Corey Dickerson starting Game 2 Saturday for Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Corey Dickerson is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Cincinnati Reds. In Game 2 of the doubleheader, Dickerson is getting the nod in left field, batting fifth in the order versus Reds starter Hunter Greene. Our models project Dickerson for 1.1 hits,...
Jose Altuve joining Astros' bench Thursday
Houston Astros infielder Jose Altuve is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander James Kaprielian and the Oakland Athletics. The Astros appear to be giving Altuve a rare breather. Aledmys Diaz will replace Altuve and hit second while Jeremy Pena steps into the leadoff spot. Diaz...
Jonathan Aranda starting Saturday for Rays
Tampa Bay Rays infielder Jonathan Aranda is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Texas Rangers. Aranda is getting the nod is getting the nod at third base, batting leadoff versus Rangers starter Jon Gray. In 38 plate appearances this season, Aranda has a .343 batting average...
Christian Bethancourt not in lineup Saturday for Rays
Tampa Bay Rays infielder Christian Bethancourt is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Texas Rangers. Bethancourt is being replaced at first base by Harold Ramirez versus Rangers starter Jon Gray. In 297 plate appearances this season, Bethancourt has a .244 batting average with a .680 OPS, 10 home...
Romy Gonzalez in lineup for Chicago on Saturday
Chicago White Sox infielder Romy Gonzalez is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Detroit Tigers. Gonzalez is getting the nod at second base, batting ninth in the order versus Tigers starter Eduardo Rodriguez. Our models project Gonzalez for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
Aledmys Diaz hitting second in Houston's Saturday lineup
Houston Astros utility-man Aledmys Diaz is starting in Saturday's contest against the Oakland Athletics. Diaz will man left field after Yordan Alvarez was chosen as Houston's designated hitter, Trey Mancini was moved to first base, and Yuli Gurriel was benched. numberFire's models project Diaz to score 11.0 FanDuel points at...
Mariners starting Sam Haggerty in right field on Saturday
Seattle Mariners outfielder Sam Haggerty is batting eighth in Saturday's lineup against the Los Angeles Angels. Haggerty will man right field after Jake Lamb was benched in Seattle versus right-hander Shohei Ohtani. numberFire's models project Haggerty to score 9.7 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,500.
Elias Diaz starting for Colorado on Saturday
Colorado Rockies catcher Elias Diaz is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Diaz is getting the nod behind the plate, batting fifth in the order versus Cubs starter Hayden Wesneski. Our models project Diaz for 1.1 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI...
Joc Pederson sent to Giants' bench on Saturday night
San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson is not starting in Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Pederson will rest at home after Thairo Estrada was moved to left field, Wilmer Flores was shifted to second base, and J.D. Davis was started at first. Per Baseball Savant on 251 batted...
Cody Bellinger sitting Saturday for Los Angeles
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Cody Bellinger is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Bellinger is being replaced in center field by Trayce Thompson versus Giants starter John Brebbia. In 498 plate appearances this season, Bellinger has a .200 batting average with a...
Jake McCarthy starting Saturday for Arizona
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Jake McCarthy is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. McCarthy is getting the nod in left field, batting third in the order versus Padres starter Joe Musgrove. Our models project McCarthy for 1.0 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.6...
San Francisco's Lewis Brinson takes over center field on Saturday
San Francisco Giants outfielder Lewis Brinson is batting eighth in Saturday's contest against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Brinson will patrol center field after Mike Yastrzemski was benched against their intrastate rivals. numberFire's models project Brinson to score 6.4 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
James McCann behind the plate for Mets on Saturday
New York Mets catcher James McCann is batting ninth in Saturday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. McCann will catch at home after Tomas Nido was rested on Saturday night. numberFire's models project McCann to score 6.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,300.
Andrew Knizner in Cardinals' Saturday lineup for Game 2
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Cincinnati Reds. In Game 2 of the doubleheader, Knizner is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Reds starter Hunter Greene. Our models project Knizner for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs,...
J.D. Davis batting cleanup in San Francisco's Saturday lineup
San Francisco Giants utility-man J.D. Davis is starting in Saturday's contest against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Davis will man first base after Wilmer Flores was moved to second, Thairo Estrada was shifted to left field, and joc Pederson was rested. In a matchup versus left-hander Julio Urias, our models project...
San Diego's Luis Campusano catching on Saturday
San Diego Padres catcher Luis Campusano is batting eighth in Saturday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Campusano will operate behind the plate after Austin Nola was given the night off. numberFire's models project Campusano to score 5.4 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
San Francisco's Evan Longoria hitting fifth on Saturday
San Francisco Giants third baseman Evan Longoria is starting in Saturday's contest against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Longoria will take over third base after David Villar was picked as Saturday's designated hitter and Willie Calhoun was rested versus Dodgers' southpaw Julio Urias. numberFire's models project Longoria to score 11.3 FanDuel...
Gavin Lux starting Saturday for Los Angeles
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Gavin Lux is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Lux is getting the nod at second base, batting ninth in the order versus Giants starter John Brebbia. Our models project Lux for 0.9 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs,...
Alec Burleson in Game 2 lineup Saturday for St. Louis
St. Louis Cardinals outfeilder Alec Burleson is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Cincinnati Reds. In Game 2 of the doubleheader, Burleson is getting the nod in right field, batting sixth in the order versus Reds starter Hunter Greene. Our models project Burleson for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs,...
Dalton Guthrie not in lineup Saturday for Philadelphia
Philadelphia Phillies infielder Dalton Guthrie is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Atlanta Braves. Guthrie is being replaced in right field by Matt Vierling versus Braves starter Jake Odorizzi. In 9 plate appearances this season, Guthrie has a .444 batting average with an .889 OPS and 2 RBI.
