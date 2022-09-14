ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carrollton, GA

10 Iconic Filming Locations In Atlanta Featured In Netflix’s Stranger Things

Since the show’s foundation, Netflix have been using locations across the ATL to shoot their iconic Stranger Things series. Over the years, a season drop has grown on to become one of the streaming platform’s most anticipated events, with fans of the show immediately binging, obsessing, and posting their theories all over the internet!
ATLANTA, GA
Ellianos Coffee celebrating National Coffee Day with free coffee

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Ellianos Coffee will celebrate National Coffee Day Sept. 29 by giving away free coffee. Anyone who stops at an Ellianos Coffee drive-thru location will get a free medium hot or iced coffee. No other purchase is necessary for the free coffee. There are three Ellianos Coffee...
LITHIA SPRINGS, GA
Carrollton, GA
Atlanta, GA
Biscuit Belly Opens First Georgia Restaurant OTP

The brunch style franchise, Biscuit Belly, opened its first Georgia location in Acworth at 3330 Cobb Parkway NW. The restaurant chain has 5 locations in Kentucky, 1 in Indiana and now Georgia has been added to the mix. Multi-unit franchisees and partners, Missy Moon and Robert Estapa with Fresh Development...
ACWORTH, GA
15 Best Restaurants in Newnan, GA (with Photos & Maps)

Once you have stepped foot in Newnan, Georgia, also known as the City of Homes, you’ll be attracted and feel an easy connection. You’ll find the most fantastic restaurants your taste buds would enjoy and love at the city’s heart. Its unique culinary delights will take you...
NEWNAN, GA
‘Harry Potter’ the Exhibition coming to Atlanta

Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment announced that Harry Potter: The Exhibition, the most comprehensive touring exhibition ever presented about the Wizarding World, will make its second stop on its North American tour in Atlanta, Georgia. It will open in the heart of downtown Atlanta on Friday, October 21, at 200 Peachtree Street.
ATLANTA, GA
Best Small Towns For Retirement Near Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia has experienced economic stability and growth over the last decade. Even in this fast-paced city, southern hospitality is still alive and well, making it one of the best places to live! Its strong economy has attracted many young professionals to the area, bringing cosmopolitan restaurants and high-end retail. It’s also a great choice for retirees searching for a city with vibrant communities, a low cost of living, and warm weather. If you’re not sure about staying in the city, however, here are some small-town suburbs that are close by!
ATLANTA, GA
Newnan approves LOI for Caldwell development

The Newnan City Council approved a letter of intent and a due diligence agreement with developers looking to transform the area at 57 East Broad Street. That agreement, approved at the city council’s meeting on Tuesday, is with a combined team of developers that, at one point, were competing with each other for the right to develop the area.
NEWNAN, GA
1 dog found after 3 stolen at PAWS Atlanta animal shelter

DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) - One of the three dogs stolen after a break-in at PAWS Animal shelter in Decatur was found Friday night after someone posted on the Nextdoor app. PAWS Atlanta, which runs the shelter on Covington Highway in Decatur, posted about the news on Facebook early Saturday morning.
DECATUR, GA
Major traffic change happening early Monday morning on Georgia 400

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Weather permitting, Georgia Department of Transportation construction partners will activate a new Interstate 285 eastbound traffic pattern before Roswell Road at 5 a.m. Monday. I-285 eastbound drivers looking for Glenridge Drive, State Route (SR) 400 northbound or SR 400 southbound must exit earlier just before the...
ROSWELL, GA
Coweta County firefighters pull dog from abandoned well

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - A dog is lucky to be alive after Coweta County firefighters pulled the pup from a well on Wednesday. A resident had been searching for his dog and heard it barking inside a 20-foot bored well along Herring Road. Firefighters arrived and found that the abandoned well had been covered with wood, but it had rotted and fallen apart.
COWETA COUNTY, GA

