3 Great Pizza Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Best Places to Eat in Virginia Beach (Opinion)Terry MansfieldVirginia Beach, VA
3 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Free Admission to Chrysler Museum Art GalleryTerry MansfieldNorfolk, VA
34 Fun Fall 2022 Activities in Virginia BeachScott Westfall CGP Real EstateVirginia Beach, VA
York County Schools adopt clear bag policy for high school athletics
York County Schools added two new safety measures this year for high school athletics: a clear bag policy and metal detectors.
Research says family involvement in children's education is critical
Chesapeake Public School's new Family and Community Engagement Centers are making it easier for care takers to get involved in their students' education.
Mary W. Jackson Neighborhood Center opens in Hampton
NORFOLK, Va. — The Mary W. Jackson Neighborhood Center opened with a ribbon-cutting Saturday Morning. Festivities commemorating the opening of the center lasted from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and opening day activities included tours, food and entertainment. The 231 Lincoln Street center features a gym, locker rooms, a...
‘I thought the city would be more supportive of small businesses’: Scotty Quixx next on Norfolk chopping block
On Monday, Ragas got a letter informing him that his club could be shut down because the city believes his business violated its Special Exception Permit.
Changes coming to help save more drivers money at the tolls
The toll relief program is now expanding to eligible people living in the entire Hampton Roads region. Currently, the program is only offered to Norfolk and Portsmouth residents.
Candidate Profile: Jennifer Rouse (Virginia Beach City Council)
Jennifer Rouse is a candidate for Virginia Beach City Council. Her name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 8, 2022. 10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race. If you do not see a candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.
Hampton City Council Denies Rezoning And Permit Applications For Multifamily Dwelling Near VPCC
HAMPTON—The Sarah Bonwell Hudgins Foundation owns four parcels of land near Virginia Peninsula Community College (VPCC) that Westview Landing, LLC would like to turn into a multifamily community. To get the process started, Westview Landing submitted an application to Hampton City Council earlier this year to request rezoning of...
ODU Libraries' Workshop: Endnote Essentials
EndNote helps you organize your citations and create bibliographies. This workshop is for new EndNote users or those who need a refresher. Topics covered include accessing EndNote software, collecting references from library databases, organizing your EndNote library, and using EndNote with Word. Email Miriam Bridges to register: mbridges@odu.edu. Zoom link will be sent to those who register.
Local firm to design regional sports facility in Williamsburg
A proposed $45 million regional indoor sports facility for the Williamsburg area is one step closer to reality.
Gloucester Names New Deputy County Administrator
GLOUCESTER – Steve Wright grew up in Medina, OH, attended undergraduate school at Bowling Green University, and graduate school at the University of Akron. He has spent most of his life in the Buckeye State, but also has lived in Maryland, North Carolina, and Virginia. His latest role, that...
N.C. woman takes first trip to the beach ahead of 108th birthday
107-year-old Cassie Smith grew up in North Carolina and has never taken a trip to the ocean.
Norfolk organizations split $100K in an effort to curb violent crime
NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk city leaders are taking a new approach, giving out mini-grants as part of an anti-violence campaign. The mini-grant program is a collaboration of 10 different organizations with one goal: to prevent violent crimes. The violence in Norfolk is causing frustration among community organizations. “Parents are...
Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces 100,000th Veteran Hire Through V3 Program
RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that the Virginia Values Veterans (V3) Program has surpassed 100,000 Virginia veterans hired throughout the Commonwealth program. The 100,000th hire was made by V3 Certified Employer Paramount Builders in Virginia Beach. “As governor, I have prioritized Virginia’s veterans and ensuring our...
Pharrell hosting ‘Mighty Dream’ 3-day event in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Pharrell Williams is bringing back his forum event focused on diversity in business this November to Norfolk, this time over three days and with a new name. “Mighty Dream” will bring together business leaders with the goal of “advancing diversity, equity and inclusion within their...
ODU Again Ranked Among Top Universities by U.S. News & World Report
For the fifth straight year, Old Dominion University is one of the top institutions in U.S. News & World Report's Best Colleges rankings. ODU ranked in the top tier of 1,500 national higher education institutions evaluated for the 2022-2023 report, and placed 156th among public schools. In addition, Old Dominion...
A $10K gift that keeps giving
It seems a little quieter around Tidewater Community College’s Norfolk Campus now that Business Professor Peter Shaw has retired from teaching. Shaw was often seen in front of a TV camera doing interviews with local TV reporters about business issues of the day. Interestingly, Shaw completed more than 100 interviews over the last decade.
Bank robbery in York County puts nearby Kiln Creek Elementary on modified lockdown
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Kiln Creek Elementary School went on a modified lockdown Friday morning due to a nearby bank robbery. The York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office posted about the crime at Old Point National Bank on Kiln Creek Parkway in York County, a little more than a mile from the school.
Candidate Profile: Hope Harper (Hampton City Council)
Hope Harper is a candidate for Hampton City Council. Her name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 8, 2022. 10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race. If you do not see a candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.
3 Great Pizza Places in Virginia
What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a good pizza then keep one reading because I have put together a list of three amazing pizza spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already because they serve absolutely delicious pizza. Once you have a taste of their food, there is no going back. You'll want to keep enjoying their pizza. But don't take my word for it and go visit them yourself.
Chesapeake City Council candidate facing elder abuse lawsuit loses support from sheriff, Commonwealth’s Attorney, 4 other prominent republicans
Six prominent Republican office holders have withdrawn their endorsement and support for city council candidate Amanda Newins, a week after she was named in a lawsuit by her great aunt, alleging elder abuse.
