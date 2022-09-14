ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

KTUL

Stillwater police warn community about circulating gift card scam

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Stillwater Police Department Wants to warn local residents about a gift card scam circulating around the area. Police say suspects are impersonating pastors from Stillwater churches and texting citizens within the town. The suspects are advising the victims that they are needing gift cards to...
STILLWATER, OK
KTUL

Oklahoma school bus hits deer, runs off road, OHP says

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Merritt Public School bus has the hood ripped off earlier this week when it ran off the road after colliding with a deer, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. OHP says the bus was on OK-6 in Beckham Co. when the deer ran into...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Sand Springs police identify three students killed in Sand Springs crash

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — UPDATE: The Sand Springs Police Department has identified the three students killed in Thursday afternoon's deadly car accident in Sand Springs. SSPD says 17-year-old Ethan Gibson, 16-year-old Cyra Saner and 16-year-old Kylee Weaver were the three students killed in the deadly accident. A 16-year-old and...
SAND SPRINGS, OK
KTUL

TFD asks for help identifying man who started dumpster fire

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Fire Investigators are asking for the public's help in identifying a person of interest in a dumpster fire. TFD said they received footage of a man starting the fire at 9:33 p.m. on Sept. 12 near 11th and Memorial. The person may be homeless...
TULSA, OK
Stillwater, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police arrest 2 suspected of stealing copper

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police arrested a man and a woman suspected in a recent copper theft. TPD said they have been investigating the issue as copper thefts could affect critical infrastructure in Tulsa. Brian Tash and Heather Walker were arrested after police executed a search warrant at...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police arrest man who allegedly vandalized Ike's Chili

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department has arrested a man they say broke out the window's at Ike's Chili in late August. On Aug. 26 a man was captured on surveillance footage breaking out the window at Ike's Chili in midtown Tulsa. Detectives say that man has...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

More arrested in Center of the Universe shooting

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police made two more arrests in the July homicide at the Center of the Universe in downtown Tulsa. On July 17, police were called to the scene and found several parties involved and numerous rounds fired from different weapons. The following day police identified...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Sand Springs remembers crash victims at Friday's football game

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Sand Springs remembered the three students killed and two others recovering from a terrible car crash before Friday night's football game. Police identified the victims as Ethan Gibson, Cyra Saner and Kylee Weaver. Police said. “Well I came down here because I know that one...
SAND SPRINGS, OK
KTUL

Tulsa County District 2 Commissioner oversees Oakhurst Cleanup

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa County Commissioner for District 2, Karen Keith, is overseeing the Oakhurst Community Cleanup from Friday, September 16 through Saturday, September 17. Keith and new new Chief Deputy, James Rea, along with Tulsa County employees, Health Department staff, Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office, BNSF staff, Creek...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

TPD arrests two after domestic dispute ends in shots fired

UPDATE: TPD has learned more about the domestic dispute that ended in shots fired at Cedar Lane Apartments Friday night. Police identified the man involved in the shooting as Lakee Hayes and learned that he is the father of the woman, Alicia Duke's child. Officers said when they arrived Duke...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Largest pet adoption event in Oklahoma took place on Riverwalk Saturday

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Woofstock 2022 is considered the largest pet adoption event in Oklahoma and it took place on Tulsa's Riverwalk Saturday. The event was the 16th annual Woofstock. It hosted 36 rescue groups and non-profits, who brought around 150 dogs needing to be adopted. There are a...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Luther police: Newalla man was watching 'adult material' while driving

LUTHER, Okla. (KOKH) — Luther police said a man pulled over for a traffic stop was watching "adult material" while driving his car. Police said the traffic stop happened just after 3 a.m. Friday in the 19000 block of E. Highway 66. Officers said the man, Coty Robinson of Newalla, was speeding and texting while driving.
LUTHER, OK
KTUL

Creek Elementary principal honored with $2,500 Tulsa STEM Alliance Grant

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Andrea Sagely, Creek Elementary principal, was honored at the Tulsa Flight Night Gala. She was awarded a $2,500 grant from the Tulsa Regional STEM Alliance to advance STEM education at her school. Sagely was one of four recipients recognized at the event that took place...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

LIST: 918 Day events in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The City of Tulsa is preparing to host it's fifth annual "918 Day", and the theme this year is celebrating Tulsa's police officers and firefighters. “918 Day is about celebrating what makes our city a special place. The City of Tulsa has some of the best public servants in America,” Mayor Bynum said. “This year’s 918 Day offers a great opportunity to show our gratitude for those who risk their lives every day to keep Tulsans safe.”
TULSA, OK
KTUL

TPD arrests seven in alleged drug ring

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police said they arrested seven people who were allegedly distributing fake Xanax, cocaine and fentanyl. The seven were arrested Tuesday and police said they believe the group was trafficking counterfeit pills. "A Criminal Complaint and affidavit filed late Wednesday in federal court alleged that...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa food bank receives refrigerated truck and $52,000 donation

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma will be able to better serve community members after a generous donation from Darden Restaurants. Ten Feeding America food banks across the country will receive a 26-foot refrigerated vehicle, capable of transporting 12,000 pounds of food at a time. Each food bank will also receive $52,000 to use for food and other needs.
TULSA, OK

