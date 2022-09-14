Read full article on original website
On-the-Market Sandy Springs Estate Features Award Winning, Custom Designed Bathroom
Other features include a wine cellar created with reclaimed wood from the property’s original barn, a 3-car garage for electric cars, a cobblestone lined driveway, and much more.
secretatlanta.co
10 Iconic Filming Locations In Atlanta Featured In Netflix’s Stranger Things
Since the show’s foundation, Netflix have been using locations across the ATL to shoot their iconic Stranger Things series. Over the years, a season drop has grown on to become one of the streaming platform’s most anticipated events, with fans of the show immediately binging, obsessing, and posting their theories all over the internet!
CBS 46
Ellianos Coffee celebrating National Coffee Day with free coffee
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Ellianos Coffee will celebrate National Coffee Day Sept. 29 by giving away free coffee. Anyone who stops at an Ellianos Coffee drive-thru location will get a free medium hot or iced coffee. No other purchase is necessary for the free coffee. There are three Ellianos Coffee...
After 7 decades, iconic Buckhead restaurant closing its doors
ATLANTA — After serving ice cream, Chubby Deckers and footlong chili dogs to Buckhead for decades, an iconic restaurant is closing. The Zesto at 2469 Piedmont Road will close its doors for the last time on Sunday. Jimbo Livaditis, who owns Zesto with his siblings, told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution...
scoopotp.com
Biscuit Belly Opens First Georgia Restaurant OTP
The brunch style franchise, Biscuit Belly, opened its first Georgia location in Acworth at 3330 Cobb Parkway NW. The restaurant chain has 5 locations in Kentucky, 1 in Indiana and now Georgia has been added to the mix. Multi-unit franchisees and partners, Missy Moon and Robert Estapa with Fresh Development...
Controversial civil war and confederate store leads neighboring business to relocate
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A longtime business in Kennesaw is relocating because of a controversial civil war and confederate store. Eaton Chiropractic has been around since 1992, but the owner just sold the building and has plans to relocate. “We decided we just couldn’t stay here anymore. We decided...
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Newnan, GA (with Photos & Maps)
Once you have stepped foot in Newnan, Georgia, also known as the City of Homes, you’ll be attracted and feel an easy connection. You’ll find the most fantastic restaurants your taste buds would enjoy and love at the city’s heart. Its unique culinary delights will take you...
fox5atlanta.com
Missing Kaylee Jones: Parents of missing teen plan weekend vigil for their daughter
CARROLLTON, Ga. - There’s now a $5,000 reward for information leading to safely finding a missing teen with autism. The parents of Kaylee Jones this weekend plan to hold a vigil as they desperately look for clues on where she may be. Kaylee disappeared back in June from her...
‘Harry Potter’ the Exhibition coming to Atlanta
Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment announced that Harry Potter: The Exhibition, the most comprehensive touring exhibition ever presented about the Wizarding World, will make its second stop on its North American tour in Atlanta, Georgia. It will open in the heart of downtown Atlanta on Friday, October 21, at 200 Peachtree Street.
130 lb. dog rescued after falling down 20 ft. hole in Coweta County
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — Coweta County Fire and Rescue made one dog-gone rescue when a dog fell down a hole. On Wednesday, responders got a call about a dog trapped in an abandoned well that was 20 feet deep. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
This Restaurant Serves The Best Chicken Sandwich In Georgia
Here's where you can find it.
seniorresource.com
Best Small Towns For Retirement Near Atlanta, Georgia
Atlanta, Georgia has experienced economic stability and growth over the last decade. Even in this fast-paced city, southern hospitality is still alive and well, making it one of the best places to live! Its strong economy has attracted many young professionals to the area, bringing cosmopolitan restaurants and high-end retail. It’s also a great choice for retirees searching for a city with vibrant communities, a low cost of living, and warm weather. If you’re not sure about staying in the city, however, here are some small-town suburbs that are close by!
Newnan Times-Herald
Newnan approves LOI for Caldwell development
The Newnan City Council approved a letter of intent and a due diligence agreement with developers looking to transform the area at 57 East Broad Street. That agreement, approved at the city council’s meeting on Tuesday, is with a combined team of developers that, at one point, were competing with each other for the right to develop the area.
CBS 46
1 dog found after 3 stolen at PAWS Atlanta animal shelter
DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) - One of the three dogs stolen after a break-in at PAWS Animal shelter in Decatur was found Friday night after someone posted on the Nextdoor app. PAWS Atlanta, which runs the shelter on Covington Highway in Decatur, posted about the news on Facebook early Saturday morning.
Mystery surrounds attack at popular walking trail that left new father on ventilator
ROSWELL, Ga. — Police say someone attacked a new father at a popular Roswell walking trail Tuesday night, leaving him with such bad injuries he’s currently on a ventilator. Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach was at the Roswell Area Park off Woodstock Road, where 40-year-old Matt Donald was found...
Lanes on I-75 will be closed from Midtown Atlanta to Cobb County this weekend
Georgia Department of Transportation contractors will install lane closures on I-75 in Fulton County this weekend to continue activities related to the resurfacing project between the 17th Street Bridge in Midtown Atlanta to the Chattahoochee River bridge and the Cobb County line. The resurfacing work will repair the deteriorating condition...
CBS 46
Major traffic change happening early Monday morning on Georgia 400
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Weather permitting, Georgia Department of Transportation construction partners will activate a new Interstate 285 eastbound traffic pattern before Roswell Road at 5 a.m. Monday. I-285 eastbound drivers looking for Glenridge Drive, State Route (SR) 400 northbound or SR 400 southbound must exit earlier just before the...
fox5atlanta.com
Families struggling to recover after historic flooding in northwest Georgia
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga. - It’s been nearly two weeks since record rain fell in Chattooga and Floyd counties causing widespread flooding to homes and businesses. While some are working to clean up others say they are just able to get to their homes as the water refused to subside.
fox5atlanta.com
Coweta County firefighters pull dog from abandoned well
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - A dog is lucky to be alive after Coweta County firefighters pulled the pup from a well on Wednesday. A resident had been searching for his dog and heard it barking inside a 20-foot bored well along Herring Road. Firefighters arrived and found that the abandoned well had been covered with wood, but it had rotted and fallen apart.
