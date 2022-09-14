ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

WPRI 12 News

Multiple people report being hit by projectiles in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence Police are investigating after multiple people reported being shot with some type of projectile Friday night.  Police say the incidents happened in at least three different areas on the city’s east side.  At least four of the people shot at say they were hit by either a pellet, air soft, […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Crews respond to Charlestown house fire

CHARLESTOWN, R.I. (WJAR) — Crews responded to a house fire in Charlestown on Saturday. Firefighters arrived to a home on Old Mill Road just before 5 p.m. for a reported fire. The fire was knocked down in about fifteen minutes. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire...
CHARLESTOWN, RI
Turnto10.com

Warwick man killed in North Kingstown crash

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WJAR) — A Warwick man was killed in a car crash in North Kingstown on Saturday afternoon. North Kingstown police and fire departments responded to Slocum Road at about noon for a reported two-car crash. Neighbors told NBC 10 News they witnessed the crash and called...
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
Turnto10.com

Suspect arrested in Tiverton hit-and-run that critically injured man

Tiverton police said Friday that a Massachusetts man accused of running over another man has waived extradition to Rhode Island. Police said they anticipate sheriffs to bring the suspect back to Rhode Island early next week. They said Sakhorn Tieng, 49, of Fall River was arrested in that city on...
TIVERTON, RI
Turnto10.com

Man, 22, seriously injured in Providence shooting

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence police said a 22-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the head on Thursday afternoon on Atwood Street. Police were called to the scene at 20 Atwood St. at about 4:45 p.m. They found the man conscious and alert. The man was taken to...
PROVIDENCE, RI
WTNH

One injured in Mansfield shooting

MANSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – State police are investigating a shooting in Mansfield that left one person injured. State police said they were alerted by Windham Hospital at 11:34 p.m. Friday that an adult male with gunshot wounds had arrived at their emergency department. Police said he had non-life-threatening injuries, however he was flown to Hartford […]
MANSFIELD, MA
ABC6.com

Seekonk Police Department gets new addition

SEEKONK, Mass. (WLNE) — Seekonk Police Department are adding a third dog to their force in September. The department posted on Facebook, asking the public to comment name suggestions for their newest member. The puppy will will be used on the force to provide comfort to student in Seekonk.
SEEKONK, MA
Turnto10.com

House across the street from fire station, catches fire

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence firefighters didn't have far to go Friday morning to respond to a call. The house was across the street. Officials said a bystander saw the fire on Admiral Street and knocked on the station's door. Investigators said they believe the fire started on the...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Rhode Island Parrot Rescue looks to build new facility

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — A West Warwick shelter has reached its limit in the amount of parrots it can take in. Rhode Island Parrot Rescue is looking to raise money for a new facility for the animals. Donations to the Case for Space fundraiser go towards creating a...
WEST WARWICK, RI
NBC Connecticut

Late Night Shooting in Mansfield Under Investigation

State Police are looking into the circumstances surrounding a shooting that happened Friday in Mansfield. Troopers became aware of the incident after they were alerted by Windham Hospital around 11:30 p.m. that an adult male had arrived at their emergency room seeking treatment for gunshot wounds he sustained. State Police...
MANSFIELD, MA
whdh.com

Case worker assaulted at Suffolk County Jail

BOSTON (WHDH) - A case worker at the Suffolk County Jail was assaulted by a detainee, according to the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Department. The worker was assaulted Thursday during a routine session “in which she was attempting to deliver the care and services required of her position,” a spokesperson said. Officers immediately responded, subduing and removing the detainee. They also assisted the employee before she taken to a hospital for observation.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, MA
Turnto10.com

Doorbell camera catches moment car crashes into Cranston home

(WJAR) — A doorbell camera caught the moment a vehicle crashed into a Cranston home early Friday morning. In the video shared with NBC 10 by a neighbor, the vehicle is seen rolling into the front steps of the home. An NBC 10 news crew noticed damage to the...
CRANSTON, RI
Turnto10.com

Warwick man volunteers to help Californians impacted by wildfires

(WJAR) — A Warwick man is helping victims of the devastating wildfires in California with the American Red Cross. Peter Prowe is volunteering in the Sacramento area, where the biggest fire to hit the state so far this year is raging. "I know what it is like to be...
WARWICK, RI
WPRI 12 News

Giant bluefin tuna seized by DEM in waters off Point Judith

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said they have confiscated a giant bluefin tuna that they say was caught illegally in the water off of Point Judith. “The captain had a recently killed 113″ bluefin secured to his vessel,” The DEM said in a social media post. “Officers determined that […]
NARRAGANSETT, RI
Turnto10.com

Crowds met with sunny skies at Newport International Boat Show

NEWPORT, R.I. (WJAR) — The 51st Annual Newport International Boat Show is underway this weekend. People were out enjoying the sunny skies by the docks on Saturday at the Newport Yachting Center Marina at Commercial Wharf. A diverse line-up of million dollar yachts, sailboats, and marine equipment are on...
NEWPORT, RI

