PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A new dog park is now open in Pittsburgh.Dog Park opened Friday at SouthSide Works. The 1,400-square-foot space is free and open to the public and includes a mobile taproom by Levity Brewing.If you want to bring your pup for a visit, the park is located in the grassy area behind the Cheesecake Factory. It is open seven days a week from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.
The 20 Best Sushi Restaurants in Pittsburgh 2022
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a premier destination for sports and art, with its beautiful landscapes, friendly residents, and moderate summer temperatures. It’s also a great place to find the best places to eat. If you’re a sushi lover, nothing but the best will do. Here are the 20 best sushi restaurants in Pittsburgh in 2022, which locals and visitors recommend.
After Defeating Uber, Local Mom Barb Warwick Wins City Council Nod
THE RUN, PITTSBURGH – Yesterday, Barb Warwick, a 45-year-old working mother of four and progressive activist, won the Democratic nomination for City Council, most likely assuring her win in the special election come November. Warwick’s victory is part of a growing progressive insurgency in Pittsburgh that, in recent years,...
Leave Your Diet at Home For Pittsburgh’s First Donut Festival
Get ready for a party that would make Homer Simpson stand up and shout “Woo-hoo!”. The inaugural Pittsburgh Donut Fest will be held Saturday, Oct. 22 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Cathedral Room at Saint Nicholas, an event space on Dithridge Street in Oakland. Tickets go on sale at the end of September. Consider the deep-fried festivities an early Christmas gift from Bobalky & Gnocchi.
Pennsylvania’s First Bunny Cafe Will Soon Open in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh is getting a new cafe — and this one comes with bunnies. Bex Tasker, originally from Venango County, moved to Pittsburgh in 2014. The idea for Hop Along Cafe, they say, stems from the desire to build a welcoming space that educates folks on rabbit care and demonstrates a healthy environment for the critters.
5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Sept. 16-18
It will be a festive weekend around the ‘Burgh, with celebrations of beer, music, the outdoors and diversity in the arts. Elton John brings his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour” back to Pittsburgh for a show beginning at 8 p.m. Friday at PNC Park on the North Shore.
Beautiful and warm Sunday
PITTSBURGH — A b-e-a-u-tiful Saturday across the area with ample sunshine and warm temperatures. We see one more warm and sunny day on Sunday before clouds increase late Sunday in advance of our first cold front of the week on Monday. Showers, and perhaps a storm, arrive by mid-morning Monday and will clear in the late afternoon/evening. We remain seasonal to close out Summer before our second cold front Thursday gives us our first true cold blast of the season as we start Fall with temperatures plummeting into the 60s late next week and into the weekend.
12th annual Pittsburgh International Jazz Festival begins this weekend
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The 12th annual Pittsburgh International Jazz Festival kicks off on Friday night with the "A Taste of Jazz" party. It all begins tonight at 9:30 at the August Wilson African American Cultural Center. The weekend will see a lot of great acts including Ron Carter Foursight, Stanley...
Celebrate Native American culture at pow wow, featuring dance, music, and more
For years, the Council of Three Rivers American Indian Center has been hosting a pow wow in the greater Pittsburgh area, celebrating their culture and inspiring the youth and younger generation. Krisa Spangler, who is a head judge at the pow wow, says that it started out as a small gathering of local people. But about 10 years ago, they changed the pow wow to have a dance contest which has pulled a larger crowd of dancers and vendors. Now roughly 1,500-2,000 people attend the pow wow each year in addition to the numerous people in the dance competition, musicians, and vendors.
Pittsburgh Weather: Rain, autumn temperatures returning
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We're less than a week away from the first day of autumn, and if you step outside by the end of next week, you'll feel it in the air.ALERT: None.AWARE: A few showers/storms are possible Monday.WEATHER LINKS:Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosThe warm and above-average temperatures are still going strong! We'll stay mostly clear tonight with lows around 60 degrees. Sunday will be sunny and warm again with highs in the low to mid-80s, so at least it's dry for the Steelers' home opener!The rain finally returns for some of us come Monday. A few showers may...
