UGA Panhellenic Council Awarded NPC College Panhellenic Excellence Award
On Monday, August 22, 2022, the University of Georgia Panhellenic Council was awarded the National Panhellenic Conference College Panhellenic Excellence Award. Through this award, the National Panhellenic Conference, “recognizes College Panhellenics that demonstrate success in the areas of academics, community impact, judicial procedure, leadership, recruitment, programming, and marketing.” UGA’s Panhellenic Council was one of only seven universities to be honored with this award.
Eight faculty members named 2022-23 Service-Learning Fellows
The Office of Service-Learning has selected eight University of Georgia faculty members for participation in its yearlong Service-Learning Fellows program. This program provides an opportunity for faculty members from a broad range of disciplines to integrate academic service-learning into their professional practice. Fellows meet regularly throughout the academic year and receive an award of up to $2,500 to develop or implement a proposed service-learning project.
Between Hidden Spaces: Jane Manus’ works return to Georgia
Jane Manus celebrates change through the illusion of geometric forms. Her bold abstract sculptures are now on display at the Georgia Museum of Art in its Jane and Harry Willson Sculpture Garden through Feb. 12. Five large works show a variety of balance, movement and abstraction, and smaller maquettes are on view inside the museum, allowing visitors to follow the artist’s dynamic creative process.
Student journalists at The Oglethorpe Echo are finalists for awards
Student journalists at The Oglethorpe Echo are finalists for the 2021-22 Institute for Nonprofit News (INN) Awards. The paper was notified that its journalists were finalists in two categories: the Game-Changer Award/Small Division and the Insight Award for Visual Journalism. In addition to this recognition for visual journalism, The Oglethorpe...
Red and Black
Weekend preview: Pride fest, music fest, bug fest and more
Weekly, The Red & Black compiles a list of events going on in Athens over the upcoming weekend. This week’s list features the second-ever September Days Festival, the Athens Pride & Queer Collective's Pride Festival and the 32nd annual Insect-ival at the State Botanical Garden of Georgia. Thursday, Sept....
Yamma Ensemble brings music of the Jewish diaspora to Athens
Over thousands of years of Jewish migration, communities have developed distinctive musical styles. The Yamma Ensemble, Israel’s foremost world music group, performs both ancient and modern Hebrew music from throughout the Jewish diaspora. The group makes its Athens debut on Sept. 22 at 7:30 p.m. at the Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall. A pre-concert talk begins at 6:45 p.m. Tickets start at just $25, and UGA student tickets are only $10.
Gwinnett to expand, renovate Trickum Middle School
The Gwinnett County school board approved a contract to renovate and expand Trickum Middle School with a target completion of August 2024.
WXIA 11 Alive
Six schools in Georgia recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools
ATLANTA — Six schools in Georgia have been recognized this year as National Blue Ribbon Schools. The U.S. Education Department made the announcement Friday for the 297 schools recognized with the designation nationally. According to the Education Department, the designation is "based on a school’s overall academic performance or...
University of Georgia Named a Military Friendly Tier 1 Research Institution and Best for Vets
Athens, Ga.— The University of Georgia is once again named a Military Friendly Tier I Research Institution for academic year 2022-2023; a designation earned each year since 2014 according to Victory Media. Since 2017, UGA has been recognized as a Gold Award winner for placing within 20 percent of the top ranked institutions in each category and this year finished in the top 16 percent of the 665 schools earning Military Friendly. Additionally, according to Military Times, UGA made its Best For Vets list this year.
History and conspiracy combine in new mystery novel
Historical fiction mystery novel Operation Destiny is a step outside author Donald J. Lloyd’s everyday work. The story follows Matt Kane, a World War II Army intelligence officer turned investigative journalist in Excelsior, Minnesota. Kane’s curiosity got the better of him, leading to an attack on his life. What follows is an investigation into a world-wide conspiracy, full of twists and turns. The novel is a balance of conspiracy, mystery, crime and history.
Social work professor addresses domestic violence in the Korean American community
Joon Choi, an associate professor in the School of Social Work, researches domestic violence prevention, and shared her work with WTKR. A year ago, eight Asian women were killed in Atlanta, and since then there have been conversations about violence against Asian Americans, and objectification and stereotypes. Choi’s research examines some of this violence, specifically asking how faith leaders play into that conversation in the Korean American community.
Cobb County School Calendar 2023-2024
The Cobb County School Calendar for the 2023 to 2024 school year begins on Tuesday, August 1, 2023 and ends on Wednesday, May 22, 2024. The start date is the same date as last year, and the end date is 2 days earlier than last year. School holidays:. Labor Day...
On-the-Market Sandy Springs Estate Features Award Winning, Custom Designed Bathroom
Other features include a wine cellar created with reclaimed wood from the property’s original barn, a 3-car garage for electric cars, a cobblestone lined driveway, and much more.
Lil’ Ice Cream Dude trades a scoop for a pencil
Aug. 17 wasn’t Beau Shell’s first time on UGA’s campus. Known as the Lil’ Ice Cream Dude, he’s been sharing his frozen treats with people on and around campus for years. But this time, he traded the ice cream for books on his first day of classes as a UGA student.
21-Year-Old Black Autistic Woman Makes History, Opens New Beauty Bar in Georgia
Aaliyah Alicia Thompson, a 21-year-old African American woman from Stockbridge, Georgia, has made history as the first woman with autism in the country to open her very own beauty bar. She recently opened Aaliyah's Beauty Bar in Clayton County (just 15 miles from Atlanta) to provide hair and beauty care services.
Noah’s Ark board member makes public statement for first time since state investigations
LOCUST GROVE, Ga. — In their own words, the board of the highly criticized Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary spoke with Channel 2′s Ashli Lincoln for the first time. They’re telling their side of an onslaught of allegations about what some describe as a rogue board. The...
Winter WonderLights returns this November
Tickets for the State Botanical Garden of Georgia's light show are available now. For the second year, the State Botanical Garden of Georgia at the University of Georgia will transform into a sparkling winter wonderland of lights. Winter WonderLights, presented by the UGA Office of the President, takes visitors along...
Getting to Know You: Dr. Keri Lydon
The College of Public Health has welcomed nine new faculty this fall, and we will be introducing them over the next few weeks, beginning with Keri Lydon, Ph.D., who has joined the Department of Environmental Health Science as a lecturer. What brought you to the field of public health?. I...
Furious parent jumps on school bus full of students refusing to get off, parents say
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga — Parents in one neighborhood are upset after they said a parent got on their children’s bus and started cursing at the bus driver. Channel 2′s Candace McCowan was in Cumming on Friday to speak with those parents. The parent at the center of...
Biscuit Belly Opens First Georgia Restaurant OTP
The brunch style franchise, Biscuit Belly, opened its first Georgia location in Acworth at 3330 Cobb Parkway NW. The restaurant chain has 5 locations in Kentucky, 1 in Indiana and now Georgia has been added to the mix. Multi-unit franchisees and partners, Missy Moon and Robert Estapa with Fresh Development...
