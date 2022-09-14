Murder is alleged to have taken place in Forsyth County. The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office reported yesterday that detectives have charged a Loganville man, Christopher Pino, 39, with one count of felony murder in the death of his mother. He is being held in the Forsyth County Jail with no bond. He also had an active warrant out of Virginia for a theft charge.

