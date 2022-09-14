ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

13newsnow.com

Mary W. Jackson Neighborhood Center opens in Hampton

NORFOLK, Va. — The Mary W. Jackson Neighborhood Center opened with a ribbon-cutting Saturday Morning. Festivities commemorating the opening of the center lasted from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and opening day activities included tours, food and entertainment. The 231 Lincoln Street center features a gym, locker rooms, a...
HAMPTON, VA
odu.edu

ODU Libraries' Workshop: Endnote Essentials

EndNote helps you organize your citations and create bibliographies. This workshop is for new EndNote users or those who need a refresher. Topics covered include accessing EndNote software, collecting references from library databases, organizing your EndNote library, and using EndNote with Word. Email Miriam Bridges to register: mbridges@odu.edu. Zoom link will be sent to those who register.
NORFOLK, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Gloucester Names New Deputy County Administrator

GLOUCESTER – Steve Wright grew up in Medina, OH, attended undergraduate school at Bowling Green University, and graduate school at the University of Akron. He has spent most of his life in the Buckeye State, but also has lived in Maryland, North Carolina, and Virginia. His latest role, that...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, VA
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces 100,000th ﻿Veteran Hire Through V3 Program

RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that the Virginia Values Veterans (V3) Program has surpassed 100,000 Virginia veterans hired throughout the Commonwealth program. The 100,000th hire was made by V3 Certified Employer Paramount Builders in Virginia Beach. “As governor, I have prioritized Virginia’s veterans and ensuring our...
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

Pharrell hosting ‘Mighty Dream’ 3-day event in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Pharrell Williams is bringing back his forum event focused on diversity in business this November to Norfolk, this time over three days and with a new name. “Mighty Dream” will bring together business leaders with the goal of “advancing diversity, equity and inclusion within their...
NORFOLK, VA
odu.edu

ODU Again Ranked Among Top Universities by U.S. News & World Report

For the fifth straight year, Old Dominion University is one of the top institutions in U.S. News & World Report's Best Colleges rankings. ODU ranked in the top tier of 1,500 national higher education institutions evaluated for the 2022-2023 report, and placed 156th among public schools. In addition, Old Dominion...
NORFOLK, VA
tcc.edu

A $10K gift that keeps giving

It seems a little quieter around Tidewater Community College’s Norfolk Campus now that Business Professor Peter Shaw has retired from teaching. Shaw was often seen in front of a TV camera doing interviews with local TV reporters about business issues of the day. Interestingly, Shaw completed more than 100 interviews over the last decade.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Candidate Profile: Hope Harper (Hampton City Council)

Hope Harper is a candidate for Hampton City Council. Her name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 8, 2022. 10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race. If you do not see a candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.
HAMPTON, VA
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Virginia

What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a good pizza then keep one reading because I have put together a list of three amazing pizza spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already because they serve absolutely delicious pizza. Once you have a taste of their food, there is no going back. You'll want to keep enjoying their pizza. But don't take my word for it and go visit them yourself.
VIRGINIA STATE

