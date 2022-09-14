Read full article on original website
How on earth is Tom Brady going to make it through the rest of this season?
Back in February, Bucs quarterback and possible replicant Tom Brady announced his retirement by telling the world that he needed to “focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention.” It was somehow an even less convincing iteration of the “I want to spend more time with my family” sentiment that every famous man tosses out whenever he retires, or goes on unofficial sabbatical, or resigns in disgrace but doesn’t want to acknowledge any of the nasty bits.
New Orleans Saints: 4 bold predictions for Week 2 vs. Buccaneers
With the New Orleans Saints hosting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 2, the main concern will be whether injuries will determine the outcome or not. Keep in mind that many of the Saints are banged up and currently listed as questionable for Week 2. Will others step up in their stead? We’ll make our Saints Week 2 predictions ahead of the New Orleans-Tampa Bay game.
Alvin Kamara, Jameis Winston officially questionable on Saints' Week 2 injury report
A whopping 12 players have been listed as questionable between the Saints and Bucs ahead of their Week 2 matchup, meaning there will be plenty of intrigue when the teams take the field Sunday morning. See more on WWL and Audacy.
Banged-up Buccaneers offense could sputter again against Saints
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott's injury was the headline from Tampa Bay's Week 1 win over Dallas, but the Buccaneers are now dealing with their own set of concerns on offense. All five Buccaneers receivers who were targeted on Sunday night showed up on the injury report Wednesday. Chris Godwin (right hamstring) did not practice and isn't likely to play in Week 2, and Russell Gage (hamstring) and Julio Jones (knee) missed practice. Mike Evans was limited with a left calf injury, and Breshad Perriman was also limited because of an unspecified knee injury.
Chargers' Justin Herbert undergoes X-rays on midsection
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert underwent X-rays on his midsection following Thursday's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Chargers head coach Brandon Staley said Justin Herbert is "dealing with something in his abdomen," but he added that the quarterback is "ok" and a lingering issue is unlikely. Herbert will benefit from the extra days off heading into a Week 3 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but the X-ray results should provide a clearer sense of his status moving forward.
Julio Jones (knee) participating in Buccaneers practice Friday
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones (knee) returned to practice on Friday. Jones sat out the first two practices of the week, but his return on Friday indicates that he is on track to play in Sunday's Week 2 game against the New Orleans Saints. Chris Godwin (hamstring) is not expected to play, so Jones should see an uptick in targets and snaps. The veteran wideout caught 3 passes on 5 targets for 69 yards in his Buccaneers debut.
Patrick Mahomes (wrist) cleared for Chiefs on Thursday night
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (wrist) has been cleared to play in Thursday night's Week 2 game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Mahomes turned in back-to-back full practices and was removed from the injury report, but it's not like there was any concern to begin with. The Chiefs' star quarterback went off for 360 yards and 5 touchdowns in Week 1 while completing 30-of-39 passes. He will have a great chance to turn in another fantastic performance on Thursday night in a game that has the highest over/under of the week (53.5, per numberFire's NFL Heat Map).
Atlanta's Damien Williams (ribs) ruled out in Week 2
Atlanta Falcons running back Damien Williams (ribs) will not play in Week Two's contest against the Los Angeles Rams. Williams will sit out on Sunday after missing most of Week One's game with a ribs injury. Expect Cordarrelle Patterson to play a feature role versus a Rams' defense rated 29th by numberFire's power rankings.
C.J. Uzomah (hamstring) doubful for Jets in Week 2
New York Jets tight end C.J. Uzomah is considered doubtful to play Sunday in the team's WEek 2 game against the Cleveland Browns. Uzomah practiced in full on Wednesday, which indicated he was 100 percent. On Thursday he received a limited tag due to a hamstring ailment, and on Friday he sat out entirely. Now, the 8th-year pro will likely miss Sunday's contest. Uzomah's absence would lead to an unquestioned lead role for Tyler Conklin, and rookie Jeremy Ruckert could see some more work.
Colts promote Keke Coutee to active roster on Saturday
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Keke Coutee has been elevated to the active roster on Saturday. After Michael Pittman was ruled out with a quad injury, Coutee will be eligible to play in Week Two's division matchup against a Jacksonville Jaguars' pass defense rated 28th per numberFire's power rankings. Expect Parris Campbell and Couttee to potentially play more snaps on Sunday.
Isaac Paredes sitting Saturday for Tampa Bay
Tampa Bay Rays infielder Isaac Paredes is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Texas Rangers. Paredes is being replaced at third base by Jonathan Aranda versus Rangers starter John Gray. In 330 plate appearances this season, Paredes has a .220 batting average with a .770...
Gabe Davis (ankle) downgraded to questionable for Buffalo in Week 2
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis is listed questionable to play Monday in the team's Week 2 game against the Tennessee Titans. A late-breaking injury update is never something you want to see. Davis, who practiced in full leading into the weekend, got in only a limited session Saturday. With a Monday Night game, he'll have an extra day to rest up, but it's a disconcerting sign for the breakout pass-catcher. Keep an eye on his status over the next 48-plus hours. If Davis sits, Khalil Shakir and Jake Kumerow would likely see larger roles.
George Kittle (groin) GTD for 49ers in Week 2
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (groin) will be a game-time decision for Week 2 versus the Seattle Seahawks, per general manager John Lynch. "With a player like George, you wait right up until game time," Lynch said. "We’ll hold out hope that George is ready." Kittle hasn't practiced all week and the 49ers play in the second set of afternoon games on Sunday, so fantasy managers should be looking into alternative plans at tight end. Ross Dwelley and Tyler Kroft will split work again versus the Seahawks if Kittle is ruled out.
