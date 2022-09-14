Read full article on original website
fox5atlanta.com
Parent pleads guilty to deadly beating of 7-year-old child, trying to cover up her death
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - An East Point resident pleaded guilty to the 2016 murder of her child, according to the Fulton County District Attorney's Office. Milan Wash pleaded guilty to ninth counts, including murder, cruelty to children and concealing the death of their child, Kamarie Wash. Prosecutors accused Milan Wash...
19-year-old man shot dead in Stockbridge neighborhood, police say
STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. — A 19-year-old man is dead after he was shot in a Stockbridge neighborhood Saturday afternoon, according to Stockbridge Police Captain Ron Momon. The shooting occurred just after 4:30 p.m. in the Monarch Village subdivision at the cross streets of Brookwater Drive and Monarch Village Way, authorities told 11Alive. Stockbridge Police said in a statement that the teen was found dead in the roadway upon arriving to the scene.
Man indicted in 2021 death of teen found shot in Gwinnett park
A man accused in the killing of a teenager found at a Gwinnett County park in 2021 was indicted Wednesday, court records...
Family reacts after man is indicted on 8 charges in murder of 18-year-old Tori Lang last year
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Friday would have been the 20th birthday of a woman killed last year; her family joined together to reflect and talk about the recent indictment in her case. Tori Lang was found shot to death under a tree at a Gwinnett County park last year....
$2,000 reward being offered for tips leading to arrest of Lovejoy man accused of killing wife
LOVEJOY, Ga. — A manhunt is underway for a Clayton County suspect accused of gunning down and killing his wife, Lovejoy Police Department said. Authorities believe they may know where he's hiding out. Police are still searching for Ikuko Thurman, a 41-year-old man who is now facing a murder...
Suspect at large after stealing equipment, wrecking car
BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — Bartow County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in finding a man who stole some equipment. Uniform Patrol responded to the area of Dodd Road near Barnsley Church Road about a suspicious vehicle that wrecked. Deputies found the vehicle on Dodd Road but...
Suspect hits man with machete at metro Waffle House, steals motorcycle, deputies say
DAWSON COUNTY, Ga. — A police chase through Dawson and Hall counties earlier this week started with an assault at a Waffle House and ended with a crash at a church. Dawson County Sheriff Jeff Johnson says that Zackery Miller, 22, hit a man in the head with a machete in the parking lot of a Waffle House on Center Lane in Dawsonville at 10 p.m. on Monday night. The man who was assaulted was not injured.
Loganville man charged in the death of his mother
Murder is alleged to have taken place in Forsyth County. The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office reported yesterday that detectives have charged a Loganville man, Christopher Pino, 39, with one count of felony murder in the death of his mother. He is being held in the Forsyth County Jail with no bond. He also had an active warrant out of Virginia for a theft charge.
Courthouse worker assaulted while walking to her car in Hall County
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — An employee at the Hall County courthouse is recovering after she was attacked at her car. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Gainesville Police say a man came up to her as she walked to her car after work on Wednesday.
Truck driver charged in fatal multi-vehicle crash on Ga. 400 in Forsyth County
A man driving a tractor-trailer at an “unreasonable speed” Friday evening caused a chain of crashes that left one man de...
Georgia deputies say they accept ‘donations’ from local drug dealers after raid
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — Douglas County deputies say they welcome donations from local drug dealers. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. That was the tongue-in-cheek message from investigators who confiscated a stash of narcotics, guns and cash on Thursday. Deputies say the drugs will be...
fox5atlanta.com
Body of missing Newton County woman Yolanda Brown found in car near I-20, deputies say
NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators have confirmed the body found in a car along Interstate 20 earlier this week is that of a missing Newton County woman. Officials say 53-year-old Yolanda Brown left her home in Covington on Sept. 2 and never returned. "The body located in the vehicle off...
Mystery of Athens woman’s disappearance, homicide continues 1 week after family’s disturbing missing person's report
ATLANTA — The mystery of an Athens woman’s disappearance and death continued to unfold slowly Friday night, one week after she was spending what would be her last night at home. Her body was found the day after that, an hour away near her SUV in some woods...
nowhabersham.com
Suspected meth trafficker arrested in Cornelia
Habersham County narcotics investigators arrested a suspected meth trafficker Friday during a check of a home in Cornelia. Officials say 37-year-old Korey Holland of Augusta was found in a bedroom at 146 South Street with approximately 99 grams of methamphetamine. Investigators also seized a digital weighing device, several empty small plastic baggies, and two firearms.
Investigation finds federal violations at local hospital after teen’s death
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — A Douglasville mother says her son was dismissed from a local emergency room and denied care, that may have saved his life. Tosha Nettles said she understands the pandemic truly tested metro Atlanta hospitals as personal worked long hours around a news and deadly virus. But Nettles said her son’s COVID symptoms were mistaken for an attitude problem when she took Tyler Fairley 17-year-old to Wellstar Douglas last year.
Mattie's Call issued for missing 27-year-old man in Fulton County, police say
UNION CITY, Ga. — A Mattie's Call was issued Friday night for a missing 27-year-old man who suffers from paranoid schizophrenia and has not taken his medications, Union City Police Department said. Authorities said that Nicholas Ellis was last seen near a McDonald's restaurant located at 4605 State Route...
Mother wants answers after daughter’s hair ripped from scalp at school
ATLANTA — A local mother wants answers after she said her daughter was attacked at school. Kennethia Brown told Channel 2 Action News another student, pulled her daughter’s hair from her scalp during a fight. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The incident, happened...
fox5atlanta.com
Trucker kills man in multiple car collision
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - A man from Cumming faces serious charges after causing a multiple car collision resulting in another driver's death. 61-year-old Charles Wilkins of Cumming was arrested Friday night after failing to stop in standstill traffic, ramming into at least two other vehicles. Deputies from the Forsyth County...
fox5atlanta.com
Motorcyclist leading high speed chase gets away when patrollers crash
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A motorcyclist leading Georgia state troopers on a high speed chase today got away when the responding officers crashed into a ditch. According to the Georgia Department of Public Safety, troopers clocked a black motorcycle going 78 mph in a 55 mph zone on State Route 3 near Talmadge Road in Clayton County.
Gwinnett County Police officer facing charges after deadly Hall County crash
ATLANTA — A Gwinnett County Police officer is being charged with vehicular homicide after a deadly crash that killed a moped driver in Hall County last week. Georgia State Patrol said early on Sept. 9, they responded to a two vehicle crash on McEver Road at J. White Road.
