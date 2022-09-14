ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown wins thrilling Harvest Bowl

Middletown continued its dominance over Smyrna in regular-season games, winning the annual Harvest Bowl in a “thriller” in front of a packed house at Cavalier Stadium. In a contest dictated by the home team in the opening half, and the visiting Eagles in the second half, it came down to a 4th down and 13 pass play with :13 left ... Read More
MIDDLETOWN, DE
5 Best Donut Spots in Pennsylvania

- Regarding donuts, Pennsylvania has a few great options. In addition to Clark's Donuts, you can try the delicious treats from Beiler's Donuts. Both of these are made by Amish families and are classic favorites. Fragnelli's Bakery in Philadelphia. Donuts, classic sweets, and eats of all kinds are among the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Philadelphia lands on list of top cities for cheaters in U.S.

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia claimed a top spot on a new list of the Most Unfaithful Cities in the United States. The website MyDatingAdviser.com put together what it calls the Infidelity Index. The website studied 200 major U.S. cities, looking at marriage, divorce and separation rates. It also factored in addition to the number of places to meet for an affair and the Google searches for the word "affair" and the affair hookup website Ashley Madison.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Best and Worst Cell Phone Carriers in Philadelphia

- Are you looking for the best cell phone carrier in Philadelphia?. If so, you have come to the right place. This article focuses on AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile. We'll discuss their strengths and weaknesses and what they can offer you in the way of service. AT&T - Best. Regarding...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Santucci’s Pizza Endures After 60+ Years

Santucci’s has been around since 1959 when it opened its original location on “O” Street in Juniata Park (North Philadelphia). More than 60 years later, the iconic Philadelphia pizza shop has eight locations, including three in South Jersey, with two more coming over the next year and even more to come after that!
PHILADELPHIA, PA
We don’t think so!

A group of civic and religious leaders came together in support of embattled Philadelphia District Attorney to send a message to Pennsylvania legislators hoping to impeach him: ‘Not on our watch!’. ABOVE PHOTO: Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner speaks during a news conference in Philadelphia, Monday, Jan. 31, 2022....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Fayette Street Oyster House & Grill Wows in Conshohocken

Peter Dissin intends to end his career with the opening of his grande finale restaurant Fayette Street Oyster House & Grill in Conshohocken. Peter Dissin is eyeing retirement—and he has every intention of going out with a bang. After helming Pinefish in Philadelphia’s Washington Square for five years, the restaurateur and chef has packed up his concept and moved it to Conshohocken, rebranding it the Fayette Street Oyster House & Grill. “COVID restrictions were pretty devastating to many smaller restaurants in Philadelphia,” says Dissin. “I discovered this space and community, and I haven’t looked back,”
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
More red light cameras coming to Philly intersections

More Philadelphia intersections will soon get red light cameras designed to discourage drivers from going through red lights. A proposal from the Philadelphia Parking Authority calls for new cameras near the Rocky Statue on Eakins Oval at Kelly Drive, and three other places by January: 58th Street and Baltimore Avenue, North Front Street and Hunting Park Avenue, and North 20th Street and John F. Kennedy Boulevard.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
I-95 south in Wilmington to close over weekend

Drainage and paving work near exits 7A/Route 52 and the exit 8 Route 202 interchange will require the closing of ramps, and the weekend closing of I-95 south through Wilmington. Work began on Wednesday. Dates (subject to weather) and location. – Exit 7A/SR 52 south: Overnight closing – 9 p.m....
WILMINGTON, DE

