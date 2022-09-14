RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Storms are possible in the late afternoon and evening tomorrow. The greatest chance for storms will in southwestern South Dakota, but all of our area has the chance to see storms. Some of the storms could be severe with a 1/5 risk for the Black Hills and a 2/5 risk for far southern counties. Temperatures tomorrow will be very nice with highs in the 70s. The weekend is also looking very nice with highs in the 70s again with partly cloudy skies. Monday will be a little hot, but we are going to cool off quickly by the middle of next week with highs expected to be in the 60s for Wednesday and Thursday.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO