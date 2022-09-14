ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mansfield, MA

Turnto10.com

Crews respond to Charlestown house fire

CHARLESTOWN, R.I. (WJAR) — Crews responded to a house fire in Charlestown on Saturday. Firefighters arrived to a home on Old Mill Road just before 5 p.m. for a reported fire. The fire was knocked down in about fifteen minutes. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire...
CHARLESTOWN, RI
Turnto10.com

Providence County resident has West Nile virus

The Rhode Island Department of Health said Friday that a resident of Providence County has West Nile virus. It's the first time a case has been reported in a person in the state in this year. Public health officials said the patient, who was hospitalized, is in their 70s and...
PROVIDENCE COUNTY, RI
Turnto10.com

Warwick man volunteers to help Californians impacted by wildfires

(WJAR) — A Warwick man is helping victims of the devastating wildfires in California with the American Red Cross. Peter Prowe is volunteering in the Sacramento area, where the biggest fire to hit the state so far this year is raging. "I know what it is like to be...
WARWICK, RI
Turnto10.com

House across the street from fire station, catches fire

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence firefighters didn't have far to go Friday morning to respond to a call. The house was across the street. Officials said a bystander saw the fire on Admiral Street and knocked on the station's door. Investigators said they believe the fire started on the...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Traffic to shift to new northbound Providence Viaduct

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation announced traffic will begin shifting onto the new Interstate 95 northbound Providence Viaduct starting Friday night. The traffic changes will occur in three phases, with the first lane shifting onto the bridge Friday. According to RIDOT, the remaining lanes...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

City of Warwick considers tougher restrictions for short-term rentals

(WJAR) — The city is considering tougher restrictions on short-term rentals in Warwick. City leaders are considering whether or not to create an ordinance that only allows owner-occupied rentals in areas of Warwick. Leaders are looking at tougher restrictions on short-term rentals that would force owners of short-term rentals...
WARWICK, RI
Turnto10.com

Bed Bath & Beyond to close 3 stores in Massachusetts

Bed Bath & Beyond is planning to close three stores in Massachusetts, according to a list of planned closures posted on its corporate website. Among the dozens of stores to close are those in Seekonk, Dorchester and Milford. A store in Waterford, Connecticut, is also on the closure list, which...
SEEKONK, MA
Turnto10.com

Motorcyclist seriously injured in Fall River crash

(WJAR) — Massachusetts State Police said a motorcyclist was seriously injured in an accident Thursday evening near exit 14B on Route 195 in Fall River. Massachusetts Department of Transportation said the crash closed the ramp to Route 24 northbound, according to a tweet. Police said there were no other...
FALL RIVER, MA
Turnto10.com

Warwick man killed in North Kingstown crash

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WJAR) — A Warwick man was killed in a car crash in North Kingstown on Saturday afternoon. North Kingstown police and fire departments responded to Slocum Road at about noon for a reported two-car crash. Neighbors told NBC 10 News they witnessed the crash and called...
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
Turnto10.com

Crowds met with sunny skies at Newport International Boat Show

NEWPORT, R.I. (WJAR) — The 51st Annual Newport International Boat Show is underway this weekend. People were out enjoying the sunny skies by the docks on Saturday at the Newport Yachting Center Marina at Commercial Wharf. A diverse line-up of million dollar yachts, sailboats, and marine equipment are on...
NEWPORT, RI
Turnto10.com

Suspect arrested in Tiverton hit-and-run that critically injured man

Tiverton police said Friday that a Massachusetts man accused of running over another man has waived extradition to Rhode Island. Police said they anticipate sheriffs to bring the suspect back to Rhode Island early next week. They said Sakhorn Tieng, 49, of Fall River was arrested in that city on...
TIVERTON, RI
Turnto10.com

Man, 22, seriously injured in Providence shooting

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence police said a 22-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the head on Thursday afternoon on Atwood Street. Police were called to the scene at 20 Atwood St. at about 4:45 p.m. They found the man conscious and alert. The man was taken to...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Rhode Island churches honor the life of Queen Elizabeth II

(WJAR) — Two Rhode Island churches are honoring the life of Queen Elizabeth II this weekend. A service for the Queen was held at Trinity Church in Newport on Saturday evening. The church set up a dedication display with flowers. A plaque in one of the pews marks the...
NEWPORT, RI
Turnto10.com

Doorbell camera catches moment car crashes into Cranston home

(WJAR) — A doorbell camera caught the moment a vehicle crashed into a Cranston home early Friday morning. In the video shared with NBC 10 by a neighbor, the vehicle is seen rolling into the front steps of the home. An NBC 10 news crew noticed damage to the...
CRANSTON, RI
Turnto10.com

Organizers hope you'll set sail for Newport International Boat Show

NEWPORT, R.I. (WJAR) — You don’t have to be a boater to enjoy the 51st Annual Newport International Boat Show this weekend. Every boat imaginable is on view at Commercial Wharf in Newport, from rubber dinghies of all sizes and capabilities to $3 million yachts. There are 22...
NEWPORT, RI
Turnto10.com

Blue Cross volunteers lend a hand at free dental clinic

(WJAR) — For the first time since the pandemic, the Rhode Island Mission of Mercy is hosting a two-day dental clinic for adults at the Providence Community Health Center Dental Clinic. "We do extractions, we do fillings. If someone needs a root canal, we do root canals in the...
PROVIDENCE, RI