Pittsburgh police brace for busy weekend with Elton John, Steelers home opener
Pittsburgh police are anticipating a busy weekend, with an Elton John concert and the Pittsburgh Steelers home opener. “With the large events, there will be extra officers,” Acting Police Chief Thomas Stangrecki said Thursday, explaining the bureau is working with other agencies. The department is short staffed, he said,...
Pittsburgh Irish Festival celebrates 31st year
Irish Partnership Pittsburgh celebrated its 31st-annual Pittsburgh Irish Festival this past weekend. The festival saw around 25,000 attendees this year at a new venue and National Historic Landmark — Carrie Blast Furnaces. Mairin Petrone, the executive director for the festival and Duquesne University alumnus said, “This new venue was...
Bethel Park family hosts Strides for CJD in honor of father
Perhaps the most widely recognized wedding tradition is the bride’s father accompanying her to the altar. When Shannon Golden married Dominick Zandona in the spring, she had to come up with a different idea. “After she walked down the aisle, the deejay played my dad’s voicemail that he had...
Mother, friends launch search for missing Tarentum area woman
Friends and family of a Tarentum area woman who has been missing for three weeks went out looking for her Saturday. Tonya Lynn Sadecky, 43, was last seen in the area of Ninth Avenue and Morgan Street in Brackenridge on Aug. 28, according to police. She has not been seen or heard from since.
Elton John bids farewell to Pittsburgh in final Steel City performance
It seems we’ve been down this Yellow Brick Road before. Elton John brought his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road, The Final Tour” to PNC Park in Pittsburgh on Friday night. “It’s our last time in Pennsylvania, so we’ve got to make it extra special,” John said.
Construction starting to bring historic Pittsburgh buildings back to life
PITTSBURGH — Construction is starting and millions of dollars are being invested to bring historic buildings back to life. It’s all about preserving the history. “This building was built for a distillery back in 1856, and that’s really why we wanted to bring it back as a distillery, because it was the last pre-Prohibition distillery licensed in Pittsburgh and at one point, was the largest rye distillery in the world,” said Eric Kraemer, vice president of retail operations for Talleyrand Holdings LLC.
WTAE-TV's project Bundle-Up Pumpkin Drop set for Saturday, Oct. 15
PITTSBURGH — The annual project Bundle-Up Pumpkin Drop is set for Saturday, Oct. 15. The drop will be featured at the Pittsburgh Monster Pumpkins Festival at the 3 Crossings campus between 28th and 29th streets in the Strip District. A $10 donation to WTAE-TV's project Bundle-Up buys you a...
5 Best Donut Spots in Pennsylvania
- Regarding donuts, Pennsylvania has a few great options. In addition to Clark's Donuts, you can try the delicious treats from Beiler's Donuts. Both of these are made by Amish families and are classic favorites. Fragnelli's Bakery in Philadelphia. Donuts, classic sweets, and eats of all kinds are among the...
KDKA Radio Editorial: Homeless Policy
New York City. Los Angeles. Seattle. San Diego. San Jose. These are the top five U.S. cities with the largest homeless populations. In total, more than 150,000 people. Pittsburgh has only 880 this year. We offer solutions to the homeless situation.
North Hills proposes to stop using Indian chief logo, continue using name
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — For years, the issue of Native American names and images being used by sports teams as mascots has been the subject of increasing controversy.The latest is the North Hills School District Indians. Officials there have been talking about changing the mascot since June. In a 7-2 vote, the district proposed to stop using the Indian chief logo but continue using "Indians" for the sports teams.During Thursday's school board meeting, North Hills School District proposed a resolution, one it considers a compromise. If passed, the sports teams would still be called the "Indians," but the mascot would change...
