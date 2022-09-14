ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

numberfire.com

Corey Dickerson starting Game 2 Saturday for Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Corey Dickerson is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Cincinnati Reds. In Game 2 of the doubleheader, Dickerson is getting the nod in left field, batting fifth in the order versus Reds starter Hunter Greene. Our models project Dickerson for 1.1 hits,...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Jose Altuve joining Astros' bench Thursday

Houston Astros infielder Jose Altuve is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander James Kaprielian and the Oakland Athletics. The Astros appear to be giving Altuve a rare breather. Aledmys Diaz will replace Altuve and hit second while Jeremy Pena steps into the leadoff spot. Diaz...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Jonathan Aranda starting Saturday for Rays

Tampa Bay Rays infielder Jonathan Aranda is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Texas Rangers. Aranda is getting the nod is getting the nod at third base, batting leadoff versus Rangers starter Jon Gray. In 38 plate appearances this season, Aranda has a .343 batting average...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
numberfire.com

Christian Bethancourt not in lineup Saturday for Rays

Tampa Bay Rays infielder Christian Bethancourt is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Texas Rangers. Bethancourt is being replaced at first base by Harold Ramirez versus Rangers starter Jon Gray. In 297 plate appearances this season, Bethancourt has a .244 batting average with a .680 OPS, 10 home...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
numberfire.com

Romy Gonzalez in lineup for Chicago on Saturday

Chicago White Sox infielder Romy Gonzalez is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Detroit Tigers. Gonzalez is getting the nod at second base, batting ninth in the order versus Tigers starter Eduardo Rodriguez. Our models project Gonzalez for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Aledmys Diaz hitting second in Houston's Saturday lineup

Houston Astros utility-man Aledmys Diaz is starting in Saturday's contest against the Oakland Athletics. Diaz will man left field after Yordan Alvarez was chosen as Houston's designated hitter, Trey Mancini was moved to first base, and Yuli Gurriel was benched. numberFire's models project Diaz to score 11.0 FanDuel points at...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Mariners starting Sam Haggerty in right field on Saturday

Seattle Mariners outfielder Sam Haggerty is batting eighth in Saturday's lineup against the Los Angeles Angels. Haggerty will man right field after Jake Lamb was benched in Seattle versus right-hander Shohei Ohtani. numberFire's models project Haggerty to score 9.7 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,500.
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Elias Diaz starting for Colorado on Saturday

Colorado Rockies catcher Elias Diaz is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Diaz is getting the nod behind the plate, batting fifth in the order versus Cubs starter Hayden Wesneski. Our models project Diaz for 1.1 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI...
DENVER, CO
Zach Davies
numberfire.com

Joc Pederson sent to Giants' bench on Saturday night

San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson is not starting in Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Pederson will rest at home after Thairo Estrada was moved to left field, Wilmer Flores was shifted to second base, and J.D. Davis was started at first. Per Baseball Savant on 251 batted...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Cody Bellinger sitting Saturday for Los Angeles

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Cody Bellinger is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Bellinger is being replaced in center field by Trayce Thompson versus Giants starter John Brebbia. In 498 plate appearances this season, Bellinger has a .200 batting average with a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Jake McCarthy starting Saturday for Arizona

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Jake McCarthy is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. McCarthy is getting the nod in left field, batting third in the order versus Padres starter Joe Musgrove. Our models project McCarthy for 1.0 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.6...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

San Francisco's Lewis Brinson takes over center field on Saturday

San Francisco Giants outfielder Lewis Brinson is batting eighth in Saturday's contest against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Brinson will patrol center field after Mike Yastrzemski was benched against their intrastate rivals. numberFire's models project Brinson to score 6.4 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
#The Los Angeles Dodgers
numberfire.com

James McCann behind the plate for Mets on Saturday

New York Mets catcher James McCann is batting ninth in Saturday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. McCann will catch at home after Tomas Nido was rested on Saturday night. numberFire's models project McCann to score 6.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,300.
QUEENS, NY
numberfire.com

Andrew Knizner in Cardinals' Saturday lineup for Game 2

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Cincinnati Reds. In Game 2 of the doubleheader, Knizner is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Reds starter Hunter Greene. Our models project Knizner for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs,...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

J.D. Davis batting cleanup in San Francisco's Saturday lineup

San Francisco Giants utility-man J.D. Davis is starting in Saturday's contest against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Davis will man first base after Wilmer Flores was moved to second, Thairo Estrada was shifted to left field, and joc Pederson was rested. In a matchup versus left-hander Julio Urias, our models project...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

San Diego's Luis Campusano catching on Saturday

San Diego Padres catcher Luis Campusano is batting eighth in Saturday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Campusano will operate behind the plate after Austin Nola was given the night off. numberFire's models project Campusano to score 5.4 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

San Francisco's Evan Longoria hitting fifth on Saturday

San Francisco Giants third baseman Evan Longoria is starting in Saturday's contest against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Longoria will take over third base after David Villar was picked as Saturday's designated hitter and Willie Calhoun was rested versus Dodgers' southpaw Julio Urias. numberFire's models project Longoria to score 11.3 FanDuel...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Gavin Lux starting Saturday for Los Angeles

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Gavin Lux is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Lux is getting the nod at second base, batting ninth in the order versus Giants starter John Brebbia. Our models project Lux for 0.9 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Alec Burleson in Game 2 lineup Saturday for St. Louis

St. Louis Cardinals outfeilder Alec Burleson is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Cincinnati Reds. In Game 2 of the doubleheader, Burleson is getting the nod in right field, batting sixth in the order versus Reds starter Hunter Greene. Our models project Burleson for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs,...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Dalton Guthrie not in lineup Saturday for Philadelphia

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Dalton Guthrie is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Atlanta Braves. Guthrie is being replaced in right field by Matt Vierling versus Braves starter Jake Odorizzi. In 9 plate appearances this season, Guthrie has a .444 batting average with an .889 OPS and 2 RBI.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

