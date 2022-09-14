Read full article on original website
Related
KEVN
South Dakota Department of Transportation plans to revitalize interstate rest areas
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The South Dakota Department of Transportation and the South Dakota Department of tourism are revitalizing some interstate rest areas and welcome centers for the public. Recently the existing Spearfish rest area, located along interstate 90 near the Wyoming and South Dakota border, was identified by...
KEVN
Skilled laborers needed to fill vacant jobs
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s National Tradesmen’s Day and without these skilled laborers our lives would look extremely different. South Dakota’s 2.3% unemployment rate is one of the lowest in the country and, because the rate is low, certain businesses are struggling to find workers. According...
KEVN
Housing development in Deadwood, will it be affordable?
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Development in the Black Hills is still booming; with developers pushing forward in Deadwood, despite economic worries. Housing development in the Black Hills is breaking records and what some call a hidden spot in the Black Hills is no longer a secret. Deadwood is a tourist destination, rooted in history. As more people visit, more people want to call it home.
KEVN
Severe storms possible tomorrow
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Storms are possible in the late afternoon and evening tomorrow. The greatest chance for storms will in southwestern South Dakota, but all of our area has the chance to see storms. Some of the storms could be severe with a 1/5 risk for the Black Hills and a 2/5 risk for far southern counties. Temperatures tomorrow will be very nice with highs in the 70s. The weekend is also looking very nice with highs in the 70s again with partly cloudy skies. Monday will be a little hot, but we are going to cool off quickly by the middle of next week with highs expected to be in the 60s for Wednesday and Thursday.
Comments / 0