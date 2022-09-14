New 'attendee conduct' policy on Cobb school board's docket

In this 2021 file photo, protesters calling for the Cobb school district to impose a mask mandate demonstrate at the district’s central office in Marietta. Thomas Hartwell

A series of regulations on public conduct at Cobb school board meetings — and what constitutes disruptive behavior — is up for consideration by the Board of Education on Thursday.

The proposed rules overlap with and expand on the board’s existing ones, and include allowing the board chair to expel disruptive persons from the meeting and, if necessary, relocate the meeting to another location in order to complete a meeting.

Superintendent Chris Ragsdale told the MDJ the policy is “nothing more than to get us in line with legislation.”

Earlier this year, the General Assembly passed Senate Bill 588, which explicitly required local school boards to provide a dedicated public comment period during meetings. It further required boards to ensure all meetings are open to the public and allow audio and visual recordings.

Also included in the bill was a provision mandating all school boards adopt “rules of conduct for public meetings” by Oct. 1 of this year. It notes a member of the public may be removed “for an actual disruption of the proceedings,” as defined by those rules.

State Sen. John Albers, R-Roswell, who co-sponsored the legislation, said the bill was an effort to shore up public access to board meetings, as one part of the Georgia GOP’s broader education agenda this session.

“The reasoning was, we had had some school districts both in Georgia as well as around the country, who, when someone was addressing a school board, didn’t like what they said. So they basically would cut them off,” Albers said. “That didn’t work, because we want parental engagement, you need citizens to interact with the school system.”

Albers was unsure if the bill changed any existing law in Georgia. Two of his Democratic colleagues said it didn’t.

“It was there (with) a lot of these other education bills, with people railing about books and stuff in classrooms. They just gave their base something to hang on to, saying they could continue to go and yell at people at board meetings,” said state Rep. Erick Allen, D-Smyrna.

“Which they could already do,” added state Rep. Teri Anulewicz, D-Smyrna.

Angela Palm, director of policy and legislative services for the Georgia School Boards Association, said the bill was sponsored by Sen. President Pro Tem Butch Miller, then a candidate for lieutenant governor.

“He said it was due to parents being treated unfairly by boards of education due to political beliefs, being arrested, and kicked out of board meetings,” Palm said.

Palm said much of the bill repeated provisions of the Open Meetings Act which local boards are already subject to. She also said disrupting a public meeting is a misdemeanor in Georgia, so if a meeting is disrupted, it’s not up to the school board to handle it.

“The only thing new is the requirement that the board has to adopt rules of conduct for attendees of their meeting each year. Clarity in expectations and consequences for behavior can’t hurt anything,” she said.

The Cobb school board already maintains a policy banning disruptive behavior, “obscene, profane, vulgar, defamatory, slanderous, or threatening gestures (or) remarks,” and comments which violate student privacy or defame district employees.

Added in the new policy as banned activities are blocking anyone from entering or exiting, making threats, jeering or shouting, or displaying signs that block another person’s view.

Protests over board policy are not new and have, in the past, derailed Cobb school board meetings. In July, a group chanted “delay the vote” as the board approved a measure to hire armed, non-police security in schools. The chaos prompted a brief board recess, and Chairman David Chastain shouted into his microphone to try and conduct business while the demonstrators continued.

Chastain, who would be tasked with enforcing the conduct policy, did not respond to a request for comment on Wednesday.

The actions available to the chair would include a verbal warning, recessing the meeting, removing an attendee and barring them from future meetings for up to 60 days, contacting law enforcement, and relocating the meeting to another location while continuing to stream the meeting (the policy suggests that course as a last resort).

“Depending on the circumstances,” the policy reads, “the Board may take the above action in any order and is not bound to follow each step chronologically.”

Republican board member Randy Scamihorn said he didn’t have an issue with the proposed policy.

“We have to do something in order to maintain order and decorum so that we can conduct the people’s business about education,” said Scamihorn. “Some things are legitimate to be intensely emotional about … It’s quite acceptable to want to debate issues, but during the meeting is not the appropriate time.”

Democratic board member Leroy “Tre” Hutchins, meanwhile, said he wanted to hear more about the policy’s intent.

He added, “We have to be intentional about making sure that we can conduct business. So I do understand that, but I also understand public discord. So it’s just how we balance the two, it’s going to be important.”

The school board meets for a work session at 2 p.m. Thursday followed by a regular meeting at 7 p.m. at the district’s central office at 514 Glover Street in Marietta.