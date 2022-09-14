Read full article on original website
Related
KVAL
Oregon leaders prioritize ending bullying, harassment in student sports, activities
Oregon education leaders are taking strides to keep student sports and activities free from bullying and harassment. Since 2019, schools have seen an increase in negativity, bullying, and even hate speech and symbols in student activities. In a recent statement, the Oregon School Activities Association, Oregon Department of Education, and...
KVAL
Winter weather possible in Oregon as fall approaches
EUGENE, Ore. — Mother Nature flipped a switch this week. Turning the summer heat off and the fall chill on for Western Oregon. Oregon's high country might skip straight to winter this weekend. Cooler mountain air returns with the increase chance of moisture. Western Oregon's rain chances are slim...
KVAL
50-year cold case cracked: Former Nevada deputy attorney general arrested for murder
RENO, Nev. (KRNV) — A former Nevada deputy attorney general has been arrested for murder in connection to the 1972 murder of 19-year-old Nancy Elaine Anderson, a cold case that went unsolved for nearly 50 years, according to authorities. Tudor Chirila, who is now 77 years old, was arrested...
KVAL
Fundraiser doubles overnight for Iowa teen sentenced for killing her alleged rapist, heads toward $400k
DES MOINES, Iowa (TND) — A fundraiser has raised well more than twice the amount a teenage human trafficking victim was ordered to pay after she admitted to killing her alleged rapist. Now, that GoFundMe page has more than doubled its donations in less than 24 hours, and is...
Comments / 0