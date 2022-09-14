Read full article on original website
Multiple people report being hit by projectiles in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence Police are investigating after multiple people reported being shot with some type of projectile Friday night. Police say the incidents happened in at least three different areas on the city’s east side. At least four of the people shot at say they were hit by either a pellet, air soft, […]
Turnto10.com
Crews respond to Charlestown house fire
CHARLESTOWN, R.I. (WJAR) — Crews responded to a house fire in Charlestown on Saturday. Firefighters arrived to a home on Old Mill Road just before 5 p.m. for a reported fire. The fire was knocked down in about fifteen minutes. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire...
Turnto10.com
Warwick man killed in North Kingstown crash
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WJAR) — A Warwick man was killed in a car crash in North Kingstown on Saturday afternoon. North Kingstown police and fire departments responded to Slocum Road at about noon for a reported two-car crash. Neighbors told NBC 10 News they witnessed the crash and called...
2 receiving help after Providence fire
The fire broke out around 5 a.m. at a two-story home on Admiral Street.
ABC6.com
Family of Providence man who fell from drawbridge in Milwaukee asks public for help
MILWAUKEE (WLNE) — The family of a Providence man who fell from a drawbridge while vacationing in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, last month is now asking the public for help. Richard Dujardin, 77, fell 71-feet from the bridge that raised while he was walking across it. He tried to hang on to a railing, but fell to his death.
ABC6.com
East Greenwich police search for pair in connection to purse theft
EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WLNE) — East Greenwich police said Friday that they are searching for two people in connection to a purse theft at the New England Institute of Technology. The two suspects used multiple cards that were found inside the purse at four separate locations on Bald Hill...
Turnto10.com
Suspect arrested in Tiverton hit-and-run that critically injured man
Tiverton police said Friday that a Massachusetts man accused of running over another man has waived extradition to Rhode Island. Police said they anticipate sheriffs to bring the suspect back to Rhode Island early next week. They said Sakhorn Tieng, 49, of Fall River was arrested in that city on...
Turnto10.com
Man, 22, seriously injured in Providence shooting
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence police said a 22-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the head on Thursday afternoon on Atwood Street. Police were called to the scene at 20 Atwood St. at about 4:45 p.m. They found the man conscious and alert. The man was taken to...
One injured in Mansfield shooting
MANSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – State police are investigating a shooting in Mansfield that left one person injured. State police said they were alerted by Windham Hospital at 11:34 p.m. Friday that an adult male with gunshot wounds had arrived at their emergency department. Police said he had non-life-threatening injuries, however he was flown to Hartford […]
ABC6.com
Seekonk Police Department gets new addition
SEEKONK, Mass. (WLNE) — Seekonk Police Department are adding a third dog to their force in September. The department posted on Facebook, asking the public to comment name suggestions for their newest member. The puppy will will be used on the force to provide comfort to student in Seekonk.
Turnto10.com
House across the street from fire station, catches fire
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence firefighters didn't have far to go Friday morning to respond to a call. The house was across the street. Officials said a bystander saw the fire on Admiral Street and knocked on the station's door. Investigators said they believe the fire started on the...
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island Parrot Rescue looks to build new facility
WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — A West Warwick shelter has reached its limit in the amount of parrots it can take in. Rhode Island Parrot Rescue is looking to raise money for a new facility for the animals. Donations to the Case for Space fundraiser go towards creating a...
NBC Connecticut
Late Night Shooting in Mansfield Under Investigation
State Police are looking into the circumstances surrounding a shooting that happened Friday in Mansfield. Troopers became aware of the incident after they were alerted by Windham Hospital around 11:30 p.m. that an adult male had arrived at their emergency room seeking treatment for gunshot wounds he sustained. State Police...
whdh.com
Case worker assaulted at Suffolk County Jail
BOSTON (WHDH) - A case worker at the Suffolk County Jail was assaulted by a detainee, according to the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Department. The worker was assaulted Thursday during a routine session “in which she was attempting to deliver the care and services required of her position,” a spokesperson said. Officers immediately responded, subduing and removing the detainee. They also assisted the employee before she taken to a hospital for observation.
Turnto10.com
Doorbell camera catches moment car crashes into Cranston home
(WJAR) — A doorbell camera caught the moment a vehicle crashed into a Cranston home early Friday morning. In the video shared with NBC 10 by a neighbor, the vehicle is seen rolling into the front steps of the home. An NBC 10 news crew noticed damage to the...
3 men charged with defrauding car dealerships
Prosecutors say they used stolen identities to obtain financing to purchase vehicles.
Turnto10.com
Warwick man volunteers to help Californians impacted by wildfires
(WJAR) — A Warwick man is helping victims of the devastating wildfires in California with the American Red Cross. Peter Prowe is volunteering in the Sacramento area, where the biggest fire to hit the state so far this year is raging. "I know what it is like to be...
Giant bluefin tuna seized by DEM in waters off Point Judith
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said they have confiscated a giant bluefin tuna that they say was caught illegally in the water off of Point Judith. “The captain had a recently killed 113″ bluefin secured to his vessel,” The DEM said in a social media post. “Officers determined that […]
Turnto10.com
Crowds met with sunny skies at Newport International Boat Show
NEWPORT, R.I. (WJAR) — The 51st Annual Newport International Boat Show is underway this weekend. People were out enjoying the sunny skies by the docks on Saturday at the Newport Yachting Center Marina at Commercial Wharf. A diverse line-up of million dollar yachts, sailboats, and marine equipment are on...
FBI exhuming body in Providence
The Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) is conducting an investigation at the North Burial Ground in Providence.
