Forsyth County, GA

11Alive

19-year-old man shot dead in Stockbridge neighborhood, police say

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. — A 19-year-old man is dead after he was shot in a Stockbridge neighborhood Saturday afternoon, according to Stockbridge Police Captain Ron Momon. The shooting occurred just after 4:30 p.m. in the Monarch Village subdivision at the cross streets of Brookwater Drive and Monarch Village Way, authorities told 11Alive. Stockbridge Police said in a statement that the teen was found dead in the roadway upon arriving to the scene.
STOCKBRIDGE, GA
Forsyth County, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Suspect hits man with machete at metro Waffle House, steals motorcycle, deputies say

DAWSON COUNTY, Ga. — A police chase through Dawson and Hall counties earlier this week started with an assault at a Waffle House and ended with a crash at a church. Dawson County Sheriff Jeff Johnson says that Zackery Miller, 22, hit a man in the head with a machete in the parking lot of a Waffle House on Center Lane in Dawsonville at 10 p.m. on Monday night. The man who was assaulted was not injured.
DAWSON COUNTY, GA
Monroe Local News

Loganville man charged in the death of his mother

Murder is alleged to have taken place in Forsyth County. The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office reported yesterday that detectives have charged a Loganville man, Christopher Pino, 39, with one count of felony murder in the death of his mother. He is being held in the Forsyth County Jail with no bond. He also had an active warrant out of Virginia for a theft charge.
LOGANVILLE, GA
nowhabersham.com

Suspected meth trafficker arrested in Cornelia

Habersham County narcotics investigators arrested a suspected meth trafficker Friday during a check of a home in Cornelia. Officials say 37-year-old Korey Holland of Augusta was found in a bedroom at 146 South Street with approximately 99 grams of methamphetamine. Investigators also seized a digital weighing device, several empty small plastic baggies, and two firearms.
CORNELIA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Investigation finds federal violations at local hospital after teen’s death

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — A Douglasville mother says her son was dismissed from a local emergency room and denied care, that may have saved his life. Tosha Nettles said she understands the pandemic truly tested metro Atlanta hospitals as personal worked long hours around a news and deadly virus. But Nettles said her son’s COVID symptoms were mistaken for an attitude problem when she took Tyler Fairley 17-year-old to Wellstar Douglas last year.
DOUGLASVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Trucker kills man in multiple car collision

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - A man from Cumming faces serious charges after causing a multiple car collision resulting in another driver's death. 61-year-old Charles Wilkins of Cumming was arrested Friday night after failing to stop in standstill traffic, ramming into at least two other vehicles. Deputies from the Forsyth County...
CUMMING, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Motorcyclist leading high speed chase gets away when patrollers crash

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A motorcyclist leading Georgia state troopers on a high speed chase today got away when the responding officers crashed into a ditch. According to the Georgia Department of Public Safety, troopers clocked a black motorcycle going 78 mph in a 55 mph zone on State Route 3 near Talmadge Road in Clayton County.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
Atlanta local news

