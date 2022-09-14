Rapha Clinic of West Georgia’s 8th Annual ‘Sound of Medicine’ Fundraiser garners sponsors to aid uninsured

Read full article on original website
UWG seeks recollections of RFK visit to campus
The University of West Georgia is endeavoring to capture the recollections of community members who were present for Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy’s visit to UWG in May 1964. If you were present for the visit to dedicate John F. Kennedy Chapel, know someone who was, or have distinct...
Carrollton Civic Women’s Club Makes Contribution to CCS Education Foundation
The Carrollton Civic Women’s Club recently made a donation to the CCS Education Foundation in support of the district’s STREAM program initiative. The STREAM program is a partnership with C.S. Britton, Inc., a local environmental contracting company and Carrollton City Schools. The program is designed to expose K-12 students to the fundamentals of stream restoration through lessons centered around Buffalo Creek on the district’s campus.
CCCT Holds A Christmas Story Auditions Monday and Tuesday
Auditions for the Carroll County Community Theatre’s production of A Christmas Story will be held Monday and Tuesday, September 19-20, 6 – 8:30 p.m. at the Carrollton Center for the Arts. The show, adapted from the beloved Christmas film, follows Ralphie Parker’s quest for a Red Ryder BB gun. The cast includes a minimum of two male and two female roles, five boys and two girls, ages 9 –11, but can expand to 19 total character roles, including ensemble classmates and adult roles. For details, go to carrolltonarts.com/auditions-cast.
