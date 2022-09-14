Chile have lost their appeal to replace Ecuador at the World Cup in Qatar.Fifa dismissed Chile's argument that Ecuador player Byron Castillo was actually Colombian and ineligible to play in World Cup qualifying games. Castillo played in eight of them for Ecuador. Fifa said its appeal judges "deemed that on the basis of the documents presented, the player was to be considered as holding permanent Ecuadorian nationality in accordance" with the country's legal statutes. The verdict, which upholds a Fifa disciplinary ruling from June, keeps Ecuador on track to play Qatar in the opening game of the World Cup in...

FIFA ・ 1 DAY AGO