Read full article on original website
Related
Key Matchup to Watch: CB Jeff Okudah vs. Commanders WR Terry McLaurin
Read more on the key matchup to watch in the Detroit Lions' Week 2 contest with the Washington Commanders.
NFL Week 2: Lions hope to snap one streak, extend three others
When the Detroit Lions host the Washington Commanders in Week 2, a few streaks are on the line. And while going streaking in downtown Detroit is not something that should be done by the fans, for the Lions, keeping three streaks actively rolling will definitely give the Ford Field faithful reasons to want to. Breaking the other streak the Lions bring into Sunday’s game would do wonders in building confidence in the young Lions and the Brad Holmes/Dan Campbell regime.
Rutgers football: Greg Schiano was impressed with E.J. Warner, the son of Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner
PHILADELPHIA, PA — E.J. Warner had a solid first start for Temple football on Saturday, earning the praise of his own head coach as well as Greg Schiano on the opposing sideline. He is the son of former NFL quarterback Kurt Warner, a Pro Football Hall of Famer who spent 12 NFL seasons where he won a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams franchise. The four-time Pro Bowl quarterback then played with the New York Giants and the last five seasons of his career with the Arizona Cardinals. On Saturday, E.J. Warner had a strong day against a Rutgers (3-0, 0-0...
Comments / 0