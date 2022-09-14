Rapha Clinic of West Georgia’s 8th Annual ‘Sound of Medicine’ Fundraiser garners sponsors to aid uninsured

Auditions for the Carroll County Community Theatre’s production of A Christmas Story will be held Monday and Tuesday, September 19-20, 6 – 8:30 p.m. at the Carrollton Center for the Arts. The show, adapted from the beloved Christmas film, follows Ralphie Parker’s quest for a Red Ryder BB gun. The cast includes a minimum of two male and two female roles, five boys and two girls, ages 9 –11, but can expand to 19 total character roles, including ensemble classmates and adult roles. For details, go to carrolltonarts.com/auditions-cast.

CARROLLTON, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO