This Is The Best Traditional Restaurant In Pennsylvania
Reader's Digest has ranked the best traditional restaurants in each state. Here's the top choice for PA.
Middletown wins thrilling Harvest Bowl
Middletown continued its dominance over Smyrna in regular-season games, winning the annual Harvest Bowl in a “thriller” in front of a packed house at Cavalier Stadium. In a contest dictated by the home team in the opening half, and the visiting Eagles in the second half, it came down to a 4th down and 13 pass play with :13 left ... Read More
John Force Reaching Another NHRA Unreachable Milestone in Countdown Opener
As the John Force Racing organization starts its quest this weekend at Reading, Pa., for a 22nd NHRA championship, company president and Funny Car points leader Robert Hight said he’s most concerned about boss John Force, his teammate and No. 5-ranked competitor. At age 73, Force is eyeing his...
Pennsylvania pizzeria among top 50 best in U.S.: ranking
Well, you’re in luck, because one pizzeria in Pennsylvania was recently deemed as one of the best in the whole country. LISTEN: Pennsylvania-made chocolate chip cookies one of the best around, says Yelp | Today in Pa. 50 Top Pizza is a website that, being based in Italy, knows...
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from CBS News and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Recently, two cities in the great state of Pennsylvania have been ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
5 Best Donut Spots in Pennsylvania
- Regarding donuts, Pennsylvania has a few great options. In addition to Clark's Donuts, you can try the delicious treats from Beiler's Donuts. Both of these are made by Amish families and are classic favorites. Fragnelli's Bakery in Philadelphia. Donuts, classic sweets, and eats of all kinds are among the...
Son of ex-Giants QB, Super Bowl champion to start at QB for Temple vs. Rutgers
PHILADELPHIA — Rutgers will face a quarterback with a familiar name on Saturday. Temple will start true freshman E.J. Warner at quarterback against the Scarlet Knights in Saturday’s clash at Lincoln Financial Field, according to a report from ESPN’s Pete Thamel.
Philadelphia lands on list of top cities for cheaters in U.S.
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia claimed a top spot on a new list of the Most Unfaithful Cities in the United States. The website MyDatingAdviser.com put together what it calls the Infidelity Index. The website studied 200 major U.S. cities, looking at marriage, divorce and separation rates. It also factored in addition to the number of places to meet for an affair and the Google searches for the word "affair" and the affair hookup website Ashley Madison.
Best and Worst Cell Phone Carriers in Philadelphia
- Are you looking for the best cell phone carrier in Philadelphia?. If so, you have come to the right place. This article focuses on AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile. We'll discuss their strengths and weaknesses and what they can offer you in the way of service. AT&T - Best. Regarding...
Longtime Philly Pizza Shop Owner 'Heartbroken' After Building Collapse
The longtime owner of a Philadelphia pizza shop says she is heartbroken after a building collapse forced her to close the business and lay off her employees. Sharon Labens Garro has been the owner of Key Food Pizza in the Fishtown neighborhood for nearly three decades. "In the past 26...
Santucci’s Pizza Endures After 60+ Years
Santucci’s has been around since 1959 when it opened its original location on “O” Street in Juniata Park (North Philadelphia). More than 60 years later, the iconic Philadelphia pizza shop has eight locations, including three in South Jersey, with two more coming over the next year and even more to come after that!
We don’t think so!
A group of civic and religious leaders came together in support of embattled Philadelphia District Attorney to send a message to Pennsylvania legislators hoping to impeach him: ‘Not on our watch!’. ABOVE PHOTO: Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner speaks during a news conference in Philadelphia, Monday, Jan. 31, 2022....
Fayette Street Oyster House & Grill Wows in Conshohocken
Peter Dissin intends to end his career with the opening of his grande finale restaurant Fayette Street Oyster House & Grill in Conshohocken. Peter Dissin is eyeing retirement—and he has every intention of going out with a bang. After helming Pinefish in Philadelphia’s Washington Square for five years, the restaurateur and chef has packed up his concept and moved it to Conshohocken, rebranding it the Fayette Street Oyster House & Grill. “COVID restrictions were pretty devastating to many smaller restaurants in Philadelphia,” says Dissin. “I discovered this space and community, and I haven’t looked back,”
Popular Philadelphia Sports Bar Expanding, Will Open New Location in Suburbs
A longtime Philadelphia sports bar will be opening its latest location in Bensalem, its first expansion into the suburbs. Staff writers at 94.5 PST recently wrote about the upcoming location. Founding Fathers Bar, a longtime staple of the city’s South Street eatery community, is filling the vacated 2900 Street Road...
Emergency roadwork causing traffic nightmare for drivers on Interstate 95 in Chester
CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) -- Emergency roadwork is causing a major impact on the Friday night commute. Chopper 3 was over the scene on Interstate 95 in Chester. Traffic is at a standstill on southbound I-95 because of the emergency roadwork. The problem is in the area of Kerlin Street, but...
Jessica Boyington visits Philly breweries - including one with the mother of all sandwiches!
Jessica Boyington has two more stops on her tour of Philadelphia breweries.
More red light cameras coming to Philly intersections
More Philadelphia intersections will soon get red light cameras designed to discourage drivers from going through red lights. A proposal from the Philadelphia Parking Authority calls for new cameras near the Rocky Statue on Eakins Oval at Kelly Drive, and three other places by January: 58th Street and Baltimore Avenue, North Front Street and Hunting Park Avenue, and North 20th Street and John F. Kennedy Boulevard.
I-95 south in Wilmington to close over weekend
Drainage and paving work near exits 7A/Route 52 and the exit 8 Route 202 interchange will require the closing of ramps, and the weekend closing of I-95 south through Wilmington. Work began on Wednesday. Dates (subject to weather) and location. – Exit 7A/SR 52 south: Overnight closing – 9 p.m....
Good-natured battle in Wilmington has businesses poking fun at each other in a war of words
WILMINGTON, Del. - It is a sign showdown in Delaware, with businesses battling to come out on top. It all started last year, with a local automotive center declaring itself the winner of sign war 2021. Then, in late August, a new battle began. A rematch in the war of words.
After fatal rec center shooting, Philly lawmaker seeks to limit truck parking
Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles. A resolution banning truck parking in the 4th District for blocks surrounding churches, recreation centers, and playgrounds is designed to eliminate hiding spaces for shooters.
