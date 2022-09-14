UCLA football (2-0) is scheduled to kick off its Week 3 game against South Alabama (2-0) on Saturday at 11 a.m. The Bruins won their last game against Alabama State, using mostly second and third-stringers to storm ahead to a 45-7 victory. The Jaguars are fresh off a 38-24 road win over Central Michigan.

MOBILE, AL ・ 20 HOURS AGO