 8: Meet the cast!
The eighth (!) season of Bachelor in Paradise (hosted by Jesse Palmer) premieres Tuesday, Sept. 27 on ABC — and once again, the beach will be filled with Bachelor and Bachelorette contestants you know and love, contestants you love to hate, and people you swear you've never seen before in your life. Let's meet the cast!
Mayim Bialik’s Call Me Kat Is Delivering Its First Big Bang Theory Reunion
Mayim Bialik is going to be joined by a Big Bang Theory co-star in the upcoming season of Call Me Kat!
Entertainment Weekly
