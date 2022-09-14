Read full article on original website
Related
1037qcountry.com
Tioga County sees rise in overdoses
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — Overdoses were up last month in Tioga County. The county saw six overdoses in August, compared to three in July. So far this year, the county has seen 25 overdoses. An Opioid Awareness Night was recently held to bring attention to the issue. In Tompkins...
1037qcountry.com
Sheriff Derek Osborne clarifies events leading up to Tuesday arrest at CMC
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Tompkins County Sheriff Derek Osborne clarifying events leading to an arrest of a man at Cayuga Medical Center. “Upon further review of the incident, it appeared that the manner in which our initial release was written, may have misconstrued the nature in which the incident presented itself,” said Osborne in a statement. “We hope this better defines the allegations, and we apologize for the unintentional lack of clarity that may have resulted.”
1037qcountry.com
Route 79 road work in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Two weeks of paving will reduce a stretch of a road in Ithaca to one lane. Hector Street/NY-79 from Floral Avenue to Warren Place will shut down for pavement repairs on Monday, September 19th. That’s the 100 to 1000 blocks. Delays are expected during paving. The work is expected to wrap up on Friday, September 30th.
1037qcountry.com
Ithaca man gets gun charges after incident at hospital
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Ithaca man is facing two gun charges. 40-year-old Java Abdur-Razzaaq was arrested by Tompkins County Sheriff’s Deputies Tuesday night. Abdur-Razzaaq was allegedly acting disorderly in the waiting room of the Cayuga Medical Center Emergency Department. Deputies were already at the hospital for an unrelated matter. When they entered the Emergency Department waiting room, they saw a man and a crowd of people moving away from him. Deputies secured a loaded handgun that Abdur-Razzaaq dropped, and he was taken into custody without incident. He is facing two weapons possession related felonies, one for a defaced serial number, and the other for gun possession as a convicted felon.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1037qcountry.com
IPD investigating Thurston Avenue burglary
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A burglary on Thurston Avenue in Ithaca is under investigation. Police say it happened around 2:45 Thursday morning. Two men allegedly got inside the residence and were confronted by someone living there, then the two men fled in unknown directions. One suspect possibly named Rudy...
1037qcountry.com
Foot chase on I-86 in Big Flats ends with arrest
BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WHCU) — An assault investigation led deputies in Chemung County on a foot chase. WENY-TV reports 47-year-old Michael Petix was found Wednesday walking on I-86. Deputies were dispatched to the Econo Lodge in Big Flats, where a woman said her estranged boyfriend hit her in the head.
1037qcountry.com
Inflation plays role in proposed 2023 Tompkins County budget
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Historic-high inflation and other troubling economic numbers are factored into the 2023 recommended budget in Tompkins County. Lisa Holmes is the county’s administrator. Wednesday on Ithaca’s Morning News, she explained how national numbers were used to put together the county budget. Holmes adds...
1037qcountry.com
Newfield to host Fall Festival this weekend
NEWFIELD, N.Y. (WHCU) — A Tompkins County town is celebrating the upcoming fall season. Newfield is hosting its Fall Festival this weekend. There’ll be face painting, a silent auction, and a bake sale. The event happens on Saturday from 9 AM to 2 PM at the Newfield United...
Comments / 0