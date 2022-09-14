Read full article on original website
Casper’s world champion Brian Spaulding first inductee to Firefighter Challenge Hall of Fame
CASPER, Wyo. — A retired Casper firefighter who won the Firefighter Challenge in 1991, 1992 and again in 1993 has been selected to the first class of the challenge’s Hall of Fame. Captain Brian Spaulding, who retired in 2016 after 26 years with the Casper Fire-EMS Department, is...
capcity.news
Shock, anger felt after sudden closure of Wyoming Cowboy Challenge Academy
CASPER, Wyo. — Candice Stevens spent years looking for the right education solutions for her son, Brekken Stevens, who is now 16. “He has ADHD and has a hard time focusing,” she said. He also started falling into the wrong crowds, even after switching schools and trying different youth programs.
oilcity.news
Two Wyoming schools named Blue Ribbon Schools by national education department
CASPER, Wyo. — Two Wyoming schools are among the 297 nationwide recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools by the U.S. Department of Education on Friday. Washington Elementary School in Green River and Henry A. Coffeen Elementary School in Sheridan are the schools named in the 2022 cohort. “Blue Ribbon...
oilcity.news
Snow likely in Yellowstone, Wyoming mountains as summer draws to a close
CASPER, Wyo. — Summer is drawing to a close and snow is returning to the forecast for higher-elevation locations in Wyoming. Yellowstone National Park can expect wet end to summer. Yellowstone National Park, which is expected to be rainy with an 80% chance of precipitation throughout the day Friday,...
Beautiful Home At The Base Of Casper Mountain Could Be Yours
Who hasn't dreamed of a Wyoming home located right at the base of the mountains?. It's why I'm always perusing real estate listings to see what's available in our area. This is where I found a beautiful five bedroom four bathroom home located off of Hat Six road at the base of Casper Mountain.
oilcity.news
Heavy rain possible in Wyoming; Casper could see rain Friday, Saturday, then sunny Sunday
CASPER, Wyo. — Scattered thunderstorms are expected in the National Weather Service in Riverton’s forecast region on Friday, with storms expected to be most numerous in northern and western Wyoming. Heavy rain could occur in some of the storms, the NWS in Riverton forecasts. In Casper, there is...
oilcity.news
Brake failure cited in fatal crash on Bighorn mountain pass in August
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Highway Patrol says the driver of a commercial vehicle had reported brake problems to his employer before the vehicle rolled and went off a cliff last August. The crash occurred on a steep mountain pass on Highway 16 shortly before noon on Aug. 17,...
Here Is The #1 Spot Casper Goes For Macaroni & Cheese
If you were to ask someone what the first food they remember really loving, there's a really good chance they're going to say macaroni & cheese. As a matter of fact, in a survey by YouGovAmerica.com, 98% of all people asked are familiar with Mac & Cheese and a whopping 76% like it.
Douglas Budget
Groups sue to block county oil & gas project
Environmental groups may have thrown a wrench in the works last week on the federally approved 5,000 well Converse County Oil & Gas Project. The Powder River Basin Resource Council, based in Sheridan, and the Western Watersheds Project, of Hailey, Idaho, filed a legal challenge against the U.S. Department of Interior and the U.S. Bureau of Land Management Sept. 7 in Washington, D.C., targeting the environmental impact statement for massive oil & gas project in Wyoming’s Powder River Basin.
oilcity.news
With chance for $90K grant, David Street Station asking record-breaking Ian Munsick crowd, free concert lovers for help
CASPER, Wyo. — In August, David Street Station hosted a record-breaking crowd for a free Ian Munsick concert as part of the 5150′ Festival in Casper. An estimated 4,000–5,000 people attended the free concert. While concerts are free for attendees, David Street Station must pay performers like Munsick, Chancey Williams and others who have drawn crowds to downtown Casper in recent years.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library launches in Natrona County
CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - In just two weeks, over 800 Natrona County children under 5 have signed up to receive free books through Dolly Parton’s imagination library. A grant from the Natrona Collective Health Trust covers the $25 per child so sign-up is free for residents of...
oilcity.news
Utah driver killed in single-vehicle crash on I-25 between Casper and Glenrock
CASPER, Wyo. — A 22-year-old Utah resident died in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 25 between Casper and Glenrock on Wednesday, Sept. 7, according to a preliminary Wyoming Highway Patrol report. Troopers say a Toyota was headed southbound on I-25 around 12:30 a.m. when the vehicle exited the roadway...
Casper Structure Fire — No Injuries Were Reported
At approximately 7:00 PM yesterday evening, the City of Casper Fire-EMS Department was dispatched for a structure fire on the 2500 block of South McKinley Street, according to a post on their Facebook page. When firefighters arrived, they found minor smoke and scorching in the bathroom of one apartment, and...
KEVN
Wyoming man arrested following shooting in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Casper, Wyo., man is arrested following a shooting Sunday night on the 1200 block of Fifth Street in Rapid City. Dylan Adkins, 20, is charged with aggravated assault and possession of a controlled weapon (a shotgun with an altered barrel). A release from the...
307 Motors Owner Purchases Furniture Warehouse, Holding Sale All Weekend
Mitch Sorensen, the owner of 307 Motors, announced on Friday that he has purchased the old Furniture Warehouse building. Eventually, he'll be converting the warehouse into a showroom and shop for vehicles but, before that, he's selling all of the furniture that was left in the building!. "I was leasing...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Fur Pet’s Sake Pet Center prepares for phased opening in October
CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - In Casper, a new shelter has already started taking in dogs before it opened for adoption. Fur Pet’s Sake Pet Center was created after an ex-animal control officer saw the need for more help from the two shelters in Casper. Lindsey Royce wants...
oilcity.news
Natrona County health and food inspections (9/9/22–9/15/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Most WYDOT District 2 construction projects will reopen to traffic before 2023
CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - If you’ve driven out of Casper, you can’t avoid construction projects on the highway. According to the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) District 2, most of the projects in the area are set to reopen before the end of the year. Four projects in the region have additional work scheduled for 20-23.
oilcity.news
Natrona County Recent Arrests (9/15/22–9/16/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Wheatland Man Charged with Felony Fraud and Forgery
A judge ordered a Wheatland man held on a $3,000 bond for three felony charges during intitial appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court on Wednesday. Judge Michael Patchen said Austin Scott Lee McClain is charged with:. Forgery. Fraud by Check. Conspiracy. According to the affidavit, McClain wrote a check for...
