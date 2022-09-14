Read full article on original website
Bismack Biyombo Deletes Controversial Tweet In Which He Stated That The EuroBasket Final Is Between Spain And Africa
The 41st edition of the EuroBasket certainly hasn't disappointed us, as we have been treated to some thrilling action over the last two weeks or so. NBA stars Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic, and Nikola Jokic put in some sensational performances, but none of them will be playing in the grand finale.
WTA roundup: Anna-Lena Friedsam upsets Emma Raducanu in Slovenia
German qualifier Anna-Lena Friedsam saved 9 of 15 break points while posting a 7-5, 0-6, 6-3 upset of top-seeded Emma Raducanu in the second round of the Zavarovalnica Sava Portoroz in Slovenia. Friedsam, 28, won the final three games of the third set to finish off the upset of the...
When is the 2022 FIBA Women’s World Cup?
The 19th edition of the FIBA Women’s World Cup is upon us, and this year the United States will be trying for its 11th title. The FIBA Women’s World Cup, which aligns with the Olympic Games cycles (starting in 1986), is a quadrennial competition that showcases the best of the best in basketball from federations near and far.
Top-ranked Alcaraz loses to Auger-Aliassime at Davis Cup
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Felix Auger-Aliassime ruined the homecoming of Carlos Alcaraz after fighting back to beat the world’s new top-ranked player 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-2 to level Canada with Spain at 1-1 in the Davis Cup on Friday. Spaniards flocked to Valencia to see 19-year-old Alcaraz in...
Davis Cup: Great Britain out of the competition after Netherlands defeat in Glasgow
Great Britain crashed out of the Davis Cup in Glasgow on Friday as the Netherlands won a deciding doubles rubber to end the hopes of Andy Murray and his team-mates. Dan Evans gave Britain the perfect start with a straight-sets victory over Tallon Griekspoor, then Cameron Norrie could have sealed the tie with victory over Botic van de Zandschulp but was well beaten 6-4 6-2 to send it to a deciding doubles rubber.
WTA roundup: Linda Fruhvirtova wins in India to reach first career final
Linda Fruhvirtova advanced to her first career final by recording a 5-7, 6-2, 6-4 victory over Argentina’s Nadia Podoroska on
Wrestling World Championships: Ravi Dahiya out of medal contention; Naveen loses bronze medal bout
India's Olympic silver medallist Ravi Dahiya is out of the Wrestling World Championships after losing to Uzbekistan's Gulomjon Abdullaev in the 57kg Round of 16 bout on Friday. World No. 2 Dahiya lost by technical superiority (10-0) to Abdullaev in a rather one-sided bout. Dahiya, who won the silver at...
Spain uses 13-0 fourth quarter run to top host Germany, advance to EuroBasket finals
BERLIN — Lorenzo Brown scored 29 points, and Spain used a 13-0 run in the fourth quarter to rally past host Germany to win the second EuroBasket semifinal of the day, 96-91. Germany led by 10 points late in the third quarter, before Spain took over. Juancho Hernangomez scored seven of his 13 points in the game-deciding run, one where Spain turned a 77-70 deficit into an 83-77 lead with 4:04 remaining.
Argentina 20-36 South Africa: Springboks go top of Rugby Championship after win
Tries: Moroni, Penalty Con: Boffelli Pens: Boffelli (2) Tries: Hendrikse, Marx (2), de Allende, Penalty Cons: Willemse, Steyn (2) Pen: Willemse. South Africa swept to the top of the Rugby Championship with a bonus point win over Argentina in Buenos Aires. Tries from scrum-half Jaden Hendrikse, centre Damian De Allende,...
Giro d’Italia winner Hindley questionable for world titles
WOLLONGONG, Australia (AP) — The world road cycling championships get under way on Sunday with one of host country Australia’s biggest new stars in doubt for the men’s road race. Fortunately that event is on the final day of the titles — on Sept. 25 — and...
Ellen van Dijk defends time trial title at cycling worlds
WOLLONGONG, Australia – Ellen van Dijk defended her title and claimed a third women’s time trial gold medal at the opening event of the world road cycling championships on Sunday. Taking advantage of a technical course the Dutch star maintained a perfectly paced cadence to beat Australia’s Grace...
Moses Kibet wins Sydney marathon in record time on Australian soil
Kenyan Moses Kibet has claimed a historic victory in the Sydney marathon as the top three finishers all bettered the previous fastest time on Australian soil. Kibet clocked a winning time of two hours, seven minutes and three seconds on Sunday, crossing the line just two seconds ahead of countryman Cosmas Matolo.
Chile fail with appeal to take Ecuador’s place at 2022 World Cup
Chile have lost their appeal to replace Ecuador at the World Cup in Qatar.Fifa dismissed Chile's argument that Ecuador player Byron Castillo was actually Colombian and ineligible to play in World Cup qualifying games. Castillo played in eight of them for Ecuador. Fifa said its appeal judges "deemed that on the basis of the documents presented, the player was to be considered as holding permanent Ecuadorian nationality in accordance" with the country's legal statutes. The verdict, which upholds a Fifa disciplinary ruling from June, keeps Ecuador on track to play Qatar in the opening game of the World Cup in...
