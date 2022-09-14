ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Yardbarker

WTA roundup: Anna-Lena Friedsam upsets Emma Raducanu in Slovenia

German qualifier Anna-Lena Friedsam saved 9 of 15 break points while posting a 7-5, 0-6, 6-3 upset of top-seeded Emma Raducanu in the second round of the Zavarovalnica Sava Portoroz in Slovenia. Friedsam, 28, won the final three games of the third set to finish off the upset of the...
TENNIS
NBC Sports

When is the 2022 FIBA Women’s World Cup?

The 19th edition of the FIBA Women’s World Cup is upon us, and this year the United States will be trying for its 11th title. The FIBA Women’s World Cup, which aligns with the Olympic Games cycles (starting in 1986), is a quadrennial competition that showcases the best of the best in basketball from federations near and far.
BASKETBALL
FOX Sports

Top-ranked Alcaraz loses to Auger-Aliassime at Davis Cup

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Felix Auger-Aliassime ruined the homecoming of Carlos Alcaraz after fighting back to beat the world’s new top-ranked player 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-2 to level Canada with Spain at 1-1 in the Davis Cup on Friday. Spaniards flocked to Valencia to see 19-year-old Alcaraz in...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lonzo Ball
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Mateusz Ponitka
Person
Goran Dragić
Person
Nikola Jokić
SkySports

Davis Cup: Great Britain out of the competition after Netherlands defeat in Glasgow

Great Britain crashed out of the Davis Cup in Glasgow on Friday as the Netherlands won a deciding doubles rubber to end the hopes of Andy Murray and his team-mates. Dan Evans gave Britain the perfect start with a straight-sets victory over Tallon Griekspoor, then Cameron Norrie could have sealed the tie with victory over Botic van de Zandschulp but was well beaten 6-4 6-2 to send it to a deciding doubles rubber.
TENNIS
NBC Sports

Spain uses 13-0 fourth quarter run to top host Germany, advance to EuroBasket finals

BERLIN — Lorenzo Brown scored 29 points, and Spain used a 13-0 run in the fourth quarter to rally past host Germany to win the second EuroBasket semifinal of the day, 96-91. Germany led by 10 points late in the third quarter, before Spain took over. Juancho Hernangomez scored seven of his 13 points in the game-deciding run, one where Spain turned a 77-70 deficit into an 83-77 lead with 4:04 remaining.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eurobasket#Nba#Serbia#Slovenian
BBC

Argentina 20-36 South Africa: Springboks go top of Rugby Championship after win

Tries: Moroni, Penalty Con: Boffelli Pens: Boffelli (2) Tries: Hendrikse, Marx (2), de Allende, Penalty Cons: Willemse, Steyn (2) Pen: Willemse. South Africa swept to the top of the Rugby Championship with a bonus point win over Argentina in Buenos Aires. Tries from scrum-half Jaden Hendrikse, centre Damian De Allende,...
WORLD
NBC Sports

Ellen van Dijk defends time trial title at cycling worlds

WOLLONGONG, Australia – Ellen van Dijk defended her title and claimed a third women’s time trial gold medal at the opening event of the world road cycling championships on Sunday. Taking advantage of a technical course the Dutch star maintained a perfectly paced cadence to beat Australia’s Grace...
CYCLING
The Guardian

Moses Kibet wins Sydney marathon in record time on Australian soil

Kenyan Moses Kibet has claimed a historic victory in the Sydney marathon as the top three finishers all bettered the previous fastest time on Australian soil. Kibet clocked a winning time of two hours, seven minutes and three seconds on Sunday, crossing the line just two seconds ahead of countryman Cosmas Matolo.
SPORTS
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
France
Country
Poland
Country
Spain
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
Country
Greece
Country
Germany
The Independent

Chile fail with appeal to take Ecuador’s place at 2022 World Cup

Chile have lost their appeal to replace Ecuador at the World Cup in Qatar.Fifa dismissed Chile's argument that Ecuador player Byron Castillo was actually Colombian and ineligible to play in World Cup qualifying games. Castillo played in eight of them for Ecuador. Fifa said its appeal judges "deemed that on the basis of the documents presented, the player was to be considered as holding permanent Ecuadorian nationality in accordance" with the country's legal statutes. The verdict, which upholds a Fifa disciplinary ruling from June, keeps Ecuador on track to play Qatar in the opening game of the World Cup in...
FIFA
NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

