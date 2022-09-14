ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Jaguars vs. Colts: Alec Pierce Enters Concussion Protocol

By John Shipley
JaguarReport
JaguarReport
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kucbm_0hvbsJeX00

The Jaguars may see the Colts be down a wide receiver in this Sunday's home opener.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The Jacksonville Jaguars left Week 1 healthy, but their Week 2 may not have the same luck. The Indianapolis Colts, who the Jaguars face in Sunday's home opener, placed starting wide receiver Alec Pierce in the concussion protocol on Wednesday, four days away from the AFC South battle.

Week 2 looms large for the Jaguars considering they are at 0-1 while the Colts and Houston Texans are 0-0-1 after tying with each other last Sunday. With the Colts already thin at wide receiver, Pierce's status could be key to how Sunday's AFC South tilt plays out.

Pierce played 47 snaps for the Colts in last year's overtime contest with the Texans, third-most among Colts receivers behind Michael Pittman Jr. and Paris Campbell. Pierce was targeted twice on Matt Ryan's 49 attempts.

The Jaguars reported zero players on their injury report on Wednesday afternoon, with the Jaguars having a clean bill of health on defensive linemen Foley Fatukasi.

“I feel for the guys in Washington because they lost a few players in that game, and we just came away with a few bumps and bruises," Haguars head coach Doug Pederson said. "It just shows, credit to Cedric Scott (Head Strength and Conditioning Coach) in the weight room and leading the guys there, and our conditioning and how we came out of training camp. Just credit to the guys for how they’ve conditioned their bodies to start the season.”

With Pierce potentially sidelined for Sunday, the Jaguars can likely expect a heavy dosage of Pittman in a game that has quickly become a must-win.

"He’s a big target. Matt (QB Matt Ryan) has always had big targets when he was in Atlanta, guys like that, so he’s used to those guys running down the field easier to find," Pederson said. "Kind of put the ball in that direction and they tend to find it. Work’s cut out for us in the back end. He’s a tremendous receiver. I’ve got a lot of respect for him, and our guys will be ready.”

Sports
