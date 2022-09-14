Read full article on original website
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska high school football team cancels remainder of 2022 season
A Nebraska high school made the tough decision to cancel the remainder of its 2022 football season due to an overwhelming amount of injuries and inadequate number of players to compete. The decision was made regarding Lincoln North High School late Friday afternoon. “We understand there may be disappointment behind...
WYFF4.com
Week 4: Friday Night Hits high school football scores, highlights
GREENVILLE, S.C. — High school football teams around our area took to the field Friday night for the fourth week of the 2022 high school football season. To see scores on the app, click here. Our Game of the Week last night was in in Powdersville, where the Hillcrest...
High School Football Scoreboard
It was a hard-fought, closely-contested game throughout most of the evening on Friday between two undefeated powerhouses, but the Wildcats emerged victorious, defeating Prosper in its district opener. Following a scoreless first quarter, Ford Stinson gave Guyer the lead on a 23-yard field goal. The Wildcats then scored with a...
Kirk Herbstreit has strong criticism for one college football team
ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit delivered a fairly stinging criticism of one college football team that he clearly sees as overrated. On Saturday’s edition of ESPN’s “College GameDay,” Herbstreit had a rather blunt take on the Texas A&M Aggies following their upset loss to Appalachian State last Saturday. Herbstreit said the Aggies had fallen victim to “unwarranted preseason hype” and did not deserve to be ranked No. 6 in the first place.
Sept. 16, 2022 Football Frenzy highlights
Some of Week 4's Football Frenzy high school football spotlight teams are hoping to remain unbeaten.
MLive.com
Unionville-Sebewaing forfeits Week 4 football game to Laker
PIGEON, MI – The Laker football team is now 4-0, but the fourth win didn’t come as planned. Unionville-Sebewaing Area forfeited its Friday night matchup with Laker, citing safety concerns heading into the Greater Thumb West contest.
No. 1 St. Edward stunned by Massillon Washington in thriller, 31-28
MASSILLON, Ohio — As the fans headed for the exits, a loud roar erupted at Paul Brown Tiger Stadium. Massillon had a second chance. With 16 seconds left and trailing 28-25, the Tigers took over after a dramatic St. Edward fumble. On a night where it seemed like they had 10 extra chances, one more is all they would need as QB Jalen Slaughter connected with Braylyn Toles for a 24-yard game-winning touchdown as Massillon Washington downed top-ranked St. Edward, 31-28, on Friday night.
MLive.com
Live high school football updates from Week 4
(NOTE: Please refresh to see updates) Week 4 games of the 2022 high school football season in Michigan is here and teams all over the state are looking to make some noise as the season nears the midway point. Follow along with MLive throughout the evening for score updates and exciting highlights once the action gets rolling.
MLive.com
Which Muskegon-area school has the best football stadium?
MUSKEGON – We showcased some of our favorite high school football stadiums in the Muskegon area earlier today but we want to know who you think has the best venue to watch a game on Friday night. Every Top 10 list comes with its fair share of scrutiny and...
Football Frenzy: UPrep continues strong start, Lipani wins 200th game
The Griffins continue to tell Class AA they're not messing around while Hilton's head coach reaches a historic milestone
Red Raiders Volleyball Return Home to Host Red Raider Classic
The Red Raiders hope to continue their strong start to the season in the Red Raider classic.
MLive.com
Bay City area high school football results, recaps, reactions for Week 4
BAY CITY, MI – A look at high school football highlights from MLive Bay City’s 23-school coverage area for Sept. 16, 2022. Bay City area coaches are asked to submit results, highlights and comments the night of each game by emailing lthomps2@mlive.com. GLADWIN 38, CLARE 0. Gladwin turned...
MLive.com
Top Metro Detroit high school football stadiums worth visiting in 2022
There is nothing that quite hits the vein of hometown Americana like a Friday night high school football game. While college and the pros offer over-the-top and extravagant gameday experiences, there’s something special and nostalgic about walking into a local stadium as neighbors rally together in support of their favorite school.
MLive.com
Bay City Western has 70 reasons to dance for joy after homecoming triumph
AUBURN, MI – Bay City Western can get ready to boogaloo. If it’s dancing they want, it’s dancing they’ll get after the greatest offensive performance in Western football history. The Warriors unleashed a head-spinning attack, repeatedly twisting, turning, dipping and dashing to the end zone for...
MLive.com
Jackson roundup: Here’s what happened in Week 4 of high school football around Jackson
The Concord football team rallied to beat Maple Valley 18-16 on Friday. Down 16-6 in the third, Concord responded with a 47-yard Logan Lamb touchdown, followed by a 26-yard touchdown pass from Anthony Evans to Mekhi Wingfield. Evans was 13-for-22 passing for 195 yards. Lamb had 78 rushing yards while...
MLive.com
Father-son duo help Whitehall post historic rout of Montague in Battle for the Bell
Whitehall football throttles Montague 60-6 WHITEHALL – The 2022 edition of the Battle for the Bell rivalry game between Whitehall and Montague proved to be a one-sided contest as the Vikings rolled to a 60-6 win over the Wildcats in front of their home fans. The Stratton family played...
MLive.com
OT thriller, league routs headline Muskegon-area football roundup for Week 4
MUSKEGON – The fourth week of the 2022 high school football season saw a wide variety of contests from lopsided league routs to overtime thrillers and we’ve got everything you need to know about how each contest played out in the Muskegon area. Below is a full recap...
MLive.com
Portage Central football overcomes early miscues to outlast short-handed Mattawan
MATTAWAN, MI – There weren’t many style points from Portage Central’s trip to Mattawan on Friday, but the Mustangs football team overcame several self-inflicted wounds and used a vintage fourth-quarter drive to escape with a 23-14 win against the short-handed Wildcats. Leading 16-14 heading into the fourth...
MLive.com
See how Kalamazoo-area prep football teams fared in Week 4 of 2022 season
KALAMAZOO, MI – The summer’s final Friday provided perfect conditions for high school football, and the on-field product was pretty good, too, with several Kalamazoo-area games going down to the wire. Highlighting the action was Edwardsburg’s 42-yard game-winning field goal over Vicksburg as time expired, while Three Rivers...
MLive.com
Last-second 42-yard field goal headlines Week 4 Kalamazoo-area prep football action
KALAMAZOO, MI – A dominant ground game has powered Edwardsburg for the better part of a decade, but it was the Eddies’ special teams that stepped up Friday to deliver an historic win over Vicksburg. Sophomore Carter Houseworth kicked a 42-yard field goal as time expired to give...
