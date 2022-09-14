ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Centre Daily

UCLA vs. South Alabama Week 3: Storylines to Watch

UCLA football (2-0) is scheduled to kick off its Week 3 game against South Alabama (2-0) on Saturday at 11 a.m. The Bruins won their last game against Alabama State, using mostly second and third-stringers to storm ahead to a 45-7 victory. The Jaguars are fresh off a 38-24 road win over Central Michigan.
MOBILE, AL
Centre Daily

UCLA vs. South Alabama Week 3: How to Watch, Game Info, Betting Odds

STREAMING: fuboTV (Start your free trial) RADIO: AM 570, Sirius Ch. 119, XM Ch. 203, SXM App 963 – Josh Lewin (play-by-play), Matt Stevens (analyst), Wayne Cook (sideline reporter) UCLA -16 (-118), South Alabama +16 (-110)*. MONEY LINE: UCLA -752, South Alabama +450. OVER/UNDER: O 59 (-110), U 59...
LOS ANGELES, CA

