Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Local Park is Hosting a Kids' Halloween Event with Festive Fun ActivitiesDianna CarneyHanover, MA
Matt Strahm Ridicules New Rules, Says Cheating Remains RampantIBWAABoston, MA
6 Fun Pumpkin Festivals Happening in Massachusetts The Whole Family Will Enjoy!Dianna CarneyMansfield, MA
New Opportunity Opens For Plymouth Residents: Everything You Need To KnowDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Related
Turnto10.com
Crews respond to Charlestown house fire
CHARLESTOWN, R.I. (WJAR) — Crews responded to a house fire in Charlestown on Saturday. Firefighters arrived to a home on Old Mill Road just before 5 p.m. for a reported fire. The fire was knocked down in about fifteen minutes. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire...
Turnto10.com
Providence County resident has West Nile virus
The Rhode Island Department of Health said Friday that a resident of Providence County has West Nile virus. It's the first time a case has been reported in a person in the state in this year. Public health officials said the patient, who was hospitalized, is in their 70s and...
Turnto10.com
Warwick man volunteers to help Californians impacted by wildfires
(WJAR) — A Warwick man is helping victims of the devastating wildfires in California with the American Red Cross. Peter Prowe is volunteering in the Sacramento area, where the biggest fire to hit the state so far this year is raging. "I know what it is like to be...
Turnto10.com
House across the street from fire station, catches fire
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence firefighters didn't have far to go Friday morning to respond to a call. The house was across the street. Officials said a bystander saw the fire on Admiral Street and knocked on the station's door. Investigators said they believe the fire started on the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Turnto10.com
Traffic to shift to new northbound Providence Viaduct
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation announced traffic will begin shifting onto the new Interstate 95 northbound Providence Viaduct starting Friday night. The traffic changes will occur in three phases, with the first lane shifting onto the bridge Friday. According to RIDOT, the remaining lanes...
Turnto10.com
City of Warwick considers tougher restrictions for short-term rentals
(WJAR) — The city is considering tougher restrictions on short-term rentals in Warwick. City leaders are considering whether or not to create an ordinance that only allows owner-occupied rentals in areas of Warwick. Leaders are looking at tougher restrictions on short-term rentals that would force owners of short-term rentals...
Turnto10.com
Bed Bath & Beyond to close 3 stores in Massachusetts
Bed Bath & Beyond is planning to close three stores in Massachusetts, according to a list of planned closures posted on its corporate website. Among the dozens of stores to close are those in Seekonk, Dorchester and Milford. A store in Waterford, Connecticut, is also on the closure list, which...
Turnto10.com
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Fall River crash
(WJAR) — Massachusetts State Police said a motorcyclist was seriously injured in an accident Thursday evening near exit 14B on Route 195 in Fall River. Massachusetts Department of Transportation said the crash closed the ramp to Route 24 northbound, according to a tweet. Police said there were no other...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Turnto10.com
Warwick man killed in North Kingstown crash
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WJAR) — A Warwick man was killed in a car crash in North Kingstown on Saturday afternoon. North Kingstown police and fire departments responded to Slocum Road at about noon for a reported two-car crash. Neighbors told NBC 10 News they witnessed the crash and called...
Turnto10.com
Crowds met with sunny skies at Newport International Boat Show
NEWPORT, R.I. (WJAR) — The 51st Annual Newport International Boat Show is underway this weekend. People were out enjoying the sunny skies by the docks on Saturday at the Newport Yachting Center Marina at Commercial Wharf. A diverse line-up of million dollar yachts, sailboats, and marine equipment are on...
Turnto10.com
Construction of Amazon distribution center in Johnston falls behind schedule
Completion of the giant Amazon distribution center in Johnston has been pushed back to about a year from now. Mayor Joseph Polisena told NBC 10 News on Friday that the project is a few months behind schedule. He said Amazon told him it's because of supply chain delays. The 3.8...
Turnto10.com
Suspect arrested in Tiverton hit-and-run that critically injured man
Tiverton police said Friday that a Massachusetts man accused of running over another man has waived extradition to Rhode Island. Police said they anticipate sheriffs to bring the suspect back to Rhode Island early next week. They said Sakhorn Tieng, 49, of Fall River was arrested in that city on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Turnto10.com
Man, 22, seriously injured in Providence shooting
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence police said a 22-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the head on Thursday afternoon on Atwood Street. Police were called to the scene at 20 Atwood St. at about 4:45 p.m. They found the man conscious and alert. The man was taken to...
Turnto10.com
Men to serve community service for posting white nationalist flyers in East Providence
Two men accused of posting white nationalist flyers around East Providence were sentenced to community service. Stephen Farrea of Portsmouth and Austin Conti of East Providence were charged with obstruction of a police officer. Both pleaded no contest this week. The men are set to stand trial in Municipal Court...
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island churches honor the life of Queen Elizabeth II
(WJAR) — Two Rhode Island churches are honoring the life of Queen Elizabeth II this weekend. A service for the Queen was held at Trinity Church in Newport on Saturday evening. The church set up a dedication display with flowers. A plaque in one of the pews marks the...
Turnto10.com
Doorbell camera catches moment car crashes into Cranston home
(WJAR) — A doorbell camera caught the moment a vehicle crashed into a Cranston home early Friday morning. In the video shared with NBC 10 by a neighbor, the vehicle is seen rolling into the front steps of the home. An NBC 10 news crew noticed damage to the...
Turnto10.com
Organizers hope you'll set sail for Newport International Boat Show
NEWPORT, R.I. (WJAR) — You don’t have to be a boater to enjoy the 51st Annual Newport International Boat Show this weekend. Every boat imaginable is on view at Commercial Wharf in Newport, from rubber dinghies of all sizes and capabilities to $3 million yachts. There are 22...
Turnto10.com
Providence School Board members question internal review of alleged grade inflation
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A new report says accusations of grade inflation at Providence Public Schools are unfounded. Those claims surfaced last month and accused several students of getting false grades and credits to help them graduate high school. Some school board members are questioning the review, saying they...
Turnto10.com
State and education leaders announce $30 million for facility equity initiative
(WJAR) — State and education leaders announced $30 million in funding as part of Rhode Island’s facility equity initiative on Thursday. Governor Dan McKee and Education Commissioner Angelica Infante-Green were among state leaders who attended the Thursday morning announcement in Central Falls. The Rhode Island Department of Education...
Turnto10.com
Blue Cross volunteers lend a hand at free dental clinic
(WJAR) — For the first time since the pandemic, the Rhode Island Mission of Mercy is hosting a two-day dental clinic for adults at the Providence Community Health Center Dental Clinic. "We do extractions, we do fillings. If someone needs a root canal, we do root canals in the...
Comments / 0