KTUL
Stillwater police warn community about circulating gift card scam
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Stillwater Police Department Wants to warn local residents about a gift card scam circulating around the area. Police say suspects are impersonating pastors from Stillwater churches and texting citizens within the town. The suspects are advising the victims that they are needing gift cards to...
Oklahoma school bus hits deer, runs off road, OHP says
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Merritt Public School bus has the hood ripped off earlier this week when it ran off the road after colliding with a deer, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. OHP says the bus was on OK-6 in Beckham Co. when the deer ran into...
Sand Springs police identify three students killed in Sand Springs crash
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — UPDATE: The Sand Springs Police Department has identified the three students killed in Thursday afternoon's deadly car accident in Sand Springs. SSPD says 17-year-old Ethan Gibson, 16-year-old Cyra Saner and 16-year-old Kylee Weaver were the three students killed in the deadly accident. A 16-year-old and...
TFD asks for help identifying man who started dumpster fire
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Fire Investigators are asking for the public's help in identifying a person of interest in a dumpster fire. TFD said they received footage of a man starting the fire at 9:33 p.m. on Sept. 12 near 11th and Memorial. The person may be homeless...
Tulsa police arrest 2 suspected of stealing copper
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police arrested a man and a woman suspected in a recent copper theft. TPD said they have been investigating the issue as copper thefts could affect critical infrastructure in Tulsa. Brian Tash and Heather Walker were arrested after police executed a search warrant at...
Tulsa police arrest man who allegedly vandalized Ike's Chili
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department has arrested a man they say broke out the window's at Ike's Chili in late August. On Aug. 26 a man was captured on surveillance footage breaking out the window at Ike's Chili in midtown Tulsa. Detectives say that man has...
More arrested in Center of the Universe shooting
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police made two more arrests in the July homicide at the Center of the Universe in downtown Tulsa. On July 17, police were called to the scene and found several parties involved and numerous rounds fired from different weapons. The following day police identified...
Sand Springs remembers crash victims at Friday's football game
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Sand Springs remembered the three students killed and two others recovering from a terrible car crash before Friday night's football game. Police identified the victims as Ethan Gibson, Cyra Saner and Kylee Weaver. Police said. “Well I came down here because I know that one...
Three arrested after narcotics warrant served in Stillwater, including mother of toddler
STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — Three people are in the City of Stillwater Jail facing charges of possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute and child neglect. Police said officers responded to the area of 120 S. Burdick to serve a narcotics warrant shortly before 11 a.m....
Tulsa County District 2 Commissioner oversees Oakhurst Cleanup
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa County Commissioner for District 2, Karen Keith, is overseeing the Oakhurst Community Cleanup from Friday, September 16 through Saturday, September 17. Keith and new new Chief Deputy, James Rea, along with Tulsa County employees, Health Department staff, Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office, BNSF staff, Creek...
TPD arrests two after domestic dispute ends in shots fired
UPDATE: TPD has learned more about the domestic dispute that ended in shots fired at Cedar Lane Apartments Friday night. Police identified the man involved in the shooting as Lakee Hayes and learned that he is the father of the woman, Alicia Duke's child. Officers said when they arrived Duke...
Okarche Police Department pulls over driver going 122 MPH in a 65 MPH zone
OKARCHE, Okla. (KOKH) — The Okarche Police Department is warning drivers to slow down. Police said they pulled over a driver on Wednesday going a whopping 122 miles per hour in a 65-mile-per-hour zone. "Unless you’re filming on the set of Discovery’s Street Outlaws, there is no excuse for...
Largest pet adoption event in Oklahoma took place on Riverwalk Saturday
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Woofstock 2022 is considered the largest pet adoption event in Oklahoma and it took place on Tulsa's Riverwalk Saturday. The event was the 16th annual Woofstock. It hosted 36 rescue groups and non-profits, who brought around 150 dogs needing to be adopted. There are a...
McLoud family says someone fired shots at their house injuring their German Shepherd dog
McLoud, Okla. (KOKH) — A McLoud family says they're worried for their safety after someone fired shots at their property and injured their dog. The woman who lives at the home says her dog is going to be okay. She says her plumber was outside and witnessed the whole...
Luther police: Newalla man was watching 'adult material' while driving
LUTHER, Okla. (KOKH) — Luther police said a man pulled over for a traffic stop was watching "adult material" while driving his car. Police said the traffic stop happened just after 3 a.m. Friday in the 19000 block of E. Highway 66. Officers said the man, Coty Robinson of Newalla, was speeding and texting while driving.
Creek Elementary principal honored with $2,500 Tulsa STEM Alliance Grant
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Andrea Sagely, Creek Elementary principal, was honored at the Tulsa Flight Night Gala. She was awarded a $2,500 grant from the Tulsa Regional STEM Alliance to advance STEM education at her school. Sagely was one of four recipients recognized at the event that took place...
Groups call on OKC, Edmond, Midwest City to sever ties with Oklahoma County jail, CJAC
MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — On Thursday afternoon, a number of groups gathered at the Midwest City municipal complex to call for Oklahoma City, Edmond, and Midwest City to end ties with the Oklahoma County Detention Center and the Criminal Justice Advisory Council. The People's Council for Justice Reform,...
LIST: 918 Day events in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The City of Tulsa is preparing to host it's fifth annual "918 Day", and the theme this year is celebrating Tulsa's police officers and firefighters. “918 Day is about celebrating what makes our city a special place. The City of Tulsa has some of the best public servants in America,” Mayor Bynum said. “This year’s 918 Day offers a great opportunity to show our gratitude for those who risk their lives every day to keep Tulsans safe.”
TPD arrests seven in alleged drug ring
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police said they arrested seven people who were allegedly distributing fake Xanax, cocaine and fentanyl. The seven were arrested Tuesday and police said they believe the group was trafficking counterfeit pills. "A Criminal Complaint and affidavit filed late Wednesday in federal court alleged that...
Tulsa food bank receives refrigerated truck and $52,000 donation
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma will be able to better serve community members after a generous donation from Darden Restaurants. Ten Feeding America food banks across the country will receive a 26-foot refrigerated vehicle, capable of transporting 12,000 pounds of food at a time. Each food bank will also receive $52,000 to use for food and other needs.
